Insights Blog

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Closing the AI Execution Gap

In our recent research, two-thirds of leaders have yet to demonstrate measurable business productivity gains from AI, and one-quarter have paused or abandoned deployments. However, those with a mature tech infrastructure and a focused AI investment are separating from the crowd, and the difference between these companies and others is worth billions in annual returns.

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Time to rewrite how we build talent

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The Chardonnay of AI

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<h5><span class="text-primary">The latest</span></h5>
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AI is moving fast. Keep up with actionable AI insights from leading experts

Discover current and upcoming trends having a transformative impact on enterprises around the world.

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Why your company’s collective ethos is the new AI frontier

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A successful AI strategy starts with selecting the right type of AI

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The 3S approach to AI-driven resilient operations

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Meet the AI agents defining the new customer experience

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Tailor AI to consumers with their preferences at top-of-mind

AI is shaping consumer experiences across sectors—from healthcare to life sciences. Explore where consumers seek AI, what they expect and how organizations adapt to meet evolving needs.
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Tailoring AI
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<p><span class="text-primary">Stay ahead of change by keeping up with our latest research and insights that can help you address your pressing needs and seize opportunities in increasingly shifting markets and economies.</span></p>
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