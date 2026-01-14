Executive summary
Our 10-year forecast is happening today
Across the board, AI-driven change is both more extensive and happening more quickly than anticipated.
Figure 1
Source: Cognizant
Understanding exposure scores
More jobs are more highly exposed
The percent of jobs with the lowest exposure has shrunk from 31% to 7%, while the percent with the highest exposure has grown from 0% to 30%.
Figure 2
Source: Cognizant
To understand which jobs and job families are experiencing the fastest surge in AI exposure, we also calculated a velocity score, which quantifies the difference between the original trajectory of change in exposure scores over time and the new trajectory based on our refreshed analysis. (See explainer box for more on the velocity score.)
Examples of occupations showing unexpectedly high velocity scores, particularly when compared with their exposure levels in the original research, include:
- Roles dominated by manual-labor tasks. Once considered a safe haven from AI disruption, many jobs requiring a great degree of physical labor now show significantly higher exposure scores compared with our original research, along with unexpectedly fast velocity.
In construction, for example, AI can now help with interpreting blueprints. In transportation, it can inspect shipments or conduct safety reviews. The idea that a car mechanic or plumber can put on a pair of AI-augmented glasses to assist in locating a faulty engine part or leaking pipe is now far from science fiction.
- Decision-making roles. Managerial and supervisor jobs are now increasingly exposed due to the emergence of agentic AI. Previously, these roles were more insulated from disruption because they involve complex coordination and judgment. Agentic AI alters this dynamic by moving beyond analysis to execution.
Where managers once spent significant time allocating resources, monitoring project status or triaging workflows, autonomous agents can now orchestrate these duties. Project managers, for example, could rely on agents to autonomously schedule meetings, reallocate budget based on spend patterns and chase status updates by leveraging tools they are integrated with.
- Hyper-specialized sectors, such as healthcare, education and law. In these sectors, AI has quickly moved from assisting with low-level tasks to automating more complex tasks that are critical to the role.
For instance, AI is revolutionizing healthcare by improving diagnostic accuracy and supporting patient care. In education, it can facilitate student assessment and classroom discussions. In law, it can analyze probable outcomes and assist with contract negotiations.
Three short years; three big changes in AI capabilities
Percent of tasks classified as “fully automatable”
1%
Original
10%
Today
Percent of tasks that are partially or mostly assistable
15%
Original
40%
Today
More tasks are more automatable by AI
Figure 3
Source: Cognizant
With that in mind, here are the three key AI capabilities we considered when updating our job exposure scores:
1. Multimodal AI: Creating systems that see
2. Expanded AI reasoning: Creating systems that think
3. Agentic AI: Creating systems that act
The compounding effect of all three new capabilities
Each of these capabilities is powerful in and of itself, but taken together, their power is compounded. Multimodality provides richer feedback, reasoning improves an agent’s decision quality and agency gives it control over the environment. The result is a self-reinforcing system that continuously improves through interaction.
This is why job exposure may depend less on the strength of any single capability and more on what happens when they combine. A system that can see, think and act supports far richer work than one that only generates content. That points to AI creeping into practical, everyday tasks, the kind that involve planning, sequencing or inspection rather than pure knowledge.
For example, in 2023, plumbing was a job that few thought would see even a minimal amount of AI automation. However, a multimodal reasoning agent today could notice a damp patch on a wall, infer a leaking joint, draft a repair plan and even generate an invoice or parts list. The plumber still fixes the pipe, but the inspection, diagnosis and supportive actions that lead up to or follow it can increasingly be assisted by AI.
Reasoning and perception are beginning to overlap in almost any role that needs situational judgment. Retail store planning, vehicle servicing and energy infrastructure maintenance all rely on visual understanding and procedural thinking. The compounding effect helps the coordination, diagnosis and verification that connects thought with action.
A look at the most and least impacted jobs
AI impact on 22 job families
By mapping velocity and exposure scores, it’s clear how much—and how quickly—AI could disrupt specific job families.
Figure 4
Source: Cognizant
Bubble size represents the relative number of workers in the job category.
- Management
- Business and financial operations
- Computer and mathematical
- Architecture and engineering
- Life, physical, and social science
- Community and social service
- Legal
- Educational instruction and library
- Arts, design, entertainment, sports, and media
- Healthcare practitioners and technical
- Healthcare support
- Protective service
- Food preparation and serving related
- Building and grounds cleaning and maintenance
- Personal care and service
- Sales and related
- Office and administrative support
- Farming, fishing, and forestry
- Construction and extraction
- Installation, maintenance, and repair
- Production
- Transportation and material moving
The fastest-changing, most exposed occupation groups
Figure 5
Source: Cognizant
Job families
- Business and financial operations
- Management
- Office and administrative support
60%–68%
Average exposure score range
11–14
Average velocity score range
Job families
- Healthcare practitioners
- Educational instruction
- Legal
- Engineering and architecture
39%–49%
Average exposure score range
8–11
Average velocity score range
Job families
- Computer and mathematical
67%
Average exposure score range
9
Average velocity score range
The slower-changing, less-impacted occupation groups
Figure 6
Source: Cognizant
Job families
- Construction and extraction
- Transportation and material moving
- Production
12%–29%
Average exposure score range
3–6
Average velocity score range
Job families
- Healthcare support
29%
Average exposure score range
6
Average velocity score range
Job families
- Installation, maintenance and repair
- Protective services
- Personal care
20%–29%
Average exposure score range
5–6
Average velocity score range
What this means for the workplace
Consider how AI could expand into the physical and operational layers of work
Our research shows AI’s influence spreading far beyond office environments and knowledge work, reaching into the practical, hands-on parts of the economy. What stands out is how AI is beginning to assist in roles that rely on human perception, context and quick judgment, areas once thought safely beyond automation.
