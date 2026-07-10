Skip to main content Skip to footer
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@5c4746de" Careers
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@1377541c" News
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@2f968b12" Events
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@2d7a9c23" Investors

Cognizant helps companies modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they stay ahead in a fast-changing world.

Recruitment top banner
Drive your career forward. Fast.
Browse job listings

Cognizant Hungary

Helping clients with multi-service needs become more efficient, compliant and digital.​

Located in Budapest, Cognizant’s longest running Delivery Center supports approximately 50 clients across all industries through a multi-lingual infrastructure.​

We have a highly skilled workforce with a good mix of senior professionals and millennials. We offer the scale and the level of support in the languages required by your business. We continuously improve businesses and ensure new ways of working.

Cognizant Delivery Centers

See how Cognizant engineers your modern business.

OUR COMPANY AND CULTURE

About us

OUR COMPANY AND CULTURE

About us

Learn how we build businesses that outpace change.

Read more

WHERE TO FIND US

Our Centers

WHERE TO FIND US

Our Centers

in Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania

Learn more
Hear from expert voices

From agentic AI to context engineering, our podcasts keep you up to date on the emerging trends and technologies driving modern business transformation.

Start listening

Engineering excellence

We deliver excellence by hiring and partnering with the best in the business.

TALENT

Join our Talent Community

Register with us to receive latest job openings tailored just for you.

Sign up now
Talent community

SPONSORSHIPS

A passion for innovation and performance

We’re proud to partner with organizations that share our passion for innovating and taking performance—the human experience—to even greater heights.

Learn more
Sponsorships

OUTREACH PROGRAM

Building skills in the community

The Cognizant Outreach program mobilizes our associates’ expertise and enthusiasm through volunteer work.

Learn more
Outreach
Closing the AI execution gap: A $2 billion business boost

In our recent research, two-thirds of leaders have yet to demonstrate measurable business productivity gains from AI, and one-quarter have paused or abandoned deployments. Those with a mature tech infrastructure and a focused AI investment are separating from the crowd.

Read the report

Get answers to your questions

Our clients turn to us to help them reimagine ways of working with technology.

Please enter valid name.
Please enter valid email address.
Please enter valid company name.
Please enter valid contact number.
Please select the region.
Please select the inquiry type.
Please select the sub inquiry type.
Please select the privacy consent checkbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.