  1. Industries title Industry & Digital Expertise | Cognizant
  2. Healthcare title Healthcare
Business Operations
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MODERN OPERATIONS FOR HEALTHCARE

Embrace AI-enabled healthcare operations

We help healthcare clients gain a competitive advantage by combining clinical, business and process expertise with intelligent digital platforms to create efficient and agile healthcare operations.
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<h3>Modern AI-integrated healthcare operations</h3>
<p>The playbook for growth is being rewritten. We believe the future belongs to the modern enterprise that embraces AI-integrated business operations—a business that can anticipate and act instantly to boldly seize opportunities amid rapid change.</p>
<p>Innovative partnerships are essential for payers, providers and pharmacy benefits managers to succeed in the competitive healthcare field. We help clients rethink how they create value, innovate and grow by combining business and process expertise in the medical field with intelligent digital platforms to optimize business operations.<br>
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Business outcomes and strong ROI

$900M

cost savings over 7 years

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17,000

hours of increased efficiency

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75%

faster investigation response

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25%

lower plan administration costs

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600%

faster claims processing

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Solutions in spotlight

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MetroHealth and Cognizant partnership in healthcare

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Intuitive operations models for healthcare operators

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AI-powered operations built for what's next

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Intuitive experiences, future-ready processes, innovation

As leaders in next-gen business process services and automation solutions, we partner with our clients to build modern operations that are fast, efficient, human-centered—and help them achieve a competitive advantage.

We use technology, data and digital disruptor plays, as well as new commercial models and co-innovation to deliver higher productivity, increased revenue and intuitive experiences for customers and employees.

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Rising above uncertainty

The ability to strategically reduce costs and invest in new revenue streams is extremely valuable in volatile times.

The implementation of modern operations enables businesses to act with insight and speed—predicting trends, identifying new growth areas and balancing efficiency with innovation.

By modernising business operations, your organisation can anticipate the steps needed to accelerate growth and scale.

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Our services

  • Healthcare services
  • Horizontal services
Healthcare services
AI business accelerators

Speed your adoption of AI and automation using our pre-configured solutions for business processes.

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Clinical support services

Gain expertise in utilization management, case management and population health management with access to a global talent pool.

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Customer experience management

Get support through omnichannel contact services designed to improve customer satisfaction score (CSAT) and Net Promoter® Score.

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Digital revenue cycle management services

Outsource your revenue cycle management (RCM) services using Cognizant’s proprietary RCM workflow technology.

Service options include:

  • Full-cycle RCM
  • Front-end RCM
  • Middle-office RCM
  • Back-office RCM
  • Complex claims
  • Clinical administration services

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Payer services

Streamline your daily workflows with Cognizant services.
Options include:

  • Enrollment and member services
  • Provider data management (PDM)
  • Claims administration
Pharmacy benefit management

Enable modern pharmacy benefit management (PBM) operations and claims processing using Cognizant services.
Options include:

  • Claims services
  • Benefits configuration
  • Front-end mailroom services
  • Mail order processing
Horizontal services
Intelligent automation services

Get your business future-ready with industry-aligned IT and process automation solutions.

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Cognizant Neuro® Business Processes

Simplify and accelerate automation adoption, integrate and orchestrate resources and see faster returns.

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Finance and accounting

Generate new business value from finance and accounting.

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Omnichannel customer care

Deliver the intuitive experiences customers require.

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Marketing operations

Increase speed, efficiency and insights to get better marketing ROI.

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Employee experience enterprise services

Find out how you can deliver persona-based employee experiences at scale.

