Skip to main content Skip to footer
Grocery Stores
Contact

We understand the steep demands that grocery stores face.

Supermarkets and grocers compete on razor-thin margins. Volume matters, so distribution and warehouse management are critical to success. Real-time inventory, visibility and replenishment are major challenges. New grocery technology solutions based on cloud, mobility, social media and analytics provide ways to keep shoppers loyal.
Our grocery solutions deliver the needed flexibility to implement new business models, expand private labels, engage shoppers online and better manage transportation and delivery.
CASE STUDY
80% of customers say shopping experience is as important as products/services

The future of retail and consumer goods offers a world of opportunities, but the transformation will require big steps and boldness. The industry has to be open to new insights and not remain mentally closed by existing ones.

Read whitepaper
child playing with mini grocery cart

Our capabilities

Power up omnichannel

Cognizant’s experts help retailers find the right path to omnichannel adoption for their brand based on customers, competitors, and physical and digital assets. Our consulting and expertise span:

  • Omnichannel strategy and roadmap
  • Cross-channel integration
  • E-commerce re-platforming
  • International commerce
  • Digital commerce optimization
  • Mobile
  • Digital marketing
  • Agile delivery
  • Loyalty and CRM

Get retail expertise

Get the guidance you need to elevate your merchandising strategy. Our retail expertise spans the merchandising value chain, including retail information management, merchandise financial planning, category management, assortment and space planning, pricing and promotion planning.

Rethink store experiences

Cognizant can help you rethink the grocery store experience to create more engaging and rewarding shopper interactions. We offer a range of store solutions including:

  • Point of service
  • In-store productivity
  • Gamification
  • In-store service management
  • Shrink management

Revitalize your supply chain

Get help solving complex supply chain problems to gain more benefits and savings along the transformation journey. Let our team show you how an integrated supply chain can create a retail experience without boundaries—and help your organization stay vital to shoppers. Our supply chain consulting and services span:

  • Supply chain planning
  • Supply chain execution
  • Supply chain visibility

Create quality solutions

Cognizant’s partnerships with Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce, Google Cloud, Adobe, SAP and Amazon Web Services (AWS), combined with our global delivery and implementation best practices, ensure that you receive the highest quality solution in the most cost‑effective manner.

THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

Latest thinking

Retail leaders can capitalize on consumers’ new shopping behaviors

Read how against long odds, category-leading retailers got it done during the pandemic. Next up is readying for the post-vaccine era.

Read more
Online impulse buys: The newest item on the grocery industry’s list

Consumers like the convenience of online food shopping, but miss the discovery of new items. Integrated intelligent search lets retailers add spontaneity to the digital experience.

Read more
From eyes to ears: Getting your brand heard in the new age of voice

Learn how COVID-19 has shifted voice strategies into high gear, according to our recent study of Asia-Pacific organizations.

Read more
phone displaying a question from AI

Take the first step

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.

Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.