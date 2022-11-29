A faster way to seamless CX Cognizant Neuro® Business Processes simplifies and accelerates the adoption of automation and AI in the enterprise, helping clients deliver better experiences, more efficiently. To succeed in the experience age, companies have invested in designing meaningful, intuitive customer journeys. Yet the processes supporting these journeys are complex and siloed, causing choppy, frustrating experiences and significant cost inefficiencies. Working closely with clients, we developed Cognizant Neuro, a suite of solutions that helps businesses deliver better experiences with game-changing returns.