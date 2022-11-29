Skip to main content Skip to footer
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@a868301" Careers
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@17aa615a" News
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@4a4fc3d8" Events
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@9a813da" Investors
Cognizant Neuro Business Processes
Contact

A faster way to seamless CX

Cognizant Neuro® Business Processes simplifies and accelerates the adoption of automation and AI in the enterprise, helping clients deliver better experiences, more efficiently.
To succeed in the experience age, companies have invested in designing meaningful, intuitive customer journeys. Yet the processes supporting these journeys are complex and siloed, causing choppy, frustrating experiences and significant cost inefficiencies.
Working closely with clients, we developed Cognizant Neuro, a suite of solutions that helps businesses deliver better experiences with game-changing returns.

An intelligent automation fabric for modern business

Neuro Business Processes is an automation fabric that organizes talent, new ways of working, domain knowledge and technology in an intelligent, holistic way. The result: digital, AI-infused, efficient and adaptive operations that deliver exceptional experiences for modern businesses.

Key benefits

Interoperable, built for continuous evolution

Leverage current investments and avoid vendor lock-in with Neuro Business Processes' interoperable architecture.

an icon of a hand pressing a button
Intuitive, easy to scale

Speed adoption by empowering frontline employees to embrace technology through a configurable, low-code and no-code interface.

an icon of multiple people together
Augmented with domain intelligence

Realize business value faster through domain-specific, reusable taxonomies that increase the quality and speed of transformation.

an icon of a bulb
Holistic vision, simple building blocks

Transform business operations and maximize returns without invasive practices, no matter where you are in your automation journey.

an icon of a mountain with a flag

Analyst recognition

Cognizant Named an Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Leader for Intelligent Process Automation Providers 2023

We achieved the highest position for vision and capability. Clients cited our deep vertical and strategic expertise; broad talent pool and organizational change management as key to helping them drive results.

Read the report
intelliegent process automation
Cognizant named as a Leader on Everest Group’s Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022

We once again achieved the highest rating and differentiated ourselves with our end-to-end capabilities in the RCM value chain and our strong analytical and automation solutions for healthcare providers.

Read the report

Partner with us

Our team of business process advisors, domain practitioners and technologists works collaboratively with you to simplify, integrate and accelerate the adoption of automation and AI with solution design and implementation built around three core principles.

Operations transformation

We help transform business operations to enable purposeful experiences for customers, employees and ecosystem partners.

sand wave and stone
Human-centric automation

We combine process design with technology and new ways of working to enable human users and augment human interactions.

a girl working on her laptop
Client empowerment

We take a people-first approach and teach your employees how to use automation and AI so your momentum grows.

people brainstorming an idea

Neuro Business Processes co-innovation lab

Experience innovative technologies, re-engineer real-world scenarios and outcomes and explore the “art of the possible” through design-thinking virtual journeys in the Neuro Business Processes co-innovation lab.

Our intelligent process automation experts and cutting-edge technology partners enable our clients to visualize and experience changes before they happen.

Explore additional business process services

Modern BPS

Explore our modern business process services

AI business accelerators

Speed your adoption of AI and Automation using our pre-configured solutions for business processes

AI model training

Fast-track AI models from concept to value

Continue the conversation

To discuss game-changing returns for your business with Neuro Business Processes, please fill out the information below and we’ll contact you.