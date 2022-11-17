Create better experiences. Generate new growth.

Driven by changing regulation and increasing client expectations, water utilities are going through a major paradigm shift. Customer experience management across different contact channels is emerging as a differentiator for established companies looking to generate new growth.

Cognizant offers robust Customer Experience Management services backed by extensive experience delivering products and services across channels. We deliver award-winning customer experience services by leveraging our unique proprietary solutions such as UtilityOne Engage and UtilityOne Insights. Our consultants also understand the underlying business process to deliver integrated, omnichannel strategies, and analytical solutions such as Single Call Resolution (SCR).