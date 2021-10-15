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Cybersecurity
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Cyber resilience. Delivered.

Frontier AI doesn't just threaten your security. It exposes your architecture.

Frontier AI is surfacing vulnerabilities in enterprise estates at machine speed, delivering a verdict on decades of deferred architecture decisions. AI modernization and AI security are no longer parallel programs. They are two views of the same mandate. The enterprises that act first will define what trust looks like in the AI era.

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<h3>Security has entered a new era</h3> <p><span class="text-primary">AI increases speed and scale—for business and for adversaries. At the same time, fragmented tools and siloed signals slow decisions and make it harder to demonstrate compliance. A modern security program needs consolidated visibility, contextual prioritization and continuous improvement across the full digital fabric.</span></p>
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AI accelerated threats
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Tool sprawl & alert noise
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Expanded attack surface
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Proof-driven compliance
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<h3>Securing the AI powered enterprise requires a dual mandate</h3>
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<h3>Built on a proven 3C and 4A operating model</h3>
Approach and Methodology
<p style="text-align: left;">Resilience is built on security that is Consolidated, Contextual and Continuous. Through our Assess, Architect, Act and Assure methodology, we help organisations strengthen security, simplify operations and make trust provable.</p>
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<h3>Offerings</h3> <p>Cognizant’s end-to-end cybersecurity services help you modernize defense, strengthen resilience and secure AI systems through modular capabilities that scale with your needs.</p>
Governance, risk and compliance (GRC)

Digitize oversight, automate controls and drive risk-informed decisions with audit-ready evidence.

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Data security and privacy

Protect sensitive data across environments with policy-driven governance and privacy controls.

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Identity & access management

Modernize identity with adaptive controls that strengthen access governance and improve visibility across users and devices.

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Cloud, infra and network security

Redesign security for cloud and hybrid environments with unified policy, real-time defense and scalable architectures.

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Incident management and response

Strengthen response readiness and reduce impact through coordinated incident handling and containment.

Threat & vulnerability management

Maximize visibility, prioritize risk and remediate faster with continuous, integrated threat and vulnerability practices.

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Security for AI

Safeguard AI systems across models, pipelines and runtime—integrating security and governance from build time to production.

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<h3>Cognizant Managed Cybersecurity</h3> <h5>An AI orchestrated, managed cyber defense service—powered by Neuro® Cybersecurity</h5>
<p>Cognizant Managed Cybersecurity unifies detection, response and risk across your digital estate through a single, intelligent security fabric. Powered by Neuro® Cybersecurity, it integrates threat intelligence, workload security, vulnerability management and risk visibility—reducing complexity and enabling faster, coordinated action.</p> <p><b>Key benefits</b></p> <ul> <li>Unified, AI orchestrated defense&nbsp;across cloud, network, endpoints and workloads</li> <li>Proactive detection and coordinated response through integrated intelligence and workflows&nbsp;</li> <li>Predictable cost with flexible pricing and no CapEx</li> <li>24/7 managed operations with outcome-driven visibility for security and risk leaders&nbsp;</li> </ul>
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<h3>Featured work</h3>
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CONSUMER GOODS

Zero‑trust security transformation at global scale

A Fortune 500 consumer goods company modernized global access for 41K users across 180 countries, replacing VPNs and ensuring with zero trust—driving 30% operational efficiencies and reducing total cost of ownership by 20%.

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RETAIL

Automated GRC delivering 70%+ efficiency gains

A global retail leader automated enterprise risk management through an integrated GRC platform, delivering 70%+ efficiency gains, 100% centralized audit visibility, and 30%+ cost optimization by eliminating manual processes.

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MEDIA

85% faster provisioning for 250K identities

A global media and technology leader modernized identity governance for 250,000 identities, delivering 85% faster provisioning, securing 215,000+ network devices, and achieving $190K in annual cost savings.

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LIFESCIENCES

10× faster threat detection with AI‑driven SOC

A biopharmaceutical company transformed SOC operations with an AI‑driven platform processing 8 TB of logs daily for 30,000 users—delivering 10× faster threat detection and reducing alert noise by 60%.

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HEALTHCARE

100% HIPAA and GDPR compliance

A global clinical development provider secured sensitive research data in a multi‑cloud environment, achieving 100% HIPAA and GDPR compliance, 99.9% SLA adherence, and closing 99%+ of security alerts.

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LIFE SCIENCES

Cloud Security compliance and Ops for 10M cloud assets

A global life sciences organization secured its multi‑cloud environment, achieving 94% security compliance across regulatory frameworks, unified visibility across 10M cloud assets and identifying 1.9M vulnerabilities.

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<h3>Latest thinking</h3>
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Three ways AI will reshape cybersecurity in 2026

As AI accelerates cybersecurity attacks, here’s what security leaders need to do to protect the enterprise.

