Skip to main content Skip to footer
Communications
Contact

Optimize and monetize the networks your customers depend on.

COVID-19 has brought new opportunities into sharp focus for cable and telecom companies. As we work, learn and play remotely, reliable connectivity makes digital life not just possible but better. Our teams help communications companies thrive with software solutions, engineering and business-to-vertical capabilities that speed product time to market.
PROOF POINTS
TELUS Health pioneers the virtual pharmacy

Discover how TELUS Health runs its groundbreaking digital pharmacy—and its commitment to social change—on a global-leading network.

Read the case study
Massive number of straight lined fireworks
Mobile channel sparks 150% growth in use

Learn how a major telco gained an all-digital front end by partnering with our team on an innovative outcome-based contract.

Read the case study
sparkling mobile phone
Bell Media gets streaming services to market—fast

Learn how optimizing its streaming platform and creating a culture of continuous improvement helped Bell Media cut deployment time by 70%.

Read the case study
family watching tv
Fast, personalized CX lowers call center volume

Conversational AI-based voicebots and chatbots help a broadband provider reach 44.6% self-service containment—and save $800k in OPEX costs.

Read the case study
Massive number of straight lined fireworks

“Cognizant Contino continuously recommended small changes that the team could adopt ‘yesterday’. They took our suggestion to have Bell Media team members lead the weekly demos, which was a great success. I could sense that there was buy-in to the idea and understanding of how to apply the new practices.”

- Eloi Minka, Director, Content Ingest & Delivery, Bell Media

“Cognizant Contino paired with members of our technical team to tackle specific problems in our environment and deliver solutions together. They were focused on our needs from day one, rather than one-size-fits-all advice. Cognizant Contino was able to make impactful progress in a very short time.”

- Sunny Choe, Director Digital PMO & Product Delivery, Bell Media

Segments we serve

Digital innovation to power growth

Cognizant works with the top providers, helping cable and satellite companies accelerate digital innovation and growth. We apply our industry expertise and precision insights to deliver seamless, personalized omnichannel experiences that create preference and drive growth. Our extensive capabilities in direct-to-consumer services enhance efficiency and optimize revenue potential.

Transform to meet demand

The pressure to meet demand for network services has never been greater. Intelligent, software-driven networks are the key to operating more cost effectively while powering new revenue models for growth. We help carriers transform into multi-service providers through management consulting, digital integration and personalized business services.

Create definitive experiences

Consumers expect access to high-speed connectivity anytime. As 5G rolls out, it’s driving the advent of broadband everywhere and creating demand for new forms of services—in the home and on the go. Our teams partner with wireless carriers to deliver on consumer expectations in digital technology planning, networks and testing as well as improved billing and order fulfillment.

THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

Latest thinking

How to speed and improve quote-to-cash in communication services

In a world accustomed to immediate turnaround, a lengthy quote-to-cash process is costing communication service providers opportunities—and revenue. We offer tips on implementing a genuine overhaul for the digital age.

Read more
How European telecoms are unlocking value with AI

Amid a landscape significantly reshaped by the pandemic, European telecommunications companies are prioritizing AI to make more data-informed decisions.

Read more
5G + IoT = Opportunity

Communication service providers can harness the vast amounts of Internet of Things (IoT) data generated by clients across industries and convert this insight into highly verticalized solutions.

Read more
Software engineering: Designing a better CX

Innovations in software engineering are the key to enhancing business agility and rapid design of extraordinary experiences and cutting-edge products.

Read more
multiple screens
Agility in a remote environment: Adapting collaborative processes

Today’s emphasis on remote work puts Agile newcomers in a high-pressure, learn-as-you-go environment. We recommend steps for making the development methodology work in a virtual world.

Read more
Catering to 'Generation Now': Making digital connections intelligent, personal and always-on

Discover how Gen Y and Gen Z approach connectivity, content and commerce. Our research uncovers new details on attitudes and expectations.

Read more
person looking at phone
Build a resilient, profitable streaming business

Listen in as experts from AWS and Gracenote join Cognizant to discuss data’s role in creating content that keeps viewers coming back.

Listen now
Operate with agility in an unpredictable marketplace

Cognizant Marketing Operations helps your communications company identify cost-effective approaches for delivering relevant experiences with speed, scale and repeatability.

Learn more
Marketing Operations
Get ready to create connected places

Buildings are getting smart. Discover how to optimize facilities management to save money, improve operations and enhance CX.

Learn more
Connected Places
Growth beyond connectivity

Enter new vertical markets quickly with Cognizant Digital Services Marketplace, the only integrated platform that orchestrates connectivity, partners and B2B customers.

Learn more
Beyond connectivity

In the news

See all Cognizant news

Stay on top of what's happening across Cognizant

COMMUNICATIONS MANAGEMENT

Leadership

Ajmal Noorani

Markets Leader for Communications, Media & Technology

Tiran Dagan

Chief Digital Officer and Head of Industry Solutions for Communications, Media and Technology

tiran dagan

Take the first step

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.

Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.