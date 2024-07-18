World Economic Forum
Reframing the path to progress
Get perspectives from our leaders on how we’re applying technology to achieve sustainable and inclusive growth.
Latest thinking on generative AI
Finding the balance between AI innovation and responsible adoption.
Latest thinking on education and skilling
Find out how we are training and preparing the workforce for AI and the digital economy.
Perspectives on sustainability, nature and climate
Articles and podcasts on how Cognizant is helping to address some of the most pressing environmental challenges.
Insights: Diversity and inclusion
Dive deeper into how Cognizant is building a space for all people to thrive.
Cognizant at Davos: Charting new paths to progress
Explore insight and content from Cognizant’s participation at the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum.
Get answers to your questions
Our clients turn to us to help them reimagine ways of working with technology.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.