Cognizant helps companies modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they stay ahead in a fast-changing world.
Serving clients in Lithuania
Cognizant’s offices in Lithuania are home to our business process services delivery center and expert software engineering team. Our full array of services is delivered with cultural context and language skills geared to our clients in Lithuania.
Cognizant Lithuania
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We deliver excellence by hiring and partnering with the best in the business.
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Our clients turn to us to help them reimagine ways of working with technology.
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