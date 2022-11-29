Skip to main content Skip to footer
Deliver insight at speed and solutions at scale

To be digital, companies today must have organizational velocity approaching light speed while serving up individualized offerings that result in fanatical levels of customer satisfaction—all with laser-focused cost control.
And from applications to infrastructure, processes to operational models and interfaces to experiences, there are digital forces driving change in every part of your organization.
At Cognizant, our consultants orchestrate the capabilities to truly change the game—across strategy, design, technology and industry/functional knowledge—to deliver insight at speed and solutions at scale.
Our consulting services elevate the unique abilities and business aspirations of customers and employees and build relationships based on trust and value.
Our diverse team of deep digital and industry experts focus on:
  • Insight: We put real, direct, live research of the target audiences at the center of every project and engagement. This starts with ethnographic and anthropological research, and takes those insights as the north star for any project.
  • Customer experience: We ensure that our approaches, products and deliverables all use human-centered design principles. This starts with Design Thinking as core process to everything we do.
  • Employee experience: We are helping clients understand how to build the right teams, encourage the right skill sets and make the necessary organizational adjustments to make human ability a cornerstone for a permanent cultural change.
The path to the fused enterprise

Digital transformation is more than a buzzword—it’s a means for survival and growth. Seventy-five percent of companies already have at least one business function or process that has been impacted.

Enterprise Fusion PDF cover page image

Strategic capabilities

Set digital in motion

Implementing an effective digital strategy across front-, middle- and back-office IT environments is crucial to staying relevant. We help clients set strategies in motion that unify business and technology architectures, generate growth and enable competitive advantage.

Gain value from digital faster

The consulting arm of Cognizant Digital Business accelerates the realization of value from transformation and develops the capability for clients to stay on track and succeed in the disruptive and rapidly changing global economy.

We offer:

  • Insight to transformation—Creates digital strategy that defines a client’s trajectory for transformation and accelerates value creation.
  • Transformation enablement—Leveraging deep experience in the management of complex business and IT transformations, our skilled practitioners establish the strategy, structure, roadmap, controls and governance needed to move forward with confidence.
  • Workforce transformation—Organizations today are shaped by a confluence of changing forces, including the need for a more agile workforce, an influx of digital platforms and shifting employee-machine workflows.
  • Change adoption—Provides a comprehensive digital strategy for implementing large-scale transformation at scale.
  • Managed innovation—Uses an insight-driven, agile working process to prioritize and rapidly develop client solutions delivering new forms of value.

Drive digital with data and analytics

As companies move from doing digital to being digital, it’s imperative that the business model is centered around data, with analytics and artificial intelligence providing the insight needed to compete as a market leader.

In the areas of data and analytics, we advise our clients on strategies for delivering, leveraging and extracting value from information for a competitive advantage. We deliver this by focusing on identifying business value as well as bridging business needs and IT capabilities through business, data and architectural blueprinting.

Key client outcomes include:

  • Actionable consumer insight
  • Faster, more predictive decision-making
  • Reduced cost of operations
  • Enhanced customer experiences for greater ROI
  • Structured enterprise-wide data governance

Gain scale and speed to optimize experiences

We help clients re-design, re-engineer, automate and digitize their existing business processes to lower operating costs and position them for growth while building and re-engineering intelligent processes.

Our engagements can range from simple process assessments that can lead to small process improvement engagements to larger scale operational transformations that include target operating model design and implementation.

We offer value to clients through:

  • Significantly increasing in efficiency by pulling levers in process, automation and outsourcing
  • Re-engineering the back office to support the customer experience redesign being driven within many of our clients
  • Optimizing operations across multiple locations through target operating model analysis and design
  • Establishing of a center of excellence for automation to help companies integrate a digital-first mindset into their operations culture

Build a modern technology roadmap

We help our clients achieve growth and innovation through digital transformation by strategizing their digital IT roadmap, simplifying IT operating models, modernizing technology architecture, and securing assets and data.

Our offerings include:

  • CIO Advisory—A range of advisory services to help CXOs build a simple, secure and modern technology roadmap for the future
  • Digital Engineering—Helps clients build the right technology products, in the right way, faster, resulting in maximized developer productivity and satisfied customers
  • Cloud Consulting—A range of cloud services to help our clients develop effective, sustainable strategies to enable digital business and engineering transformations that support emerging customer success models
  • Security—A range of security services to help our clients understand and develop strategies to manage security threats, adopt new security processes and technologies, and provide ongoing security support and operations management
  • Legacy Modernization and Core Hardening—Helps clients transform their enterprise IT systems to be more modern, agile and effective in response to emerging business drivers like consumerization, digitization or productization

Reimagine. Re-engineer. Replatform.

