Gas utilities face an array of challenges amid a rapidly evolving information-driven environment.
Chief among them are volatile gas prices, an aging workforce and the operational challenges in upgrading complex underground distribution networks.
Ensure pipeline integrity. Detect leaks fast.
With the business and infrastructure environment growing in complexity, there is pressure on aging assets to deliver gas. Because assuring data integrity across locations is paramount in gas pipeline operations, Cognizant solutions addressing gas pipeline integrity and leak detection are focused as follows:
- Applications Services—Schedule generator, pipeline data management
- Analytics and advanced visualization for corrosion monitoring, failure prediction, leak detection and pipeline inline inspections
- Incident management and reporting
- Remote pipeline monitoring and surveillance
- Regulatory Compliance—Reports for various regulatory compliance and other safety related audit requirements
Drive down maintenance costs
The gas utility industry is highly asset-intensive and faces major challenge in maintaining its aging critical infrastructures.
Cognizant’s Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) solutions for utilities provide complete implementation and systems integration services. Our offerings include systems for planning and scheduling, mobility and asset life cycle management that help gas utilities drive down maintenance costs and better utilize assets.
We offer proprietary solutions and accelerators designed for quick and rapid ROI. Among them are APEx—Asset Performance Excellence for utility network assets, uProtect, our IBM Maximo upgrade kit and many more to help utilities accelerate and transform their enterprise asset management program.
Monitor and control your infrastructure
Effective monitoring and control of critical infrastructure is essential to ensure reliability, integrity, safety and cost effectiveness in gas transportation and distribution operations. Cognizant solutions include:
- Integrated Asset Analytics Dashboard—IT/OT integration enabling collation of real time data and associated analytics provides deep insight into current operations and enables swift decision-making
- Operational Benchmarking—Benchmark your operations with best-in-class operations to assess the current maturity level of your operation and create recommendations for moving toward best-in-class KPIs
- Workflow Optimization—Shrink lead times and human onboarding by standardizing workflows and operational data across all facilities
- ERP Implementation—Speciated ERP solutions custom designed for gas management operations.
Deliver award-winning experiences
Customer Experience Management (CXM) plays a vital role in effectively engaging customers in participating in demand response programs such as, those involving energy conservation measures. These can help customer better understand their energy needs and consumption. Effective programs provide an enhanced user experience and value-added services for gas utilities.
Cognizant offers many unique and proprietary solutions in this area such as UtilityOne Engage and UtilityOne Insights. We have a strong track record of rolling out products and services across channels, delivering analytical solutions such as Single Call Resolution (SCR) and omnichannel integration strategies. Above all, we help our customers deliver award-winning customer experiences.
Manage your assets better
Geographical Information Systems (GIS) acts as an integrating technology that can help gas utilities achieve a single view of their asset information and perform efficient operation and maintenance. The result: greater customer satisfaction.
Cognizant offers wide range of solutions and services in the GIS space across desktop, web and mobile platforms. We specialize in various aspects of the GIS lifecycle, including:
- GIS data services
- GIS application development and maintenance services
- Geospatial analytics
- GIS consultancy services
- Spatial product development services
Gas utilities can leverage our solutions and frameworks such as the WebGIS Framework for Single View, our GIS Data Migration Framework and our Online/Offline Mobile GIS solution for accelerating digital.
Speed cycle time. Reduce exceptions.
Reconciling different consumer categories with different tariff structures leads to complex billing logistics, from scheduling to generation. Similarly, today’s changing regulatory policies require a robust and flexible customer information system and billing operations.
Cognizant helps electric utilities improve billing cycle time, reduce exceptions and improve accuracy. We also help achieve greater flexibility by providing customers with new self-service options and support the smooth rollout of smart metering and new products and services. Our areas of expertise include:
- Customer account management
- Billing and invoicing
- Credit and payment
- Service order management
- Products and services
We offer a portfolio of accelerators including prebuilt templates for SAP IS-U and Oracle CCnB. Data migration accelerators are also available from legacy platforms (Banner and Customer/1) to modern platforms such as SAP IS-U and Oracle CCnB.
