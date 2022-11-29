Skip to main content Skip to footer
Data and AI
Business growth requires better decision making. Trusted intelligence enables you to outpace dynamic markets and anticipate change—as if on intuition.

Cognizant Neuro® AI: accelerating responsible AI

Infusing the power of generative AI with human intuition and expertise, our scalable and flexible end-to-end platform catalyzes AI adoption to increase cost efficiencies and drive revenue.

Case studies

We partner with our clients to drive solutions for their most pressing problems, no matter where you are on your data and AI journey, we'll meet you there.

MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT

Engineer AMF1 to act on intuition

to deploy intelligence and drive intelligent decision making.

TRAVEL & HOSPITALITY

Papa John's delivers with Papa Call

to increase revenue and deliver an exceptional customer experience.

Offerings

Solutions for the modern enterprise

Wherever you are on your journey—from aggregating the vast points of data to building sophisticated AI models—Cognizant will meet you there. With our offerings you will harness the power of data and AI to drive faster, predictive and proactive decisioning, all while educating the organization on the path forward.

Build a modernized data architecture to meet the demands for digital transformation, innovation and scalability. Prepare, optimize and manage data assets securely, efficiently and cost effectively.

Drive fast, accurate, and fact-based decisions from contextual and hyper-personalized data to get real business results. Cognizant elevates Business Intelligence beyond KPIs and dashboards to a world of outcome-oriented decisions by connecting data with AI-augmented BI.

Make AI the foundation for your business, automating everyday tasks and enabling rapid, prescriptive decision-making.

Cognizant operationalizes AI to reliably deliver efficiency, innovation and agility.

Wherever you are in your data maturity, we’ll align data strategy with your business outcomes to transform your organization.

Cognizant’s approach to data strategy enables co-existence between data innovation and renovation while reducing risk, insulating client impact and accelerating business value. 

Our Partners and Alliances

We form partnerships and strategic alliances with world-class organizations to expand our service offerings and deliver comprehensive solutions to clients. Over 85 strategic alliances, with world-leading companies, enable us to provide complete solutions to your business and IT challenges.

BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE

Recently published insights

Don’t give up on AI—apply MLOps

Businesses scale their AI initiatives and realize AI value through automated and standardized processes of MLOps.

Prove the unprovable with AI

Evolutionary AI’s quantification power has wide-ranging application for product design, marketing and anything that benefits from empirical interpretation of data.

AI: the decision-making tool for complex times

Companies turning to AI technologies—such as machine learning and evolutionary AI—to quickly find creative, unprecedented ways to address complex problems.

Learn more about other services that can enhance data and AI in your business:

Quality Engineering & Assurance

Sustainability

Security

Consulting

Leadership

Naveen Sharma

VP and Global Practice Head, Data and AI

Naveen Sharma

Take the first step

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.

Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.