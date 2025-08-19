Storebrand Bank embraces automation to deliver instant customer value

A renewed focus on automation to deliver instant value

The appointment of a new operations team at Storebrand Bank led to a new focus on automation as a way to accelerate consumer services like mortgage approvals and loan payouts. Automation would also help the bank handle increasing operational workloads arising from its market growth.

The challenge was that the bank lacked a dedicated automation team, resulting in work being handled within departmental silos in an inefficient and ad-hoc manner.

But help was close at hand. Storebrand Group had already engaged Cognizant to deliver business process services and digital transformation from our delivery center in Vilnius, Lithuania. The center had been an accelerator for digital transformation and innovation for almost a decade, allowing Storebrand to get closer to its customers and capitalize on market and growth opportunities.

After discussing the automation requirements with Storebrand Bank, we proposed a project-oriented delivery (POD) framework—with a dedicated team of specialists working to design, deliver and manage automation solutions at scale.