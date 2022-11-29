Cognizant Neuro Business Processes
An intelligent automation fabric for modern business
Neuro Business Processes is an automation fabric that organizes talent, new ways of working, domain knowledge and technology in an intelligent, holistic way. The result: digital, AI-infused, efficient and adaptive operations that deliver exceptional experiences for modern businesses.
Key benefits
Partner with us
Our team of business process advisors, domain practitioners and technologists works collaboratively with you to simplify, integrate and accelerate the adoption of automation and AI with solution design and implementation built around three core principles.
Neuro Business Processes co-innovation lab
Experience innovative technologies, re-engineer real-world scenarios and outcomes and explore the “art of the possible” through design-thinking virtual journeys in the Neuro Business Processes co-innovation lab.
Our intelligent process automation experts and cutting-edge technology partners enable our clients to visualize and experience changes before they happen.
