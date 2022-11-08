Insights Blog

Skip to main content Skip to footer
Banking

Automating payment disputes: 3 key considerations

Before digitizing the dispute process, banks must understand automation’s impact on CX and operations, consider smooth tech integrations and align on risk, compliance and controls.

shopping checkout

Communications

How CSPs can optimize costs to prepare for future growth

Learn how communication service providers can maximize their strategic cost reduction efforts by optimizing operating expenses with the proactive use of automation—rather than just cutting costs reactively.

image being magnified

Healthcare

Time to make apps: The 2023 voice of the member survey

Convenience and convergence are driving health plan member digital wish lists. See how offerings that go beyond digital window dressing will compete more effectively for member retention and lifetime value.

health app on phone

Life sciences

The metaverse in life sciences: Seize the opportunity

The metaverse is more than digital events and development courses. It’s a vehicle for rapid revolution at scale. Explore its use cases across the three main phases of the development lifecycle.

using virtual reality

Manufacturing

Manufacturers must innovate despite uncertainty

By embracing new models, leveraging digital technologies and focusing on efficiency and sustainability, manufacturers can navigate industry challenges and position themselves for long-term success.

at a construction site

Retail

Say goodbye to the checkout line

Once seen as a futuristic concept, checkout-free retail is reaching its breakout moment. Explore six strategies retailers can use to implement the growing tech while enhancing brand and customer experiences.

shopping cart

Technology in action

Get actionable insights that help you strategically apply and implement technology to address your pressing needs and seize opportunities.

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

Unlocking digital success with data modernization

Discover why data modernization can boost productivity by up to 60% and how to leverage it to unlock digital success in this tech-driven era.

INTELLIGENT AUTOMATION

Study: Intelligent automation is #1 for boosting sustainability

79% of our study’s respondents rated process automation as effective in advancing their sustainability strategy. How can other businesses catch up?

DIGITAL EXPERIENCE

How to put customers first and increase brand value

Check out our three keys to overcoming obstacles to better CX and how you can achieve better ROI on CX investments.

