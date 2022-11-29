Cybersecurity

Skip to main content Skip to footer
Security
Security for the age of digital everything

Eliminate security blind spots and accelerate innovation, transformation and growth.
Outdated security solutions. Sophisticated cyberthreats. Increasing compliance requirements. Faced with these and other security challenges, today’s companies need a proactive partner who can anticipate and neutralize threats before they materialize.
At Cognizant, we approach security as the starting point for delivering the outcomes that leading global organizations demand. Our end-to-end security solutions combine deep domain and industry expertise with a future-focused approach that encompasses advisory, transformation and managed services. We offer the foresight and expertise to solve your most complex challenges.
By providing a 360-degree view of your organization’s security ecosystem, Cognizant can identify and eliminate today’s blind spots—while also seeing and solving for the threats ahead—so you can accelerate business innovation, transformation and growth.
Offerings

Secure your future

End-to-end security solutions

Cognizant’s end-to-end security solutions combine deep domain and industry expertise. Our future-focused approach gives you the confidence of a secure environment, so you can move faster, be bolder and succeed into the future.

Mitigate risk, improve resilience

With Cognizant Security’s suite of Threat and Vulnerability Management services, you can test for and manage vulnerabilities across your network, systems and applications—helping you mitigate risk and improve resilience. Address today’s challenges and prepare for the future by identifying existing and emerging threats and vulnerabilities that could disrupt your journey.

End-to-end access for legitimate users

As you shift to a digital business model and expand your adoption of cloud, ensuring identities and controlling access have never been more important as legacy solutions become obsolete.

With Cognizant Security’s Identity and Access Management, you can deploy an agile solution that is highly scalable and hardens your cyber defenses, while enabling the streamlined user experience that customers expect from whatever device they choose.

Protect your business data

Every day your company is generating vast amounts of data, and securing every bit of it is critical to the success of your organization. Our portfolio of trusted and scalable professional and managed data security services helps enterprises protect their critical data from cradle to grave in a cost-effective and compliant way with flexible, scalable and highly adaptable encryption and tokenization solutions.

Protect your brand reputation

Expanding digital enterprises face complex governance and compliance requirements. IT security risk is now a board-level concern, and meeting the minimum requirement is not enough. Cognizant Security’s Governance, Risk and Compliance suite helps you assess current risks, verify adherence to standards, and implement technology and policies to help you maintain compliance.

Secure cloud adoption

Migrating workloads, applications and data to the cloud? The advantages are clear, but security is often overlooked. Understanding your risk and compliance requirements, as well as the implications to applications and identities, is critical. Cognizant provides the expertise to help you minimize the risks of cloud migration. To learn more:

Cyber Threat Defense

Cognizant Cyber Threat Defense is a scalable, next-gen managed security service that provides actionable, business-oriented workflows to guide you through mitigating the most critical threats.

Featured work

LIFE SCIENCES

Global pharma consolidates security management
Latest thinking

PERSPECTIVES

The security challenge: 4 major trends revealed

While regulatory actions and the move to SaaS have added even more complexity to enterprise IT security, technologies such as AI and DevSecOps offer new forms of relief. We’ll tell you what security pros view as the year’s top trends and offer advice on managing them.

WHITEPAPERS

The security challenge: What's next?

While regulatory actions and the move to SaaS has added complexity to keeping enterprise IT secure, new technologies such as AI and DevSecOps offer new forms of relief.

WHITEPAPERS

Combating cybersecurity challenges with advanced analytics

Using an AI-powered analytics platform, IT organizations can shift from a reactive approach to security breaches, to proactively identifying increasingly sophisticated threat vectors and quickly resolving exploitable vulnerabilities.

WHITEPAPERS

The trust paradox

As we face the end of old-world privacy, it’s time to take a hard look at what privacy and trust mean to us today.

WHITEPAPERS

Every move you make: Privacy in the age of the algorithm

With every click we make online, our interests, preferences, intent and even location are revealed to those we trust – and those we don’t know. Here’s how business leaders, futurists and policymakers can compete in today’s technologically-intensive era while staying away from the dark side of data privacy. 

WHITEPAPERS

Securing the digital future

In their pursuit of a digital approach to business, organizations are opening themselves up to greater cybersecurity risks – and yet few have elevated security to a senior leadership concern, according to our recent research. Here’s what businesses are thinking about cybersecurity, and how they can strengthen their strategies to minimize the revenue and reputational losses of a breach.

WHITEPAPERS

The business value of trust

Consumer trust has become the new battleground for digital success. To win, organizations need to master the fundamentals of data ethics, manage the “give-to-get” ratio and solve the customer trust equation, our recent research reveals.

25%

of corporate data traffic will bypass perimeter security and flow directly from mobile devices to the cloud by 2018.

Gartner–Special Report: Cybersecurity at the Speed of Digital Business

Our partners

We form partnerships and strategic alliances with world-class organizations to expand our service offerings and deliver comprehensive solutions to clients. Over 85 strategic alliances, with world-leading companies, enable us to provide complete solutions to your business and IT challenges.

