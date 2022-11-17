Omnichannel Solutions
Create winning experiences
A digital/omnichannel strategy is a must for retailers. We create customer-focused transformation strategies that fit our clients’ organizations, with roadmaps that deliver benefits all along the way and allow ample opportunities to learn from customer experiences.
A strong digital foundation
Retailers increasingly rely on digital channels to hit growth targets, but outdated platforms are a liability when it comes to supporting multiple destinations such as microsites and international commerce. We partner with retailers to evaluate their technology options and implement the right tools, business processes and organizational changes to enable their digital commerce vision.
Achieve greater growth
Many retailers have developed into mature e-tailers focused on refining their offerings. Cognizant’s product management experts can help retailers achieve greater growth by identifying opportunities to optimize customer experiences and e‑commerce operations.
Expand your brand’s reach
International e-commerce enables retailers to drive incremental sales and test new markets with relatively little capital investment. Our team partners with retailers to build global commerce capabilities that are localized to the needs of the markets served.
The key to transformation
The sooner retailers get new capabilities to market, the sooner they can measure impact and make refinements. Our agile delivery methodology brings together business, creative and delivery teams to create top retail experiences.
Take the first step
Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.
Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.