We bring deep process knowledge to support our clients’ reimagining of how best to run their businesses, with an understanding of the technology underpinning.

Our consulting expertise spans customer experience, finance transformation, supply chain management and human capital management processes—enabled by platform consulting around Salesforce.com, Pega, SAP, Oracle and other emerging platforms—to deliver value across the enterprise process landscape.

The value we provide to clients includes:

  • Business outcomes
  • CXO value
  • Operational efficiency
  • Process effectiveness
  • Strategic insights
  • Digital process transformation

Industries we serve

Cognizant works with auto OEMs, suppliers and dealers to define their business strategies, develop solutions for emerging markets and keep technology at the front end of digitization.

Automotive
Hand touching screen with digital interface

Maintaining your competitive advantage can be challenging when customers expect around-the-clock banking services and access to accurate account information. We help you streamline inefficient processes with strategies and solutions that grow your business and keep customers at the center of your organization.

Banking
Woman using a tablet

In a rapidly transforming industry and shifting regulatory landscape, how can capital markets firms gain flexibility to chart the right digital future? With transformation strategies tailored to your needs, we deliver solutions that deepens customer loyalty, drives long-term relationships and increases profitability.

Capital Markets
Man using a phone while waiting to cross the street

By engineering personalized CX and streamlining operations, your organization can open new opportunities to monetize insights and deliver bottom-line results.

Communications, Media & Technology
Man on a call while working from home

As digital technologies reshape the industry, we help keep you in the technological forefront and connected to your customers.

Consumer Goods
Colleagues at work

As modes of learning continue to expand, so too must a compelling digital presence. From platform innovation and tools to interactive courses and on-demand learning, we offer digital solutions to keep challenging the learning experience.

Education
Woman on a work call

The need for hyper-collaboration in healthcare comes with challenges. We make integration easier by modernizing your IT ecosystem for a stronger core that delivers growth.

Healthcare
Healthcare worker looking at a report

The demand for relevant information and compelling interactive experiences highlights the importance of investing in digital capabilities, models and strategies. Our consultants help you optimize information channels with digital.

Information Services
Woman at work

The demand for improved customer experiences highlights the importance of reevaluating your existing tools, models and strategies. To sharpen and maintain the digital edge of insurance services, turn to our experts.

Insurance
A family having fun

With increasing cost pressure, regulatory demands and the need to improve patient outcomes, life sciences companies have an urgent need to innovate and outperform the competition. We help integrate digital into your overall business strategy, creating a more intelligent, agile and high-performing enterprise.

Life Sciences
Healthcare worker looking at a sample

We offer manufacturers the new digital skills and technologies to make business decisions based on real-time contextual data—and take full advantage of 21st century opportunities.

Manufacturing
Man working in a factory

Retooling for the digital age, oil and gas providers can deliver more energy options, reduce costs and increase customer satisfaction. Cognizant solutions leverage the latest digital capabilities, from remote surveillance to trading analytics.

Oil & Gas
Worker checking a report

We partner with leading retailers to create effective digital solutions at scale to help them drive effective customer experiences, intelligent operations and smart supply chain management.

Retail
Mother and daughter in a grocery store

Business transformation promises to change everything about how transportation companies plan, procure and fulfill. We help you modernize and integrate even the most complex systems, just in time for a digital world.

Transportation & Logistics
Drone delivering a package

Shockwaves from the pandemic, new competition and digital transformation will continue to disrupt for years. Cognizant’s consultants bring a unique perspective on what’s best for your business.

Travel & Hospitality
Customers cheking in at a hotel

From surpassing expectations to building bullet-proof grids, Cognizant has extensive experience working with some of the world’s largest utilities. We help incumbents find new growth by enhancing the customer experience, optimizing assets and improving reliability.

Utilities
Worker checking a report

Latest thinking

WHITEPAPERS

Realising digital’s full potential in the value chain

When the COVID-19 pandemic struck, manufacturers, retailers and service providers revamped delivery and operations models virtually overnight to ensure their consumers had access to familiar goods and services.