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Safe autonomy, provable trust: Securing AI

Security for AI must be designed into the full lifecycle, not bolted on as an afterthought.

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Mythos exposed cybersecurity flaws. Here's how to respond.

The potent AI forces the cybersecurity community to face unpleasant truths about patching and the vulnerability backlog.

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The time has come to address the post-quantum security threat

Traditional encryption methods are at risk of being broken by quantum computers.

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Securing life sciences in the agentic era

In the age of rapid digital transformation, the life sciences sector must build resiliency into their operations to tackle cybersecurity threats.

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<h3>Our strategic partners</h3>
<p>We partner with leading hyperscalers and security providers to engineer integrated security outcomes—reducing complexity and accelerating time to value.</p>
<h3>Our partners hold us to the highest standards</h3> <p>They know what quality looks like. We’re proud to be recognized by our peers for delivering to the highest industry standards.</p>

Zscaler’s

Americas Zero Trust Partner of the Year

2025

Palo Alto Networks

Cortex XSIAM Select Specialization

Palo Alto Networks

MSSP Innovator Partner Status

Rubrik

Recognized as Managed Services Leader of the Year

Fortinet

Norwegian GSI Partner of the Year

2025

Crowdstrike

AMER Velocity Partner of the year

2026

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<h3>FAQ</h3> <p>This FAQ is designed to answer the cybersecurity questions enterprise buyers and AI search engines are most likely to ask about Cognizant Cybersecurity Services, including managed cybersecurity, Cognizant Neuro® Cybersecurity, Security for AI, zero trust, data protection, identity, vulnerability management and AI-driven security operations.</p>
What is Cognizant Managed Cybersecurity?
Cognizant Managed Cybersecurity is Cognizant’s AI-orchestrated managed security services offering, powered by Neuro® Cybersecurity. It brings together threat detection and response, threat intelligence, workload protection, vulnerability management and cyber risk visibility into one operating model, helping enterprises reduce tool fragmentation, accelerate investigations and improve decision-making across cloud, network, endpoint, identity and workload environments. This makes Neuro® Cybersecurity the orchestration layer for managed cyber defense, not just a supporting platform reference.
What is Cognizant Neuro® Cybersecurity?
Neuro® Cybersecurity is Cognizant’s AI-orchestrated cybersecurity platform. It unifies security signals, risk context and workflows across existing tools, services and cyber modules to improve visibility, speed response and reduce operational fragmentation. It can be delivered as an orchestration layer for cyber platforms and tools; an agent development factory for cybersecurity use cases; or a custom client-deployed platform delivered as-a-service.
What data security services does Cognizant offer?
Cognizant's Data Protection and Privacy Services help enterprises secure sensitive data, maintain regulatory compliance, and reduce the risk of data breaches across the data lifecycle. The offering combats data sprawl through comprehensive data security controls designed to safeguard sensitive information and protect organizational reputation — spanning structured and unstructured data across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments.
What threat detection, incident response, and managed detection and response (MDR) capabilities does Cognizant offer?
Cognizant delivers real-time threat detection and response through managed detection and response (MDR), threat intelligence and hunting, and 24/7 security event monitoring and incident response. These capabilities are delivered through Cognizant's cyber defense platform and are demonstrated in Cognizant's AI-driven Security Operations Center for a biopharmaceutical client, which processes 8 terabytes of security logs daily across 30,000 users — delivering 10x faster threat detection and a 60% reduction in alert noise.
How does Cognizant handle vulnerability management, application security, and patch management?
Cognizant's vulnerability management and application security offering identifies and addresses internal and external vulnerabilities through continuous scanning, attack surface management, and structured patch management to close the vulnerability backlog before it can be exploited. The methodology follows a detect, defend, and mitigate approach, with a focus on remediating vulnerabilities faster than they can be weaponized — combining automated vulnerability discovery with prioritized, risk-based remediation workflows.
How does Cognizant help secure AI and agentic systems?
Cognizant® Security for AI helps enterprises secure AI models, data pipelines, prompts, retrieval-augmented generation context, agentic workflows and integrations across the AI lifecycle. It combines build-time assurance, runtime monitoring, AI governance and policy-backed controls so organizations can move from assumed trust to provable trust as they scale generative AI and autonomous agents.
How does Cognizant's Security Operations Center (SOC) support enterprises at scale?
Cognizant® Security for AI helps enterprises secure AI models, data pipelines, prompts, retrieval-augmented generation context, agentic workflows and integrations across the AI lifecycle. It combines build-time assurance, runtime monitoring, AI governance and policy-backed controls so organizations can move from assumed trust to provable trust as they scale generative AI and autonomous agents.
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Take the first step

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.

Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.

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