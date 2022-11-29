Governance, risk and compliance (GRC)

Our services include governance, risk and compliance automation tools configuration and support and GRC as a service (GRCaaS). We leverage industry-leading tools such as Archer, ServiceNow® and MetricStream to deliver tailored solutions that address the unique needs of our clients. Our GRC services are designed to provide actionable insights, enhance compliance visibility and integrate seamlessly with existing IT service management (ITSM) platforms, enabling organizations to achieve their risk management and compliance objectives efficiently. This includes:

GRC platform architecture, support and maintenance

GRC as a service