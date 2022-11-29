Enterprise Integration Services
Offerings
Blueprinting gen AI-powered integration
Cognizant helps you unlock the full potential of your enterprise with our integration landscape review. We assess your integration landscape and identify high-impact opportunities to infuse AI, delivering smarter, faster workflows. Our experts perform a thorough cost-benefit analysis to maximize ROI and craft a strategic roadmap that accelerates implementation.
Shape your integration vision
Cognizant empowers your enterprise with the right integration and API platform. We go beyond evaluation—partnering with you to assess capabilities, prioritize initiatives and build a strong business case. Our experts craft a strategic roll-out plan that accelerates adoption and maximizes ROI.
Maximize value
Cognizant helps accelerate your digital transformation with our comprehensive enterprise integration assessment services. We deliver actionable recommendations through detailed scoping, business case analysis and use case mapping. Our experts work closely with you to define requirements, evaluate API capabilities and perform maturity assessments that uncover growth opportunities.
Tailored integration and API solutions
Maximize the value of your integration investments with Cognizant’s strategic services. We deliver in-depth cost-benefit analysis to guide decision-making, craft innovative API monetization strategies to unlock new revenue streams and design a clear integration roadmap for seamless execution.
Enterprise AI and low-code governance
Drive AI-powered transformation with Cognizant’s comprehensive governance and strategy services. We help you establish robust AI governance frameworks, define architecture standards and centralize tools for maximum efficiency. Our experts create accelerators and best practices that fast-track adoption while optimizing enterprise processes for sustained performance.
Accelerate integration with proven expertise
Cognizant helps bring your ideas to life—fast. We develop compelling proofs of concept to validate value early and reduce risk. Our team delivers DevOps-driven platform configuration for speed, reliability and scale, while building robust extensions tailored to your use cases. We also provide rigorous validations to ensure performance, security and compliance.
Run, manage and govern operations
Keep your platforms performing at their peak with Cognizant’s optimization services. We deliver proactive monitoring, continuous enhancements and seamless upgrades to ensure reliability and scalability. Our deep expertise in cloud modernization, release planning and deployment accelerates innovation while minimizing downtime.
Dynamic and adaptive integration
Transform your enterprise with autonomous, goal-driven AI agents that understand business intent, plan intelligently and execute tasks seamlessly across CRM, ERP, HCM, SCM and CX platforms. Built on governed frameworks, these agents ensure security, compliance and transparency while delivering real-time outcomes.
Cloud integration brokerage
Onboard partners faster and scale at pace with Cognizant’s cloud integration brokerage, our B2B platform as a service. Clients can choose from different pay-per-use pricing models and leverage Cognizant’s preconfigured B2B software for real-time file processing, scale at their own pace and customize the B2B solution and services based on changing business needs.
Our partners
We have strategic partnerships and alliances with world-class organizations to expand our service offerings in enterprise integration, microservices architecture and API space, and deliver comprehensive solutions to our clients. Here are some of the strategic partners we work with, but not limited to:
Take the first step
Overcome the challenges of disconnected systems and manual workflows by orchestrating your digital transformation—and empower your business to thrive.
Contact us today to explore how we can help.