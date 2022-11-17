Cognizant empowers mortgage firms through data, AI, and platform-driven innovation. With deep domain expertise, consulting capabilities, and a strong partner ecosystem, we design intelligent operating models that drive efficiency and modernization. Our platform knowledge supports both build and buy strategies.

We offer 20+ specialized assets and accelerators including DAF, iVerify, and compliance services to fill gaps in generalist platforms and loan origination systems. Our Neuro® platform enables AI-powered orchestration, seamless partner integration, and enterprise-grade performance across data and cloud environments.

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