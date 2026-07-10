Business process services (BPS)​



Our highly effective BPS team provides top-tier support for all fields of operations and IT, as well as Scandinavian finance and insurance businesses. We apply a continuous focus on transformation through automation, robotics and process optimization, making us the leading provider working in Norwegian, Swedish, Danish and English.

Let's collaborate to harness the exciting potential of new technologies, data and human ingenuity, so your organization can embrace the AI-powered future and drive better business outcomes faster.