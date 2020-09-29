<h3>Modern AI-integrated healthcare operations</h3>
<p>The playbook for growth is being rewritten. We believe the future belongs to the modern enterprise that embraces AI-integrated business operations—a business that can anticipate and act instantly to boldly seize opportunities amid rapid change.</p>
<p>Innovative partnerships are essential for payers, providers and pharmacy benefits managers to succeed in the competitive healthcare field. We help clients rethink how they create value, innovate and grow by combining business and process expertise in the medical field with intelligent digital platforms to optimize business operations.<br>
</p>
Business outcomes and strong ROI
$900M
cost savings over 7 years
17,000
hours of increased efficiency
75%
faster investigation response
25%
lower plan administration costs
600%
faster claims processing
Solutions in spotlight
AI-powered operations built for what's next
Our services
<p class="mb-0">Disclaimer: Net Promoter®, NPS®, NPS Prism®, and the NPS-related emoticons are registered trademarks of Bain & Company, Inc., NICE Systems, Inc., and Fred Reichheld. Net Promoter ScoreSM and Net Promoter SystemSM are service marks of Bain & Company, Inc., NICE Systems, Inc., and Fred Reichheld.</p>
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Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital healthcare solutions is vast and growing. Our expertise in healthcare IT services enables us to integrate cutting-edge technology seamlessly into your operations.
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