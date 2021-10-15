Expertise that takes you further
Your business needs people, processes and technology moving forward together. That’s the transformation we help you shape, scale and sustain.
Our consulting teams combine forward-thinking strategy, deep domain expertise and AI-driven insights to deliver real, measurable outcomes. Working side-by-side with your teams, we co-create intelligent and adaptable roadmaps that guide your enterprise through every stage of the journey, from today’s realities to tomorrow’s possibilities.
With a clear future state and a practical path forward, you can move seamlessly from strategy to results, unlocking the full potential of AI, accelerating value and delivering meaningful impact for your customers and employees.
Latest thinking
<h5><span class="text-white">Gartner report</span></h5>
<p>Cognizant has been mentioned in the 2026 Gartner® The Methodology to the Madness of the AI Services Race Accelerates Client Value report.<sup>*</sup></p>
Putting AI to work—together
Winning with AI requires a human-first approach.
Our advisors partner with you to develop intelligent AI solutions anchored in your business goals, context, and real-world use cases.
We bring strategy, technology, and workforce together—helping you move from AI-ready to AI-optimized by embedding solutions into how your people work, make decisions and create value.
The result is AI your teams trust, your business can scale, and an enterprise that is smarter, faster, empowered and more capable.
INDUSTRIES WE SERVE
Cognizant’s industry expertise
Our teams bring deep industry knowledge and enterprise perspective to help organizations reimagine how they operate and compete. We combine domain insight with strategy, AI and transformation expertise to guide complex change from vision through execution, turning ambition into measurable enterprise value.
Banking and financial services
Redesign your core value streams across banking, payments, lending and capital markets to generate value for clients and shareholders. We help you rethink onboarding, payments, lending and trading while rearchitecting decisioning and controls such as KYC and fraud with trusted intelligence built in. By prioritizing the right use cases, embedding governance and navigating change together, you can realize measurable value with scalable, regulation‑ready AI.
Insurance
Achieve greater data intelligence across operations. We provide strategy, operations and technology advisory services to insurers, brokers, MGAs and self‑insured organizations across property and casualty, life and annuity, group benefits and retirement. By applying analytics and AI to key areas including risk, underwriting, benefits, claims and customer engagement, together we can deliver measurable impact across your value chain.
Healthcare
Improve patient and member outcomes while managing cost and operational complexity across the care continuum. We work with payers and providers to help you reimagine processes and execute agentic AI‑led transformation at scale. By rearchitecting functions such as claims administration, utilization management and care delivery, you can improve care quality and operational efficiency and develop sustainable long‑term growth.
Life sciences
Accelerate innovation and improve patient outcomes while meeting regulatory demands across the life sciences value chain. Cognizant helps biopharma, biotech and medical device companies reimagine business processes with AI and data‑driven decisioning across R&D, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization. In partnership, we’ll enhance omnichannel commercial engagement, drive resilient supply chains and advance intelligent manufacturing, while preserving long-term growth and trust.
Manufacturing, logistics, energy and utilities
Modernize complex, asset‑intensive operations while still balancing cost and performance expectations. We help organizations across automotive, aerospace and defense, oil and gas and utilities rethink core processes and operating models. Through a practitioner‑led, domain‑first approach, we’ll work with you to apply AI and modern delivery methods that drive measurable outcomes across the value chain.
Retail, consumer goods, travel and hospitality
Consumer‑facing industries must continuously adapt to shifting expectations while improving operational performance. Working alongside clients, we bring deep industry expertise and AI‑led insight to reimagine experiences, modernize operations and deliver growth, loyalty and performance across the consumer value chain.
Communications, media and technology
Communications, media and technology organizations must adapt continuously to always‑on customers and rapidly evolving digital ecosystems. Partnering with leaders, we bring an enterprise perspective and advanced digital intelligence to modernize experiences, operations and infrastructure—helping organizations remain optimized for sustained enterprise value.
Our capabilities
Awards
Take the first step
Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.
Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.
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<p> <span class="small"><sup>*</sup>Gartner, The Methodology to the Madness of the AI Services Race Accelerates Client Value, Robert Brown, 13 April 2026. GARTNER is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or s<span class="m-0">ervice depicted in it</span>s publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.</span></p>