Gas
Gas utilities face an array of challenges amid a rapidly evolving information-driven environment.

Chief among them are volatile gas prices, an aging workforce and the operational challenges in upgrading complex underground distribution networks.
Cognizant’s latest digital solutions address these issues and find new opportunities for growth. We do so by enhancing the customer experience, improving reliability, optimizing asset investments and leveraging our industry expertise.
PROOF POINTS
Consolidate applications, improve the customer experience.

Find out how this major electricity and natural gas supplier reduced legacy applications by 50%, satisfied customers with consolidated billing statements and is on course to save $23 million in annual costs.

UTILITIES ECOSYSTEM

Targeted solutions

Smart packaged solutions that help gas utilities transform for the digital age.

UtilityOne Engage

An innovative, lightweight mobility app featuring account management, bill details, alerts and notifications and more.

UtilityOne Insights

An integrated customer management solution that delivers a holistic, omnichannel experience to our utility customers.

Drawing on data from 4,000 business leaders globally, including 285 representing utilities, our researchers learned that utility executives will invest in digital to unlock future growth. Find out how new capabilities can help utility companies double their revenue by 2023.

Additional capabilities

Ensure pipeline integrity. Detect leaks fast.

With the business and infrastructure environment growing in complexity, there is pressure on aging assets to deliver gas. Because assuring data integrity across locations is paramount in gas pipeline operations, Cognizant solutions addressing gas pipeline integrity and leak detection are focused as follows:

  • Applications Services—Schedule generator, pipeline data management
  • Analytics and advanced visualization for corrosion monitoring, failure prediction, leak detection and pipeline inline inspections
  • Incident management and reporting
  • Remote pipeline monitoring and surveillance
  • Regulatory Compliance—Reports for various regulatory compliance and other safety related audit requirements

Drive down maintenance costs

The gas utility industry is highly asset-intensive and faces major challenge in maintaining its aging critical infrastructures.

Cognizant’s Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) solutions for utilities provide complete implementation and systems integration services. Our offerings include systems for planning and scheduling, mobility and asset life cycle management that help gas utilities drive down maintenance costs and better utilize assets.

We offer proprietary solutions and accelerators designed for quick and rapid ROI. Among them are APEx—Asset Performance Excellence for utility network assets, uProtect, our IBM Maximo upgrade kit and many more to help utilities accelerate and transform their enterprise asset management program.

Monitor and control your infrastructure

Effective monitoring and control of critical infrastructure is essential to ensure reliability, integrity, safety and cost effectiveness in gas transportation and distribution operations. Cognizant solutions include:

  • Integrated Asset Analytics Dashboard—IT/OT integration enabling collation of real time data and associated analytics provides deep insight into current operations and enables swift decision-making
  • Operational Benchmarking—Benchmark your operations with best-in-class operations to assess the current maturity level of your operation and create recommendations for moving toward best-in-class KPIs
  • Workflow Optimization—Shrink lead times and human onboarding by standardizing workflows and operational data across all facilities 
  • ERP Implementation—Speciated ERP solutions custom designed for gas management operations.

Deliver award-winning experiences

Customer Experience Management (CXM) plays a vital role in effectively engaging customers in participating in demand response programs such as, those involving energy conservation measures. These can help customer better understand their energy needs and consumption. Effective programs provide an enhanced user experience and value-added services for gas utilities.

Cognizant offers many unique and proprietary solutions in this area such as UtilityOne Engage and UtilityOne Insights. We have a strong track record of rolling out products and services across channels, delivering analytical solutions such as Single Call Resolution (SCR) and omnichannel integration strategies. Above all, we help our customers deliver award-winning customer experiences.

Manage your assets better

Geographical Information Systems (GIS) acts as an integrating technology that can help gas utilities achieve a single view of their asset information and perform efficient operation and maintenance. The result: greater customer satisfaction.

Cognizant offers wide range of solutions and services in the GIS space across desktop, web and mobile platforms. We specialize in various aspects of the GIS lifecycle, including:

  • GIS data services
  • GIS application development and maintenance services
  • Geospatial analytics
  • GIS consultancy services
  • Spatial product development services

Gas utilities can leverage our solutions and frameworks such as the WebGIS Framework for Single View, our GIS Data Migration Framework and our Online/Offline Mobile GIS solution for accelerating digital.

Speed cycle time. Reduce exceptions.

Reconciling different consumer categories with different tariff structures leads to complex billing logistics, from scheduling to generation. Similarly, today’s changing regulatory policies require a robust and flexible customer information system and billing operations.

Cognizant helps electric utilities improve billing cycle time, reduce exceptions and improve accuracy. We also help achieve greater flexibility by providing customers with new self-service options and support the smooth rollout of smart metering and new products and services. Our areas of expertise include:

  • Customer account management
  • Billing and invoicing
  • Credit and payment
  • Service order management
  • Products and services

We offer a portfolio of accelerators including prebuilt templates for SAP IS-U and Oracle CCnB. Data migration accelerators are also available from legacy platforms (Banner and Customer/1) to modern platforms such as SAP IS-U and Oracle CCnB.

    WHITEPAPERS

    Latest thinking

    Crafting the utility of the future

    Challenged on every front, the industry must fully embrace digital business change to power next-level organizational readiness and agility.

    Utilities can ramp up CX with a customer data platform

    A CDP will enhance the utility customer experience while eliminating the need to replace disparate legacy systems.

    Decision-making: The new frontier for automation

    Decision process automation is a forward-looking, practical strategy to improve enterprise operations, enabling faster responses to rapidly changing conditions and identifying options for action based on a more complete exploration of potential outcomes.

    Energy and utilities under pressure

    Our recent study shows companies are already separating from the pack based on how they deploy advanced technologies and business models. In this e-book, we offer business and tech leaders in the fast evolving E&U industry our research-based insights on the best next steps to take.

    PRESS ROOM

    In the news

