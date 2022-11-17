Skip to main content Skip to footer
Lab Solutions
Contact

Enable peak performance and efficiency with a premier automation and global lab informatics service provider backed by 700+ experts and vast GxP experience.

Stay competitive by leveraging digital lab design and support

Drive lab innovation with automation, advanced data analytics and GxP compliance. Develop a cloud-based digital lab integrating physical components and application layers. Our end-to-end lab informatics services ensure seamless strategy, roadmap and technology selection. We help clients blueprint, design, build, test, validate and deploy master data management systems. We provide on-site assistance in R&D and manufacturing labs, adhering to GxP compliance. 
Cognizant can help you optimize lab processes, boost productivity and drive innovation. Together, we can unlock your lab’s full data potential using advanced analytics for intelligent decision-making, create digital labs of the future and secure a competitive edge for your business. 
Define a digital lab roadmap
Define a digital lab roadmap

Our top-tier lab informatics consultants collaborate with clients to assist in vendor selection, lab blueprinting and roadmap creation—and guide you through your digital transformation journey to create a modern lab that meets business requirements.

A close-up view of a scientist holding a DNA sample bottle.
Build a resilient lab
Build a resilient lab

Modernize your labs through design thinking and user-centric solutions for a resilient reference architecture.

A scientist working on a tab that is mounted on a wall.
Realize your global vision
Realize your global vision

Collaborate with premier lab informatics professionals to deploy global blueprints. Gain comprehensive integration, system upgrades, master data management, testing, validation and maintenance support. Our all-inclusive services are tailored to meet your evolving needs.

Two scientists looking at a tablet, held by one of them.

Cognizant life sciences manufacturing services

IT-OT Consultancy

Leverage over 2,000+ world-class IT-OT consultants working across manufacturing and labs, to ensure your digital technologies align with and effectively meet your business objectives. Our expertise spans corporate programs, digital strategies, and roadmaps to manufacturing systems concepts, design, and compliance.

System Integration

Access extensive support throughout the entire project integration process, covering planning, design, build, testing and qualification. Drive seamless, on-time and within-budget project implementations while meeting your business requirements. Count on our expertise to execute your projects successfully, enabling digital transformation and enhancing patient health.

Site Services

Boost manufacturing uptime and audit readiness with our high-touch support services. Manage OT, manufacturing IT and QC lab system lifecycle for peak compliance. Cognizant delivers a comprehensive range of site services, and our tailored solutions handle all manufacturing support requirements, whether onsite or offsite.

Thought leadership

Think Star Trek, Think Smart Labs

This industry-specific podcast discusses the changing shape of the lab environment and what a state-of-the-art, smart lab of the future will look like.

Listen now
Four scientists working in a lab.
Making the ‘lab of the future’ the ‘lab of today’

Learn how the right technology and strategy can help pharmaceutical companies transform labs and drive business outcomes.

Read more
A close-up view of a dropper putting a liquid in a test tube.
IT-OT convergence, advanced analytics and AI, powered by a "connected by intent" mindset

Explore how these technologies are driving evolution in the biopharma sector for the new digital age.

Read more
A guy and woman examining a manufacturing kind of unit in a tablet

Whitepapers

Industry 4.0

Revolutionizing life sciences manufacturing through connected systems and data

manufacturing unit
OT Cyber Security

Ensuring business resiliency in life sciences manufacturing 4.0

hands of a person typing in the keyboard on a laptop
Streamlining Computer System Validation (CSV)

A risk-based approach for life sciences manufacturing and labs

one male person explaining something to another person in a laptop screen
Data Egress—Connecting the cloud

Unlocking advanced analytics for the life sciences industry

top view of a cloud like image on a dias enabled with lights

BROCHURE

Enabling digital labs through informatics, automation and analytics

Patient-centric lab solutions to power data-driven business decisions and optimized cost efficiencies.

Read more
cover page image of the digital lab solutions whitepaper

Leadership

Gaurav Marya

Life Sciences SBU Head & Global Head of Health Sciences M&A, Cognizant

Gaurav Marya
Jim Lehane

AVP, Head of Life Sciences Manufacturing

Jim Lehane
Saurav Ghosh

Senior Director, Lab Practice Head

Saurav Ghosh

Take the first step

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.

Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.