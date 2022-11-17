Skip to main content Skip to footer
Guidewire Digital Transformation Services
With Guidewire as its foundation, your company is ready for success.

Position your organization to attract new customers and leverage insurtechs.
Cognizant Guidewire Implementation Services offers a full spectrum of capabilities, from business advisory consulting to the deployment of insurance technology services. Rely on our team for the Guidewire services you need to stay ahead of competitors.
We’re trusted by seven of the top 10 insurers worldwide. Everest Group named our Guidewire practice a Leader and Star Performer in its PEAK Matrix 2020 report.
Learn more about our Property & Casualty solutions for your business.
Increase customer satisfaction
Cognizant helps you deliver timely quotes and tailored product offerings. Settle claims faster, offer new payment channels and gain world-class, personalized customer service to attract new business and retain customers for life.

Transform and automate core processes
Improve core processes, such as underwriting and straight-through processing. Streamline quote processes through a single underwriting engine, policy administration and claims handling.

Shrink ownership costs
Lowering your TCO is a responsibility we take seriously. Follow the best practices built into Guidewire products, apply mature digital engineering practices and use SAFe Agile methodology.

Improve customer and partner experience
Deliver effective distribution channels and a simplified user experience for direct customers, agents, brokers and partners. Provide agents and broker houses with digital-ready channels.

Co-innovate and co-create
Collaboration is our specialty. We partner to rationalize your products and increase market penetration with new product offerings. We help your company realize its innovation vision.

Get to market faster
Get speed-to-market with a scalable framework and our MVP-based approach. Rapidly onboard your partners, including insurtechs, to ensure you can adapt and thrive in time of change.

Cognizant named an Industry Leader for Guidewire Services

Among 24 Guidewire service providers globally, Everest Group highlighted Cognizant for its extensive experience implementing Guidewire solutions for Property & Casualty insurers. We were also ranked 1st for Vision and Capability and noted for deploying InsuranceNow, a cloud-based SaaS platform that helps small and mid-size insurance companies accelerate new products launches.

Everest Group Peak Matrix Guidewire Services Leader 2022

Latest thinking

Billing is a key stop on the road to insurance modernization

Modernized billing systems are essential to providing the customer experience, dynamic pricing and personalization that customers demand.

Deliver a positive insurance claims experience when it’s needed most
With digital tools, P&C insurers can offer empathic, quality service for catastrophe-related claims.
How insurers’ quest for digital dominance is reshaping the industry
Carriers are building a digital arsenal to combat the risks created by Black Swan events and stay ahead of customer demands in today’s hypercompetitive world.
Transform your P&C insurance business

Cognizant’s end-to-end approach to Guidewire transformation leverages assets from InsuranceSuite and InsuranceNow to connect legacy systems while integrating new capabilities like digital and cloud.

Cognizant helps P&C insurers meet Industry challenges with Guidewire InsuranceSuite™ and Guidewire InsuranceNow™
Guidewire Upgrade Factory

Insurers need a strategy and process in place for implementing new Guidewire releases. Trust Cognizant with our proven upgrade process and ability to provide a foundation for innovation.

Guidewire Upgrade Factory
Guided data conversion to Guidewire PolicyCenter

Data conversion to Guidewire comes with its own set of challenges. Unless planned and executed by experts, there is risk of failed conversions, cost overrun, data loss and more.

Guided data conversion to Guidewire PolicyCenter
CORE CAPABILITIES

Exceptional range of services and capabilities

Delivering insight with every project

Cognizant’s advisory and consulting services help property and casualty (P&C) insurers respond to market disruptions by fundamentally transforming their business models. Our Guidewire practitioners around the world bring industry knowledge, process experience, agile methods and technology insight to every project. Services include:

  • Business solution definition
  • Program roadmap definition
  • Business case development
  • Business process re-engineering
  • Execution strategy and program management
  • Inception
  • Organization change management

Scalable, effective risk management. Simplified data access.

Cognizant’s Guidewire cloud enablement solution and services provide the roadmap for insurers to achieve true cloud adoption through a well-defined cloud strategy that provides cost savings, drives scalability, balances risk management and simplifies data access.

Revitalize customer experience

Cognizant’s business and digital transformation services help P&C insurers to develop their customer experience transformation roadmap and follow through with implementation.

  • Transform your core business and IT processes
  • Drive product innovation and differentiation
  • Deliver seamless customer experiences
  • Improve speed-to-market
  • Implement human-centered digital solution design
  • Configure and integrate Guidewire portals
  • Optimize CX through sales and distribution management, marketing automation and BPM solutions and services

Accelerate time to market

As a Premier Services Engagement Partner for the Guidewire PartnerConnect™ program, Cognizant combines strategy and process to take your organization in a whole new direction or to achieve much-needed performance enhancements. Our integrated approach to implementation and configuration includes:

  • Integration of Guidewire with external systems and web services
  • Solution accelerators for standard integrations such as ISO
  • Integrated Cognizant Center of Excellence (CoE) support
  • User interface configuration
  • Configuration of business rules and workflow
Extract and migrate legacy data

Cognizant employs a business-focused data migration strategy that efficiently extracts and migrates legacy data. We use a time-tested reusable framework, accelerators, best practices and a trained and certified resource pool to help insurers of any size successfully convert data from legacy to Guidewire within their planned budget and timeline. Core services include:

  • Efficient migration of legacy data
  • Business data migration strategy
  • Extraction, transformation and loading of data
  • Implementation and/or integration with DataHub and InfoCenter
  • Report rationalization and authoring
  • Audits and balancing

Reduce TCO and streamline upgrades

Cognizant provides best-in-class services as part of our managed services maintenance, including mergers and acquisitions integration support. Our focused services bring in the right blend of Guidewire product knowledge and ITIL process framework planning to reduce TCO and streamline upgrades and maintenance going forward. Core services include:

  • Production monitoring
  • Application support and maintenance
  • Regulatory and functional enhancements
  • Minor patch upgrades
  • New product and/or geography rollouts
  • Transform while Perform (TwP)
  • Debt reduction framework, assessment and remediation
  • Automated health check

Upgrade without the risk

To make the most of Guidewire software upgrades, insurers need a strategy as well as a process in place for implementing each new release. Cognizant has the talent and tools to ensure your upgrade goes smoothly. We call our process the Guidewire Upgrade Factory and follow a three-phase approach:

  1. Assessment. Our team of professionals perform a thorough assessment of your existing Guidewire implementation, identify current pain points and feature gaps, and determine what needs to be configured in the new version.
  2. Implementation. Our implementation approach is proven, tested and works on upgrade initiatives of varied sizes and complexity.
  3. Support. We provide knowledge transfer to your support team upon project completion and can also provide application support post-warranty.
Delivering quality at speed

The Cognizant Center of Excellence (CoE) for Guidewire Quality Assurance pairs best-in-class quality assurance principles with Guidewire product expertise using a unique factory model concept. The results are frameworks, methodologies and accelerators that ensure your Guidewire programs are defect-free, robust and ready for production.

By focusing on optimizing cost and effort, our CoE provides important benefits for your Guidewire implementation or upgrade:

  • Gain visibility into your progress using our smart design platform and Agile methodology
  • Optimize test costs and development effort using our tools and accelerators
  • Reduce manual effort and boost cost savings with our Guidewire-specific automation framework
INSURANCE MANAGEMENT

Leadership

Steve Naish

Guidewire Ecosystems Services Leader

Krishnakumar Arunachalam

Guidewire Ecosystems Delivery Leader