In these settings, small decisions often determine performance: a technician judging whether a machine is overheating, a driver inspecting a damaged delivery, a nurse assessing a wound. These moments have always relied on experience and the intuition born of that experience rather than formal process. Now, multimodal AI systems capable of interpreting images, sounds and spatial cues can recognize, support and learn from those same judgments.
This marks a change in how work is understood. Tasks once considered purely manual actually contain embedded cognitive elements that AI can augment. Each small improvement, each instance of better consistency or reduced error, compounds across an organization. When those improvements occur across every shift and every site, the gains become transformative.
What emerges is a more connected form of work, where digital and physical tasks overlap. The line between knowledge and labor is fading. A warehouse worker using AI to validate product quality, a field engineer guided by an assistive headset, a retail associate capturing store conditions for analysis—all represent a hybrid of physical and digital decision-making. The most human parts of physical work now have the potential for digital enhancement.
Move toward a more adaptive operating model
Ever since generative AI entered the business scene, important AI developments have seemed to arrive more quickly and more frequently. Organizations need to match their planning and budgeting cycles to this erratic rhythm of change.
Enterprises structured for gradual transformation will, and do, struggle to keep pace. Rigid planning cycles, long budget approvals and fixed technology roadmaps cannot absorb capability shocks of this magnitude. In contrast, organizations with more modular systems, flexible governance and fluid funding flows will show greater resilience. They can test, adopt and redirect resources as the technology moves.
These organizations are developing what might be called operational elasticity. They expect volatility and have designed around it. A new model release becomes a standard update rather than a strategic crisis. Continuous integration of AI capability becomes the rule, not the exception.
This also highlights a growing gap between the speed of technological change and the slower tempo of policy and education. Regulatory frameworks, training systems and workforce planning remain tuned to older cycles of industrial adjustment. To remain relevant, institutions will need to build their own adaptive structures capable of learning and reacting almost as quickly as the systems they oversee.
Help people adapt as quickly as the systems they use
Work and learning are starting to move at the same pace as AI development. As exposure and velocity rise, people must adjust even as the tools they use are still evolving. Adaptability is now an organizational requirement.
The most effective organizations will synchronize the adaptability of their people with the adaptability of their systems. They will create environments where experimentation is part of the job and where feedback between humans and AI tools flows both ways.
Workers are not just using AI but shaping it, testing its limits and redefining their own tasks as they go. Managers need to supervise both people and the agents they use, ensuring that judgment and automation evolve together rather than in conflict.
In sectors such as healthcare, law and education, this interplay is especially visible. AI can now carry out much of the heavy analytical work, yet trust, empathy and ethical discretion remain central. The organizations moving fastest are those that recognize this tension as a source of innovation. They will allow professionals to codesign how AI is applied, preserving the human elements that matter while amplifying what machines do best.
Build skilling systems that absorb capability shocks
Skilling must also move at the same velocity as AI itself. In today’s environment, traditional learning cycles operate too slowly. By the time a standard training curriculum is designed and approved, the capability it addresses may have already expanded. Instead, organizations need to treat learning and development as a rapid response mechanism capable of deploying new competencies the moment a technology creates them.
When a new reasoning engine or multimodal agent becomes available, the skilling infrastructure must immediately bridge the gap between the tool’s potential and the employee’s current practice. The focus transfers from broad, role-based certifications to precise, task-based adjustments.
For example, a medical professional does not need to relearn their entire profession when AI diagnostics improve. They need a targeted, immediate adjustment: how to interpret the new agent’s specific output and communicate those findings to a patient. This is a process of constant recalibration. The professional adds a new layer of technical competence while simultaneously doubling down on the human judgment and empathy that the machine cannot replicate.
The organizations that succeed will be those that view skilling as a real-time infrastructure update, ensuring that when the technology jumps forward, the workforce lands right beside it.
Getting ready for the $4.5 trillion labor shift
The pace of job change is now deeply interconnected with the rate of AI change. But the two timetables will never completely align. While the shifts our research has revealed reflect the potential of AI as a technology, many other factors will ultimately determine the final outcome.
Regulatory and policy decisions, manager accountability, organizational strategies and workforce adaptability will play a critical role in shaping adoption. Economic conditions, cultural attitudes and ethical considerations may accelerate or slow progress. Finally, breakthroughs or setbacks in AI and related technologies could amplify or diminish the scale and speed of change beyond our current projections.
But given the acceleration we’re seeing, it’s a good chance the next three years will bring even greater change than what we’ve seen in the previous three. Organizations and individuals that invest now in learning, adapting and strategically planning will be positioned to keep pace with AI-driven change and even turn it into a competitive advantage.
