Press release | May 15, 2023
Cognizant launches Cognizant Neuro® AI platform to help companies responsibly deploy generative AI at enterprise scale Read more
Cognizant helps companies modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they stay ahead in a fast-changing world.
Cognizant Hungary
Helping clients with multi-service needs become more efficient, compliant and digital.
Located in Budapest, Cognizant’s longest running Delivery Center supports approximately 50 clients across all industries through a multi-lingual infrastructure.
We have a highly skilled workforce with a good mix of senior professionals and millennials. We offer the scale and the level of support in the languages required by your business. We continuously improve businesses and ensure new ways of working.
Engineering excellence
We deliver excellence by hiring and partnering with the best in the business.
