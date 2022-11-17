Communications
“Cognizant Contino continuously recommended small changes that the team could adopt ‘yesterday’. They took our suggestion to have Bell Media team members lead the weekly demos, which was a great success. I could sense that there was buy-in to the idea and understanding of how to apply the new practices.”
- Eloi Minka, Director, Content Ingest & Delivery, Bell Media
“Cognizant Contino paired with members of our technical team to tackle specific problems in our environment and deliver solutions together. They were focused on our needs from day one, rather than one-size-fits-all advice. Cognizant Contino was able to make impactful progress in a very short time.”
- Sunny Choe, Director Digital PMO & Product Delivery, Bell Media
Segments we serve
Digital innovation to power growth
Cognizant works with the top providers, helping cable and satellite companies accelerate digital innovation and growth. We apply our industry expertise and precision insights to deliver seamless, personalized omnichannel experiences that create preference and drive growth. Our extensive capabilities in direct-to-consumer services enhance efficiency and optimize revenue potential.
Transform to meet demand
The pressure to meet demand for network services has never been greater. Intelligent, software-driven networks are the key to operating more cost effectively while powering new revenue models for growth. We help carriers transform into multi-service providers through management consulting, digital integration and personalized business services.
Create definitive experiences
Consumers expect access to high-speed connectivity anytime. As 5G rolls out, it’s driving the advent of broadband everywhere and creating demand for new forms of services—in the home and on the go. Our teams partner with wireless carriers to deliver on consumer expectations in digital technology planning, networks and testing as well as improved billing and order fulfillment.
