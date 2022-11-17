MetroHealth and Cognizant partnership in healthcare

MetroHealth’s investments in Cognizant Revenue Cycle Management are driving positive results increasing productivity by 8% in the last year and average daily collections by 25%. The services are built around a proprietary Unified Single Platform (USP), a performance improvement engine and a cloud-based technology platform that continuously deploys automation and innovation to improve quality and financial outcomes. The solution also includes an ARM tool to prevent claim denials on the front end by identifying the root causes of initial claim rejections, avoidable and non-avoidable. The tool can categorize the denials down to the department level, so we can identify trends and use that information to educate and train our staff. Since implementation, denials have decreased by 30%, which translates into $13M in additional revenue.

MetroHealth and Cognizant have a long-standing strong partnership and we continue to work together to reduce denials/accounts receivable and increase cash collections.