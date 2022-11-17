Communications

<p>“Cognizant Contino continuously recommended small changes that the team could adopt ‘yesterday’. They took our suggestion to have Bell Media team members lead the weekly demos, which was a great success. I could sense that there was buy-in to the idea and understanding of how to apply the new practices.”</p> <h6>- Eloi Minka, Director, Content Ingest & Delivery, Bell Media</h6>

<p>“Cognizant Contino paired with members of our technical team to tackle specific problems in our environment and deliver solutions together. They were focused on our needs from day one, rather than one-size-fits-all advice. Cognizant Contino was able to make impactful progress in a very short time.”</p> <h6>- Sunny Choe, Director Digital PMO & Product Delivery, Bell Media</h6>