<h5>How well you capitalize on a niche defines your competitive edge. </h5> <h5>In today’s retail market, it's critical for specialty retailers to work smarter to stay ahead. But with increasingly nimble department stores and discounters—plus globalized shopping experiences available through the Web—it can be challenging.</h5> <h5>Our range of specialty solutions help stores maximize profits while anticipating changes to consumer demands. From loyalty and CRM to workforce management, we help you implement new customer touch points like personal shopping assistants and kiosks using cloud, analytics and mobile technologies.</h5>

The pace of change in retail is accelerating like never before—and it shows no signs of slowing down.

Cognizant’s partnerships with Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce, Google Cloud, Adobe, SAP and Amazon Web Services (AWS), combined with our global delivery and implementation best practices, ensure that you receive the highest quality solution in the most cost‑effective manner.

Get help solving complex supply chain problems to gain more benefits and savings along the transformation journey. Let our team show you how an integrated supply chain can create a retail experience without boundaries—and help your organization stay vital to shoppers. Our supply chain consulting and services span:

Cognizant can help you rethink the specialty retail store experience to create more engaging and rewarding shopper interactions. We offer a range of store solutions including:

Get the guidance you need to elevate your merchandising strategy. Our retail expertise spans the merchandising value chain, including retail information management, merchandise financial planning, category management, assortment and space planning, pricing and promotion planning.

Cognizant’s experts help retailers find the right path to omnichannel adoption for their brand based on customers, competitors, and physical and digital assets. Our consulting and expertise span:

As the net zero era unfolds, the very nature of consumption will undergo significant change, and the retailers who support it will, too.

Take the first step

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.

Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.