Abstract tech connections

WHITEPAPERS

Why your car will soon become your friend

The advent of voice assistants built on natural language processing, artificial intelligence and telematics will unleash an assortment of voice-activated features and functionality that will make driving more enjoyable, efficient and effective. 

Man in car with digital interface dashboard design

WHITEPAPERS

Stepping up the pace

Although manufacturers were hard hit by COVID-19, they can look to the digital leaders in the industry to understand which technology investments will propel them forward.

Abstract analog design

WHITEPAPERS

Catering to ‘Generation Now’: Making digital connections intelligent, personal and always-on

The collective attitudes of Gen Y and Gen Z toward connectivity, content and commerce over the past several years have significantly altered how brands attract and retain this demographic. COVID-19 has only served to accelerate the need to meet fast-changing demands in real time or risk irrelevance. 

Read more
Man looking at his phone while walking

WHITEPAPERS

AI regulation is coming to life sciences: Three steps to take now

To maximize the value of artificial intelligence and machine learning for patients, healthcare providers together with life sciences enterprises must gear up to meet the continually evolving regulatory landscape.

Abstract molecule connection design

WHITEPAPERS

Competing to win in the media & entertainment industry

To outperform in tough times, media and entertainment companies must rejuvenate their business, operating and technology models by jettisoning nonvalue-adding activities and reinforcing core strengths that provide sustainable growth, despite funding challenges.

Videography equipment

WHITEPAPERS

Ensure compliance: A 25-point inspection plan for interoperability initiatives

Does your organization have what it needs for a successful interoperability journey? Follow this checklist of actions, considerations and specific areas where clarity is absolutely required.  

Abstract globe design with tech symbols

WHITEPAPERS

From chaos to catalyst: Five imperatives for healthcare

COVID-19 could be the catalyst for lasting change throughout the industry—if providers and payers make the right moves to respond to ongoing waves of the virus, reset operating models and reimagine their future roles in a world reshaped by the pandemic.

Man pointing at screen with digital interface

WHITEPAPERS

The new age of pet insurance: Barking up the right tree

The needs of pet owners present a high-growth opportunity for insurers to create new products and cross-sell existing services. Here’s how insurers can embrace new strategies and align their products, distribution, underwriting, claims and operations to tap into this market. 

Veterinarian with dog

WHITEPAPERS

Five financial industry objectives for catalyzing order from chaos

In the blink of an eye, the COVID-19 crisis has plunged the global economy from go-go times to near-recession. Here’s what financial services organizations can do to make the most of the post-pandemic new normal.

Graph design

WHITEPAPERS

Energy & utilities under pressure

In this research report update, we reveal how E&U organizations can advance their digital maturity: where investments are paying off, optimal next steps and how laggards can catch up to leaders, as well as the impact of COVID-19 on E&U digital endeavors, both in the short term and after the crisis subsides.  

Electrical tower with abstract line design

WHITEPAPERS

How APAC insurers can modernize with next-gen digital policy administration systems
We help clients set strategies in motion that unify business and technology architectures, generate growth and enable competitive advantage. See how.
Man with pencil

WHITEPAPERS

Continuous delivery operating model for entertainment video providers: Building a software “Value Delivery Factory”

To compete with digital streaming natives, established entertainment video providers need to build a streamlined, waste-free pipeline for rapid software delivery

Colleagues at work

WHITEPAPERS

AI at your service: Modernizing the payer contact center

AI has become critically important for players in the healthcare sector, as it helps increase business value through contact center operations by converting data into meaningful insights that enhance consumer interactions.

Colleagues on a video conference call

WHITEPAPERS

Eye on APAC private banking: Client reporting challenges & solutions

Wealth advisory firms across the Asia-Pacific region face an ever-increasing array of operational, technological and competitive challenges. 

Cityscape with digital interface

WHITEPAPERS

Creating an agile enterprise architecture

With the proliferation of digital, the function of enterprise architecture is more critical than ever. 

Abstract analog design

WHITEPAPERS

Creating a data strategy for unified risk-adjusted payments

Taking a holistic approach to addressing tighter Medicare data requirements and new risk models will help payers optimize data accuracy for risk-adjusted payments as well as improved operations, patient health and regulatory compliance. 

Woman at work

News

