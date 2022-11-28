  1. Services title Digital Transformation Services | Cognizant
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Blue digital lines forming waves

Empowering better, faster decision-making with data and AI services

AMF1: A winning strategy fueled with insight and speed

We’re engineering technology, operations and data so that AMF1 can improve processes, speed decision-making and win races—and fans.

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<h3>Business growth demands an AI‑native foundation. With Cognizant, you build trusted, scalable and future‑ready AI capabilities that help your enterprise move faster, adapt sooner and unlock new advantage in a shifting world.</h3>
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New work, new world 2026

Our freshly updated research on AI and jobs reveals disruption that is more extensive—and swift—than we anticipated three years ago. What we predicted would happen in a decade’s time is already here.

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<h3>Offerings</h3>
<h4>Data and AI solutions for the modern enterprise</h4>
<p>Wherever you are on your journey, in whatever industry you are in—from aggregating vast points of data to building sophisticated AI models—Cognizant will meet you there.&nbsp;With our innovative AI services you will harness the power of artificial intelligence and data to drive faster, predictive and proactive decisioning, all while educating the organization on your path forward.</p>
Agentic AI

Enable enterprises to accelerate transformation, unlock innovation, and deliver superior customer and employee experiences by designing and scaling intelligent agentic AI systems. These systems reason, decide and act autonomously, optimizing processes and collaborating with people and systems.

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AI Training Data Services

Deliver high-quality data across modalities to support annotation, fine-tuning and governance—at scale. Human-in-the-loop precision ensures faster, safer and more business-aligned AI outcomes.

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Artificial intelligence

Scale AI solutions across domains using advanced machine learning, deep learning and generative AI. From intelligent automation to predictive analytics, Cognizant’s AI services drive proactive decision-making and operational efficiency with responsible AI practices.

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Business intelligence and visualization
Transform raw data into actionable insights through AI-driven BI platforms, reporting tools and optimization frameworks. Support real-time dashboards, KPI tracking and decisioning systems tailored to industry-specific needs.
Cognizant Ignition

Fast track data and analytics transformation with a modular and scalable platform. Leverage agentic AI to streamline assessment, migration, integration, validation and optimization—achieving up to 40% lower modernization costs.

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Data and AI management

Ensure secure, compliant and efficient data lifecycle management. Services include master data management, data privacy and governance, AI governance and customer data platforms, enabling trusted data foundations for enterprise intelligence.

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Data, AI and agent advisory
Enable enterprises to define and execute strategic roadmaps for business transformation, leveraging the power of data and AI through agents. Services include data-for-AI readiness assessments, AI and data strategy formulation and agentic AI adoption planning while ensuring alignment with business goals and regulatory frameworks.
Data Modernization

Modernize legacy data ecosystems through cloud enablement, intelligent migration and low-code/no-code frameworks. Solutions include data ingestion, transformation and integration powered by Cognizant’s agentic AI-powered accelerators.

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Generative AI

Unlock new levels of efficiency by leveraging LLMs, SLMs and other intelligent models for enhancing customer and employee experience, content generation, summarization, process optimization and developer productivity.

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Industry analytics
Apply domain-specific analytics to solve complex business challenges. Combine domain expertise with AI/ML (generative AI, agentic AI and LLMs) models to deliver insights that drive innovation, efficiency and competitive advantage across sectors such as healthcare, finance and manufacturing.
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<h3>Recently published AI insights</h3>
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Cognizant’s AI Research Lab augments AI-based decision-making

Our research team is improving data and AI driven decision-making by creating new methods that integrate various AI types to model complex situations and suggest solutions optimized for specific performance indicators.

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<h3>Data and AI case studies<br> </h3> <p>We partner with our clients to drive AI solutions for their most pressing problems, no matter where you are on your data and AI journey, we'll meet you there.</p>
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LIFE SCIENCES

GSK and Amref break down data silos

LIFE SCIENCES

GSK and Amref break down data silos

to improve public health insights and initiatives in sub-Saharan Africa.

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MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT

Engineer AMF1 to act on intuition

MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT

Engineer AMF1 to act on intuition

to deploy intelligence and drive intelligent decision making.

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TRAVEL & HOSPITALITY

Papa John's delivers with Papa Call

TRAVEL & HOSPITALITY

Papa John's delivers with Papa Call

to increase revenue and deliver an exceptional customer experience.

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<h3>Resources</h3>
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Snowflake Cognizant playbook

Modernize data for the AI-driven enterprise with Cognizant and Snowflake.

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<h3>Our Partners and alliances&nbsp;for data and AI solutions</h3>
<p>We form partnerships and strategic alliances with world-class organizations to expand our AI service offerings and deliver comprehensive solutions to clients. Over 85 strategic alliances, with world-leading companies, enable us to provide complete data and AI solutions to your business and IT challenges.</p>
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<h3>Explore more AI services</h3> <p>Learn more about other AI services that can enhance data and artificial intelligence in your business:</p>
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Quality engineering and assurance

Cognizant quality engineering and assurance—our robust end-to-end, ecosystem approach to achieving and maintaining quality of process, application and systems—helps businesses across industry verticals succeed in digital at speed. Simplify and modernize, improve CX, and accelerate business and technology change with QEA.

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Sustainability

Cognizant advisory services and solutions help organizations become planet stewards, reduce their environmental footprint and turn sustainability commitments into achievable milestones.

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Security

Cognizant’s end-to-end security solutions combine deep domain and industry expertise with a future-focused approach that eliminates security blind spots and gives businesses the confidence to be bold, move faster and succeed.

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Consulting

Our consultants elevate insight and experiences to help clients strategize, unify business and technology architectures, generate growth and enable competitive advantage.

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<h3>Leadership</h3>
Naveen Sharma

SVP and Global Practice Head, Data and AI

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Amiteshwar Seth

SVP and Global Delivery Head, Data and AI

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Take the first step

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities, including data and AI, is vast and growing.

Let’s talk about how data and AI can work for your business.

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