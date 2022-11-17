Guidewire Digital Transformation Services
Cognizant’s advisory and consulting services help property and casualty (P&C) insurers respond to market disruptions by fundamentally transforming their business models. Our Guidewire practitioners around the world bring industry knowledge, process experience, agile methods and technology insight to every project. Services include:
- Business solution definition
- Program roadmap definition
- Business case development
- Business process re-engineering
- Execution strategy and program management
- Inception
- Organization change management
Scalable, effective risk management. Simplified data access.
Cognizant’s Guidewire cloud enablement solution and services provide the roadmap for insurers to achieve true cloud adoption through a well-defined cloud strategy that provides cost savings, drives scalability, balances risk management and simplifies data access.
Revitalize customer experience
Cognizant’s business and digital transformation services help P&C insurers to develop their customer experience transformation roadmap and follow through with implementation.
- Transform your core business and IT processes
- Drive product innovation and differentiation
- Deliver seamless customer experiences
- Improve speed-to-market
- Implement human-centered digital solution design
- Configure and integrate Guidewire portals
- Optimize CX through sales and distribution management, marketing automation and BPM solutions and services
Accelerate time to market
As a Premier Services Engagement Partner for the Guidewire PartnerConnect™ program, Cognizant combines strategy and process to take your organization in a whole new direction or to achieve much-needed performance enhancements. Our integrated approach to implementation and configuration includes:
- Integration of Guidewire with external systems and web services
- Solution accelerators for standard integrations such as ISO
- Integrated Cognizant Center of Excellence (CoE) support
- User interface configuration
- Configuration of business rules and workflow
Extract and migrate legacy data
Cognizant employs a business-focused data migration strategy that efficiently extracts and migrates legacy data. We use a time-tested reusable framework, accelerators, best practices and a trained and certified resource pool to help insurers of any size successfully convert data from legacy to Guidewire within their planned budget and timeline. Core services include:
- Efficient migration of legacy data
- Business data migration strategy
- Extraction, transformation and loading of data
- Implementation and/or integration with DataHub and InfoCenter
- Report rationalization and authoring
- Audits and balancing
Reduce TCO and streamline upgrades
Cognizant provides best-in-class services as part of our managed services maintenance, including mergers and acquisitions integration support. Our focused services bring in the right blend of Guidewire product knowledge and ITIL process framework planning to reduce TCO and streamline upgrades and maintenance going forward. Core services include:
- Production monitoring
- Application support and maintenance
- Regulatory and functional enhancements
- Minor patch upgrades
- New product and/or geography rollouts
- Transform while Perform (TwP)
- Debt reduction framework, assessment and remediation
- Automated health check
Upgrade without the risk
To make the most of Guidewire software upgrades, insurers need a strategy as well as a process in place for implementing each new release. Cognizant has the talent and tools to ensure your upgrade goes smoothly. We call our process the Guidewire Upgrade Factory and follow a three-phase approach:
- Assessment. Our team of professionals perform a thorough assessment of your existing Guidewire implementation, identify current pain points and feature gaps, and determine what needs to be configured in the new version.
- Implementation. Our implementation approach is proven, tested and works on upgrade initiatives of varied sizes and complexity.
- Support. We provide knowledge transfer to your support team upon project completion and can also provide application support post-warranty.
Delivering quality at speed
The Cognizant Center of Excellence (CoE) for Guidewire Quality Assurance pairs best-in-class quality assurance principles with Guidewire product expertise using a unique factory model concept. The results are frameworks, methodologies and accelerators that ensure your Guidewire programs are defect-free, robust and ready for production.
By focusing on optimizing cost and effort, our CoE provides important benefits for your Guidewire implementation or upgrade:
- Gain visibility into your progress using our smart design platform and Agile methodology
- Optimize test costs and development effort using our tools and accelerators
- Reduce manual effort and boost cost savings with our Guidewire-specific automation framework
