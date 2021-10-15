  1. Services title Digital Transformation Services | Cognizant
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CONSULTING

Enterprise value from strategy to delivery

Expertise that takes you further

Your business needs people, processes and technology moving forward together. That’s the transformation we help you shape, scale and sustain.
Our consulting teams combine forward-thinking strategy, deep domain expertise and AI-driven insights to deliver real, measurable outcomes. Working side-by-side with your teams, we co-create intelligent and adaptable roadmaps that guide your enterprise through every stage of the journey, from today’s realities to tomorrow’s possibilities.
With a clear future state and a practical path forward, you can move seamlessly from strategy to results, unlocking the full potential of AI, accelerating value and delivering meaningful impact for your customers and employees.
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Latest thinking

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Human intelligence and the talent pyramid in the age of AI

Here’s how organizations can encourage the use of AI while continuing to build intelligence, empathy and independent thinking in the workforce.

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Role-based design is key to scaling AI in the enterprise

Rather than asking which processes AI can improve, think about how AI can enhance specific business roles. By doing so, businesses can scale the path to enterprise-wide transformation.

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FRTB regulations: How to turn compliance into strategic advantage

Our experience with global banks shows that FRTB compliance can be turned into an opportunity. By investing early in data platforms, automation and model validation, banks can achieve superior performance.

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Trucking's great reset—and what it means for insurers

Truck insurance has become more complex than ever. Insurers need to focus on four lanes all at once: portfolio discipline, evidence led underwriting, technology enabled claims and hybrid liability.

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The emerging role for contextual AI in insurance

Insurers want AI to improve decision-making quality and speed. To do that, they need to create and execute a plan to support contextual AI. Insurers want AI to improve decision-making quality and speed. To do that, they need to create and execute a plan to support contextual AI.

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What will separate fiber broadband winners from losers?

To take advantage of the burgeoning fiber broadband market, telcos need precise network planning data, supported by more effective ways to work.

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Why AI agents are headed for commodity traders’ front office

By applying agentic AI to front-office tasks, global commodities firms can build operational confidence, master meaningful benchmarks and develop the skills required to scale.

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AI in financial services: Where reinvention really begins

The best place for AI in wealth management is in guiding clients through uncertainty, not making financial decisions for them.

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BASIS

Enterprise process redesign

BASIS is Cognizant’s modular framework for turning agentic ambition into durable, enterprise-grade value—anchored in context, governance and operational redesign.

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<h5><span class="text-white">Gartner report</span></h5>
<p>Cognizant has been mentioned in the 2026 Gartner® The Methodology to the Madness of the AI Services Race Accelerates Client Value report.<sup>*</sup></p>
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Putting AI to work—together

Winning with AI requires a human-first approach.
Our advisors partner with you to develop intelligent AI solutions anchored in your business goals, context, and real-world use cases.
We bring strategy, technology, and workforce together—helping you move from AI-ready to AI-optimized by embedding solutions into how your people work, make decisions and create value.
The result is AI your teams trust, your business can scale, and an enterprise that is smarter, faster, empowered and more capable.
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INDUSTRIES WE SERVE

Cognizant’s industry expertise

Our teams bring deep industry knowledge and enterprise perspective to help organizations reimagine how they operate and compete. We combine domain insight with strategy, AI and transformation expertise to guide complex change from vision through execution, turning ambition into measurable enterprise value.

