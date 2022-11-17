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Business Process Services
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Modern AI-integrated business operations

The playbook for growth is being rewritten. We believe the future belongs to the modern enterprise that embraces AI-integrated business operations—a business that can anticipate and act instantly to boldly seize opportunities amid rapid change.
We help clients rethink how they create value, innovate and grow by combining business and process expertise in travel and hospitality with intelligent digital platforms to optimize business operations.

Business outcomes and strong ROI

80%

automated call resolution

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26%

increase in process efficiency

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2.6X

ROI through automation

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$75M

saved annually

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Intuitive experiences, pervasive insights, efficiency

As leaders in next-gen business process services and automation solutions, we partner with our clients to build modern operations that are fast, efficient, human-centered—and help them achieve a competitive advantage.

We use technology, data and digital disruptor plays, as well as new commercial models and co-innovation to deliver higher productivity, increased revenue and intuitive experiences for customers and employees.

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Rising above uncertainty

The ability to strategically reduce costs and invest in new revenue streams is extremely valuable in volatile times.

The implementation of modern operations enables businesses to act with insight and speed—predicting trends, identifying new growth areas and balancing efficiency with innovation.

By modernizing business operations, your organization can anticipate the steps needed to accelerate growth and scale.

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Travel and hospitality BPS and automation services

Cognizant® Digital Restaurant Order Management

Modern restaurant order management and POS solutions that maximize revenue, reduce call abandonment and increase customer satisfaction.

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Cognizant® Digital Store Support

Modern store operations and experience services that improve customer satisfaction, grow revenue, increase store uptime and reduce revenue leakage.

Intelligent automation services

Get your business future-ready with industry-aligned IT and process automation solutions.

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Cognizant Neuro® Business Processes

Simplify and accelerate automation adoption, integrate and orchestrate resources, and see returns faster.

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Finance and accounting

Generate new business value from finance and accounting.

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Omnichannel customer care

Deliver the intuitive experiences customers demand.

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Marketing operations

Increase speed, efficiency and insights; get better marketing ROI.

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Business ops to accelerate scale

Grow digitally native scale-ups and new revenue streams at the speed of ideas.

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Employee experience enterprise services

Find out how you can deliver persona-based employee experiences at scale.

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Insights

Is your AI ready for the work ahead?

AI can drive a host of outcomes beyond cost, opening up entirely new competitive vistas.

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Top three disruptive travel and hospitality trends to watch

From a digital concierge to the metaverse and beyond, we explore three of the most important and interesting trends reshaping the travel and hospitality industry.

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Adopting a platform strategy for growth

Organizations that deploy open platforms to expand customer capabilities and offer more modern experiences will accelerate growth initiatives, creating strategic advantages in the digital economy.

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Explore additional business process services

Modern BPS

Explore our modern business process services

AI business accelerators

Speed your adoption of AI and Automation using our pre-configured solutions for business processes

AI Training Data Services

Fast-track AI models from concept to value

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Join our team

Empower your career and future-proof your skills while you help the world’s most influential companies, including marquee Global 2000 clients and Silicon Valley heavy hitters, win with intuition. Join the industry leader.

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Take the first step

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.

Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.