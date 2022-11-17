Skip to main content Skip to footer
Omnichannel Solutions
Contact

Capture what customers want across each of your live channels.

Many retailers have placed omnichannel transformation high on their agendas for when normalcy returns, and for good reason. Consumers engage more with omnichannel retailers, spend more money with them and exhibit more loyalty when returning to online and physical stores. But which capabilities are most important to you?
Cognizant’s experts help retailers find the right path to omnichannel adoption for their brand, taking into account the epidemic’s impact on every business and our experience in accelerating omnichannel transformation. Each retailer’s path is unique and requires finding the right mix of mobile, digital marketing and CRM channel capabilities.
Learn more about our Retail solutions for your business.

Latest thinking

Retail leaders roar ahead: Here’s how they can capitalize on consumers’ new shopping behaviors
Against long odds, category-leading retailers got it done during the pandemic. Next up is readying for the post-vaccine era.
Read more
How North American businesses are crafting their post-pandemic digital future
COVID-19 has accelerated the already healthy pace of digital change across the Americas. This has created a fresh set of challenges for businesses to tackle.
Read more
Managing contact centers through COVID-19 and beyond
When global lockdowns and stay-at-home orders due to COVID-19 forced millions of workers to go virtual, contact centers were not immune.
Read more
The future of retail in the net zero age
As the net zero era unfolds, the very nature of consumption will undergo significant change, and the retailers who support it will, too.
Read more
SHOWCASE

Featured work

CONSUMER GOODS

CPG digital shelf improves productivity by 68%
Read more

MANUFACTURING

Order management platform increases sales by $200M
Read more
ADDITIONAL CAPABILITIES

Supporting service capabilities

Create winning experiences

A digital/omnichannel strategy is a must for retailers. We create customer-focused transformation strategies that fit our clients’ organizations, with roadmaps that deliver benefits all along the way and allow ample opportunities to learn from customer experiences.

A strong digital foundation

Retailers increasingly rely on digital channels to hit growth targets, but outdated platforms are a liability when it comes to supporting multiple destinations such as microsites and international commerce. We partner with retailers to evaluate their technology options and implement the right tools, business processes and organizational changes to enable their digital commerce vision.

Achieve greater growth

Many retailers have developed into mature e-tailers focused on refining their offerings. Cognizant’s product management experts can help retailers achieve greater growth by identifying opportunities to optimize customer experiences and e‑commerce operations.

Expand your brand’s reach

International e-commerce enables retailers to drive incremental sales and test new markets with relatively little capital investment. Our team partners with retailers to build global commerce capabilities that are localized to the needs of the markets served.

The key to transformation

The sooner retailers get new capabilities to market, the sooner they can measure impact and make refinements. Our agile delivery methodology brings together business, creative and delivery teams to create top retail experiences.

Optimize marketing for uncertain times

It’s a new and unpredictable marketplace. The challenge—and opportunity—is to deliver relevant experiences at speed and scale with drastically lower budgets.

Learn more
Browsing a tablet

Take the first step

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.

Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.