Banking and financial services
Redesign your core value streams across banking, payments, lending and capital markets to generate value for clients and shareholders. We help you rethink onboarding, payments, lending and trading while rearchitecting decisioning and controls such as KYC and fraud with trusted intelligence built in. By prioritizing the right use cases, embedding governance and navigating change together, you can realize measurable value with scalable, regulation‑ready AI.
Insurance
Achieve greater data intelligence across operations. We provide strategy, operations and technology advisory services to insurers, brokers, MGAs and self‑insured organizations across property and casualty, life and annuity, group benefits and retirement. By applying analytics and AI to key areas including risk, underwriting, benefits, claims and customer engagement, together we can deliver measurable impact across your value chain.
Healthcare
Improve patient and member outcomes while managing cost and operational complexity across the care continuum. We work with payers and providers to help you reimagine processes and execute agentic AI‑led transformation at scale. By rearchitecting functions such as claims administration, utilization management and care delivery, you can improve care quality and operational efficiency and develop sustainable long‑term growth.
Life sciences
Accelerate innovation and improve patient outcomes while meeting regulatory demands across the life sciences value chain. Cognizant helps biopharma, biotech and medical device companies reimagine business processes with AI and data‑driven decisioning across R&D, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization. In partnership, we’ll enhance omnichannel commercial engagement, drive resilient supply chains and advance intelligent manufacturing, while preserving long-term growth and trust.
Manufacturing, logistics, energy and utilities
Modernize complex, asset‑intensive operations while still balancing cost and performance expectations. We help organizations across automotive, aerospace and defense, oil and gas and utilities rethink core processes and operating models. Through a practitioner‑led, domain‑first approach, we’ll work with you to apply AI and modern delivery methods that drive measurable outcomes across the value chain.
Retail, consumer goods, travel and hospitality
Consumer‑facing industries must continuously adapt to shifting expectations while improving operational performance. Working alongside clients, we bring deep industry expertise and AI‑led insight to reimagine experiences, modernize operations and deliver growth, loyalty and performance across the consumer value chain.
Communications, media and technology
Communications, media and technology organizations must adapt continuously to always‑on customers and rapidly evolving digital ecosystems. Partnering with leaders, we bring an enterprise perspective and advanced digital intelligence to modernize experiences, operations and infrastructure—helping organizations remain optimized for sustained enterprise value.
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Our capabilities

Technology modernization

Our transformational consulting engagements help clients identify and solve critical business challenges using leading-edge tech, including AI. Clients’ teams are equipped to become tomorrow’s technology innovators.

Transformation management

We help organizations design and execute transformation journeys by reducing friction, aligning executives and teams and partnering through organizational change using proven methods and accelerators to deliver measurable outcomes.

Enterprise process

We redesign how enterprise work gets done using a vendor agnostic, outcome focused approach that applies AI where it delivers the most impact. We work across operational domains and functions to drive unified, enterprise-wide transformation.

AI consulting

From discovery through execution, we help organizations build trusted, context‑led AI by aligning strategy, governance and adoption to move from AI‑ready to AI‑optimized.

Supply chain

Our team designs AI‑enabled supply chains that help organizations move from reactive execution to intelligent orchestration across planning, sourcing, procurement and logistics operations.

Innovation through Cognizant Moment

Through Cognizant Moment’s experience orchestration, we partner with leaders to uncover the moments that shape perception and performance, then bring them to life through experience design and advanced technology.

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Awards

Cognizant named a Leader in Everest Group Digital Transformation Consulting Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025
Cognizant named a Leader in Everest Group Digital Transformation Consulting Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025

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Cognizant and Stena Bulk jointly honored at the ISG Paragon Awards™ for the STORM initiative
Cognizant and Stena Bulk jointly honored at the ISG Paragon Awards™ for the STORM initiative

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Cognizant recognized in Vault’s 2026 Internship Rankings as a top program for consulting
Cognizant recognized in Vault’s 2026 Internship Rankings as a top program for consulting
Cognizant proud to be among Consulting Magazine’s Best Firms to Work For 2023
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Cognizant recognized as a leader for business consulting services

We’ve been named a leader in the category of Business Consulting Services in the 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Digital Business Enablement and ESG Services report. The report recognizes Cognizant’s strengths in structured consulting, acquisition-focused growth strategy and complex digital consulting projects.

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HFS recognizes Cognizant’s consulting achievements in a special report

We were mentioned for our response to enterprise demand for an advisory-forward delivery model, consulting playbooks, engagement with the CXO audience at major enterprises, focus on engagements with multifunctional operating models and our concerted emphasis on linking IT and business leaders in all discussions.

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Forbes names Cognizant among America’s best consulting firms in 2023

This annual ranking is determined by two independent surveys based on responses from 10,000+ management consulting executives and 1,200+ clients, who evaluate management consultancies they’ve worked with during the last four years.

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Take the first step

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.

Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.

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<p>&nbsp;<span class="small"><sup>*</sup>Gartner, The Methodology to the Madness of the AI Services Race Accelerates Client Value, Robert Brown, 13 April 2026. GARTNER is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or s<span class="m-0">ervice depicted in it</span>s publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.</span></p>
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