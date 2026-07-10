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Cognizant helps companies modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they stay ahead in a fast-changing world.

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Serving clients in Lithuania

Cognizant’s offices in Lithuania are home to our business process services delivery center and expert software engineering team. Our full array of services is delivered with cultural context and language skills geared to our clients in Lithuania.

Business process services (BPS)​

Our highly effective BPS team provides top-tier support for all fields of operations and IT, as well as Scandinavian finance and insurance businesses. We apply a continuous focus on transformation through automation, robotics and process optimization, making us the leading provider working in Norwegian, Swedish, Danish and English. 

Let's collaborate to harness the exciting potential of new technologies, data and human ingenuity, so your organization can embrace the AI-powered future and drive better business outcomes faster.

Software engineering​

Our expert software engineering team specializes in advanced product development capabilities that power modern businesses. ​We build SaaS products with high-scalability and high-security, and data-intensive applications that deliver new value, superior experiences and a responsive framework for future innovation. ​

Partnerships with global clients across industries enable us to help you build products that create meaningful experiences and predictable business outcomes for your business.

Cognizant Lithuania

See how Cognizant engineers your modern business.

OUR BUSINESS PROCESS SERVICES

About us

OUR BUSINESS PROCESS SERVICES

About us

Learn more about our BPS team and where our offices are located.

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SOFTWARE ENGINEERING

Our global service

SOFTWARE ENGINEERING

Our global service

Learn how we build SaaS products with global clients across industries.

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Hear from expert voices

From agentic AI to context engineering, our podcasts keep you up to date on the emerging trends and technologies driving modern business transformation.

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Engineering excellence

We deliver excellence by hiring and partnering with the best in the business.

TALENT

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Talent community

SPONSORSHIPS

A passion for innovation and performance

We’re proud to partner with organizations that share our passion for innovating and taking performance—the human experience—to even greater heights.

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Sponsorships

OUTREACH PROGRAM

Building skills in the community

The Cognizant Outreach program mobilizes our associates’ expertise and enthusiasm through volunteer work.

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Outreach
Closing the AI execution gap: A $2 billion business boost

In our recent research, two-thirds of leaders have yet to demonstrate measurable business productivity gains from AI, and one-quarter have paused or abandoned deployments. Those with a mature tech infrastructure and a focused AI investment are separating from the crowd.

Read the report

Get answers to your questions

Our clients turn to us to help them reimagine ways of working with technology.

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