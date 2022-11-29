Enterprise Integration Services

Enterprise integration for the AI era Enterprises today need more than connectivity—they need intelligence. Cognizant’s enterprise platform integration services unify applications, data and workflows to create a seamless digital ecosystem. Powered by AI and automation, we help organizations orchestrate business processes across every function for agility and resilience. We enable transformation by integrating CX, CRM, ERP, HCM, SCM and finance platforms using generative AI-driven strategies. Our approach simplifies processes, accelerates decision-making and improves flexibility—so your enterprise can innovate and scale with confidence.