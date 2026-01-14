A few years ago, we made news with a study predicting an astounding 90% of jobs would be disrupted by AI in less than a decade’s time. As it turns out, though, we underestimated the impact of the technology.

What we projected might take until 2032 to unfold is happening now before our eyes. Today—six years ahead of schedule—93% of jobs could be impacted in some way by AI. In the US alone, this could add up to about $4.5 trillion worth of labor shifting from humans to AI. The technology, in short, is affecting more jobs, faster, and to a greater extent than we anticipated.

We came to these findings by updating our 2023 research on AI and jobs, in which we assessed 18,000 tasks performed by 1,000 professions in terms of the degree to which they could be automated or assisted by AI. A lot has happened in the ensuing three years.

Since then, AI models have become increasingly adept at interpreting many types of input, including images, diagrams and video. Further, more sophisticated AI models have emerged with advanced reasoning capabilities. And finally, AI agent-driven systems are now capable of completing complex workflows with minimal human oversight.

With these three advancements—multimodality, advanced reasoning and agentic AI—it was time for a new look at how AI could reshape the workforce. So, we conducted a thorough reevaluation of the 18,000 tasks, this time through the lens of AI’s enhanced potential to assist or automate them.

What we found: Across all occupations, average exposure scores (i.e., the degree to which an occupation could be affected by AI) are an astounding 30% higher than what we’d forecast they’d be by 2032. (See explainer box for more on the exposure score.)

In fact, while our original analysis found an average 2% annual increase in exposure scores among the jobs studied, we are now seeing a 9% annual score increase. As a result, some jobs that seemed safe from change when large language models (LLMs) first became mainstream are now capable of being affected much more quickly (see Figure 1).