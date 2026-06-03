No skills, no payoff: Why AI value lives or dies with the workforce

Figure 5

Source: Cognizant

Awareness: People need to know “why AI”

Communicating AI strategy can often be undisciplined. People get a clear message from the very top of the enterprise that they need to use it. But why? That’s less often addressed.

This is why the first phase of AI maturity is establishing awareness of what the organization intends to do with AI and how it will impact operations and workers. The shared understanding of business goals—which shape and guide organizational plans, actions and KPIs—is considered a key success factor in almost https://www.pmi.org/-/media/pmi/documents/public/pdf/learning/thought-leadership/pulse/elevate-success-infographic.pdf " target="_blank">three-quarters of IT projects, according to academic research, and in this regard, AI is no different. Further, a lack of clarity over organizational AI ambitions will ultimately lead to misdirected resources and dampened urgency behind AI skilling initiatives.

In our research, over half (54%) of employees strongly or mostly agreed that their respective organization had clearly communicated its AI strategy and implementation plans. Yet, more than one-third of employees (36%) said they did not feel clearly informed specifically on how AI will be used in their role or function.

Skilling: When employees understand AI goals, it fortifies their appetite to learn

Once people understand the purpose behind AI use in their organization, they need to acquire the skills to use it. However, nearly three-quarters (72%) of senior executives say fewer than half their employees received any AI skilling in the past year.

Further, one-quarter (27%) of employees said their organization did not offer access to structured training, and 26% said the training at their organization does not address their specific role or job functions. One-third (34%) indicated their company’s AI training did not equip them to use AI in their work.

The intensity of the skilling program also matters. In our study, 29% said they’d received very little (less than 10 hours) of skilling from inside the organization, and 60% received less than 30 hours.

Adoption: Employees’ confidence in AI encourages more widespread use

According to technology acceptance theory, employees are more likely to use a new technology if they feel confident in their ability to use the tool. The link between employee comfort with AI and its adoption is a largely understated factor in realizing AI goals.

Our study finds that while employees feel a sense of expertise for easier to use AI tools, like generative AI and conversational AI (62% and 61%, respectively), that diminishes when it comes to the more complex AI types, like agentic AI (46%). The flip side of this coin is that 54% of employees say they have only a basic or no understanding of agentic AI, while 38% say the same about generative AI.

These uneven scores are to be expected at this stage of the adoption cycle. However, considering the intended ubiquity of AI in business operations, it is essential that organizations close this gap through more proactive, supportive training policies.

Productivity: As AI use grows, so does employees’ belief in increased productivity

While our study reveals a clear distinction between trained and untrained workers when it comes to perceived productivity, a sizable majority (90%) of all workers felt they’d seen at least some productivity boost (more than a 5% increase) from using AI. Almost half (46%) say they have increased their productivity by 10%, while less than one-quarter (17%) say they have increased it by more than 20%.

As expected, those workers who said they had a better understanding of an AI tool also asserted a higher perception of productivity. For example, employees who said they had expert knowledge of agentic AI reported a 10% to 20% improvement in productivity. For the easier to use tools, those with only a basic understanding of conversational AI cited 10% productivity gains.

ROI: With productivity comes enterprise value

These perceived productivity gains matter. Again, applying technology acceptance theory, a worker believing they are getting 20% more work done because of AI can be considered an early signal of return on value, and a likely source of more measurable results further down the line.

Workers also believe AI use will largely improve their work experience. Over one-quarter said they thought it would reduce their work hours and enable them to develop innovative processes and workflows.

When asked which outcomes would most likely be impacted by AI adoption, the greatest percentage (33%) of workers cited their ability to accelerate completion of their current workload (again, trained employees outpaced untrained workers). Another 23% said it would enable them to perform higher-level tasks.