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<p class="mb-0">Disclaimer: Net Promoter®, NPS®, NPS Prism®, and the NPS-related emoticons are registered trademarks of Bain &amp; Company, Inc., NICE Systems, Inc., and Fred Reichheld. Net Promoter ScoreSM&nbsp;and Net Promoter SystemSM&nbsp;are service marks of Bain &amp; Company, Inc., NICE Systems, Inc., and Fred Reichheld.</p>
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Analyst recognitions and awards

Cognizant named a Major Contender and Star Performer in Everest Group's Multi-Process Human Resources Outsourcing (MPHRO) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025
Cognizant named a Leader in Everest Group Healthcare CXM Intelligent Operations PEAK Matrix® 2026

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Everest Group’s Utilization Management Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025
Cognizant named a Leader in the Everest Group Healthcare Payer Intelligent Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026

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Everest Group’s Utilization Management Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025
Cognizant named a Leader in Everest Group’s Utilization Management Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025

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PEAK Matrix Badges
Cognizant secures top spot in Everest Group Healthcare BPaaS PEAK Matrix® 2024

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MedTech Operations 2023 - PEAK Matrix Award Logo
Cognizant named a Leader in MedTech Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023 by Everest Group

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PEAK Matrix Badge for clinical and care management operations 2023
A leader in clinical and care management (CCM) operations

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PEAK Matrix Badge for revenue cycle management 2023
Cognizant named a Leader in Everest Group’s Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) PEAK Matrix

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How we transform organizations like yours

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HEALTHCARE

Intelligent automation spurs 8X ROI

Major US healthcare organization leverages intelligent process automation to streamline operations enhancing member experiences, improving efficiency and reducing costs.

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LIFE SCIENCES

Siemens transforms CX globally

A reimagined customer service-driven strategy enables Siemens Healthineers to streamline operations leading to 30% reduction in licensure costs and 100% SLA adherence.

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HEALTHCARE

RPA speeds healthcare revenue cycle management

A leading RCM service provider turned to Cognizant to help streamline its benefits eligibility verification process for healthcare providers.

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HEALTHCARE

Preventing care with a dose of AI

Reimagining processes with AI to create new experiences and outcomes will enable payers to differentiate their offerings for employers, providers and consumers.

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HEALTHCARE

BPaaS yields better pricing accuracy

A healthcare organization with 1M+ members gains a competitive edge with a cost-effective strategy that simplified operations, increased pricing accuracy and improved customer experience.

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Insights

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Agentic AI enabled RCM processes

Turn revenue cycle challenges into opportunities. Explore how agentic AI empowers teams to reduce denials and improve productivity for healthcare providers.

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Explore how health plans can reduce the rising cost and complexity of provider operations by leveraging Cognizant Provider Digital Interaction, a comprehensive enterprise solution engineered to orchestrate provider operations, ensuring data accuracy and integrity.

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Revolutionizing claims adjudication using Agentic AI

Explore how we are leveraging Agentic AI to address one of healthcare's most pressing challenges.

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An introduction to generative AI in healthcare

Explore how generative AI and large language models have the potential to transform healthcare.

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Critical components of an intelligent automation strategy

Learn how to maximize efficiency as you digitize processes to streamline your operations—it doesn’t have to be that complicated.

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Combating infectious disease in the future

Advanced technologies and behavioral changes can help us mitigate the impact of a global health crisis. Here’s how.

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How intelligent automation tackles the US opioid crisis

Explore how combating the opioid crisis through intelligent automation connects payers, government, pharmacy and members, as well as the promising outcomes from the program.

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Explore more pages

Modern Business Operations
Explore our modern business operations
AI business accelerators
Speed your adoption of AI and Automation using our pre-configured solutions for business processes/operations
AI Model Training Data Services
Identify the right AI opportunities, prepare high-quality data, and train, validate, build and deploy models with human oversight
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Join our team

Empower your career and future-proof your skills while you help the world’s most influential companies, including marquee Global 2000 clients and Silicon Valley heavy hitters, win with intuition. Join the industry leader.

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Take the first step

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital healthcare solutions is vast and growing. Our expertise in healthcare IT services enables us to integrate cutting-edge technology seamlessly into your operations.

Let’s talk about how digital healthcare solutions can work for your business.

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