<h3>Business growth demands an AI‑native foundation. With Cognizant, you build trusted, scalable and future‑ready AI capabilities that help your enterprise move faster, adapt sooner and unlock new advantage in a shifting world.</h3>
<h3>Offerings</h3>
<h4>Data and AI solutions for the modern enterprise</h4>
<p>Wherever you are on your journey, in whatever industry you are in—from aggregating vast points of data to building sophisticated AI models—Cognizant will meet you there. With our innovative AI services you will harness the power of artificial intelligence and data to drive faster, predictive and proactive decisioning, all while educating the organization on your path forward.</p>
<h3>Recently published AI insights</h3>
<h3>Data and AI case studies<br> </h3> <p>We partner with our clients to drive AI solutions for their most pressing problems, no matter where you are on your data and AI journey, we'll meet you there.</p>
<h3>Resources</h3>
<h3>Our Partners and alliances for data and AI solutions</h3>
<p>We form partnerships and strategic alliances with world-class organizations to expand our AI service offerings and deliver comprehensive solutions to clients. Over 85 strategic alliances, with world-leading companies, enable us to provide complete data and AI solutions to your business and IT challenges.</p>
<h3>Explore more AI services</h3> <p>Learn more about other AI services that can enhance data and artificial intelligence in your business:</p>
<h3>Leadership</h3>
Take the first step
Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities, including data and AI, is vast and growing.
Let’s talk about how data and AI can work for your business.