Consulting

Our teams bring deep industry knowledge and enterprise perspective to help organizations reimagine how they operate and compete. We combine domain insight with strategy, AI and transformation expertise to guide complex change from vision through execution, turning ambition into measurable enterprise value.

Banking and financial services Redesign your core value streams across banking, payments, lending and capital markets to generate value for clients and shareholders. We help you rethink onboarding, payments, lending and trading while rearchitecting decisioning and controls such as KYC and fraud with trusted intelligence built in. By prioritizing the right use cases, embedding governance and navigating change together, you can realize measurable value with scalable, regulation‑ready AI.

Insurance Achieve greater data intelligence across operations. We provide strategy, operations and technology advisory services to insurers, brokers, MGAs and self‑insured organizations across property and casualty, life and annuity, group benefits and retirement. By applying analytics and AI to key areas including risk, underwriting, benefits, claims and customer engagement, together we can deliver measurable impact across your value chain.

Healthcare Improve patient and member outcomes while managing cost and operational complexity across the care continuum. We work with payers and providers to help you reimagine processes and execute agentic AI‑led transformation at scale. By rearchitecting functions such as claims administration, utilization management and care delivery, you can improve care quality and operational efficiency and develop sustainable long‑term growth.

Life sciences Accelerate innovation and improve patient outcomes while meeting regulatory demands across the life sciences value chain. Cognizant helps biopharma, biotech and medical device companies reimagine business processes with AI and data‑driven decisioning across R&D, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization. In partnership, we’ll enhance omnichannel commercial engagement, drive resilient supply chains and advance intelligent manufacturing, while preserving long-term growth and trust.

Manufacturing, logistics, energy and utilities Modernize complex, asset‑intensive operations while still balancing cost and performance expectations. We help organizations across automotive, aerospace and defense, oil and gas and utilities rethink core processes and operating models. Through a practitioner‑led, domain‑first approach, we’ll work with you to apply AI and modern delivery methods that drive measurable outcomes across the value chain.

Retail, consumer goods, travel and hospitality Consumer‑facing industries must continuously adapt to shifting expectations while improving operational performance. Working alongside clients, we bring deep industry expertise and AI‑led insight to reimagine experiences, modernize operations and deliver growth, loyalty and performance across the consumer value chain.