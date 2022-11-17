Skip to main content Skip to footer
Clinical Development
Improve efficiency and get better outcomes from your clinical trials.

Clinical trials are central to the drug development process, and conducting each phase efficiently and accurately is critical to the outcome. 
Leveraging the latest digital technologies, our services help you automate labor-intensive clinical trial processes and drive efficiencies across the development lifecycle.
Our industry and technology experts help:
  • Optimize workflow between upstream and downstream activities to decrease cycle times and improve data quality.
  • Integrate platforms and processes for greater agility in the clinical trial process.
  • Use transaction and outcome-based pricing and funding models to maximize budgets. 
  • Promote more informed and strategic decision-making between partners and stakeholders.
Learn more about our Life Sciences solutions for your business.
Are we ready for a unified clinical platform?

A unified clinical platform that supports the end-to-end clinical development process can increase trial quality, promote efficient decision-making, reduce time to market and meet a greater number of clinical needs for patients.

Post pandemic: How are you changing your strategy for digital transformation in clinical trials?

Join Cognizant's Bryan Hill and an esteemed panel of industry experts from Oracle and Medable to discuss digital transformation strategies in clinical trials in the post-pandemic era.

Latest thinking

Tips to create patient-centric decentralized clinical trials

When designing remote trials, start early and small, and focus not on technology but the specific needs of each patient and each trial.

It takes a village to humanize the clinical trial experience

Enabling patient-centric clinical trials requires easing the experience for participants, researchers and sponsors to ensure that trials keep patients engaged.

Life sciences can move to Manufacturing 4.0 to meet market demands

Four ways life sciences organizations can quickly and cost-effectively achieve Manufacturing 4.0 benefits while still getting treatments to market.

LIFE SCIENCES

AI keeps sensitive data secure
LIFE SCIENCES

Analytics helps improve regulatory compliance
Avi Kulkarni

SVP Life Sciences Strategic Business Unit Head

Bryan Hill

VP, Digital Health & Innovation, Life Sciences

Kavitha Lokesh

VP, Life Sciences

Om Prakash

Head of Shared Investigator Platform, Life Sciences

Gayle Flynn

Senior Director, Life Sciences

