Real-Time Payments
Strengthen your bank’s competitive position and gain operational efficiencies.

Banks face daily challenges from rapidly changing digital ecosystems and enhanced modes of payment. Cognizant® Real-Time Payments lets you respond with new capabilities to retain customers, regain profits and maintain your role in the financial services ecosystem.
With our best-in-class architecture, your bank can provide branded digital wallets that offer your customers anytime, anywhere commerce—in stores, apps and online payments. What’s more, our platform can tokenize multiple credentials through a single banking app.
Cognizant Real-Time Payments for banks include:
  • i.Pay solution accelerator to expedite implementation of The Clearing House (TCH) real-time payments; it is product agnostic and offers configurable integration points. 
  • SWIFT message generator
  • ISO 20022 Payments Messaging Mapper framework 
  • Anti-Money Laundering (AML) framework
  • Testing accelerators
Learn more about what our Payments practice can do for your bank.
Streamline digital payments CX

We help leading banks and payment providers delight customers by automating payments in stores, apps and online.

Making payments with a smart watch

Our perspectives

The way forward for European banks

By studying resilient banks, we crack the code on what incumbents need to thrive.

