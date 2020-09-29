  1. Industries title Industry & Digital Expertise | Cognizant
  2. Life Sciences title Life Sciences Technology Solutions | Cognizant
Clinical Development
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Clinical development

Accelerate your clinical development efforts and streamline clinical trials.
<h3><span class="text-regular">Improve efficiency and get better outcomes from your clinical trials.</span></h3> <h5>Clinical trials are central to the drug development process, and conducting each phase efficiently and accurately is critical to the outcome.&nbsp;</h5> <h5>Leveraging the latest digital technologies, our services help you automate labor-intensive clinical trial processes and drive efficiencies across the development lifecycle.</h5> <h5>Our industry and technology experts help:</h5> <h5><ul> <li>Optimize workflow between upstream and downstream activities to decrease cycle times and improve data quality</li> <li>Integrate platforms and processes for greater agility in the clinical trial process</li> <li>Use transaction and outcome-based pricing and funding models to maximize budgets</li> <li>Promote more informed and strategic decision-making between partners and stakeholders</li> </ul> </h5> <h5>Learn more about our <a href="/content/cognizant-dot-com/us/en/industries/life-sciences-technology-solutions.html" target="_self" rel="noopener noreferrer">Life Sciences</a> solutions for your business.</h5>
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Are we ready for a unified clinical platform?

A unified clinical platform that supports the end-to-end clinical development process can increase trial quality, promote efficient decision-making, reduce time to market and meet a greater number of clinical needs for patients.

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<h3>Latest&nbsp;thinking</h3>
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Shrinking clinical development timelines with Scrum methodology

Integrating agile methodologies in clinical operations can unlock increased efficiency and speed, without the need to invest heavily in innovation.

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LIFE SCIENCES MANAGEMENT
<h3>Leadership</h3>
Bryan Hill's headshot
Bryan Hill

Vice President, Strategy & Transformation, AI Market Unit Head, Life Sciences

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Kavitha Lokesh

Vice President, Global Head Life Sciences R&D, Commercial ISG

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Om Prakash

Head of Shared Investigator Platform, Life Sciences

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Jeanette Teague

Director of Product Management

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Take the first step

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.

Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.

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