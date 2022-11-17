  1. Industries title Industry & Digital Expertise | Cognizant
  2. Communications, Media & Technology title Communications, Media & Technology Solutions | Cognizant
Communications
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SMART NETWORKS

Distinctive experiences, built virtually

Reimagining Customer Experience: The AI Journey of Cox communications with Cognizant & Google Cloud

In this exclusive testimonial Chirag Gheewala from Cox Communications how a bold decision to adopt Google CCaaS and CES platform unlocked a new era of AI-powered customer engagement—delivering measurable business value in record time.

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EXECUTIVE INTERVIEW

The end of the mainframe era is closer than you think

Cognizant, in collaboration with AWS, has developed an AI-First Modernization Factory to help operators move from legacy mainframe environments to cloud-native architectures with greater speed and control.

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<h3><span class="text-regular">Telecom and broadband leaders rely on us for AI, software and engineering to accelerate innovation and speed market readiness.</span></h3>
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Podcast with fast mode

Discover how telecommunications companies can move agentic AI beyond pilots to achieve enterprise-scale impact.

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PROOF POINTS
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Fast, personalized CX lowers call center volume
Fast, personalized CX lowers call center volume

Conversational AI-based voicebots and chatbots help a broadband provider reach 44.6% self-service containment—and save $800k in OpEx costs.

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Cox Communications’ bold vision redefines the contact center experience
Cox Communications’ bold vision redefines the contact center experience

Cognizant created an AI-first channel to ensure the telecom giant’s chat and voice bots deliver accurate, relevant information to customers.

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<p>“Cognizant Contino continuously recommended small changes that the team could adopt ‘yesterday’. They took our suggestion to have Bell Media team members lead the weekly demos, which was a great success. I could sense that there was buy-in to the idea and understanding of how to apply the new practices.”</p> <h6>- Eloi Minka, Director, Content Ingest &amp; Delivery, Bell Media</h6>
<p>“Cognizant Contino paired with members of our technical team to tackle specific problems in our environment and deliver solutions together. They were focused on our needs from day one, rather than one-size-fits-all advice. Cognizant Contino was able to make impactful progress in a very short time.”</p> <h6>- Sunny Choe, Director Digital PMO &amp; Product Delivery, Bell Media</h6>
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Segments we serve

Cable & satellite

Digital innovation to power growth

Cognizant works with the top providers, helping cable and satellite companies accelerate digital innovation and growth. We apply our industry expertise and precision insights to deliver seamless, personalized omnichannel experiences that create preference and drive growth. Our extensive capabilities in direct-to-consumer services enhance efficiency and optimize revenue potential.
Integrated communications providers

Transform to meet demand

The pressure to meet demand for network services has never been greater. Intelligent, software-driven networks are the key to operating more cost effectively while powering new revenue models for growth. We help carriers transform into multi-service providers through management consulting, digital integration and personalized business services.
Wireless

Create definitive experiences

Consumers expect access to high-speed connectivity anytime. As 5G rolls out, it’s driving the advent of broadband everywhere and creating demand for new forms of services—in the home and on the go. Our teams partner with wireless carriers to deliver on consumer expectations in digital technology planning, networks and testing as well as improved billing and order fulfillment.
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Offerings

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Agentic AI transforms and automates field operations

Boost productivity and responsiveness with agentic AI for intelligent, automated field operations.

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Get to market faster with RDK solutions

Discover how RDK open-source software can enhance your video, broadband and IoT services. Check out our portfolio of services.

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profitable enterprise customers
Connect to profitable enterprise customers, fast

Tap into ServiceNow’s customer base quickly with Cognizant Telco Assurance 360. Our cloud-native solutions enable CSPs to integrate smoothly with ServiceNow’s virtualized cloud environment.

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ISG names Cognizant a leader in Telecom cover image
ISG names Cognizant a leader in Telecom

Find out why ISG recognized our leadership in managed and next-gen IT services for the telecom industry.

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Recognized by ISG for M&E strategy and enablement leadership

Discover why ISG recognized our leadership in strategy and enablement services for M&E companies.

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THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

Latest thinking

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Monetizing AI agents: why telecom needs cognitive charging

The new concept of cognitive charging gives telecom operators a way to monetize the workloads of autonomous agents.

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Getting telco cash flow back on track

Five practical steps to reconnect finance with operational reality so cash becomes more predictable.

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The visibility gap behind telecom’s cash flow

Finance needs to foresee trouble brewing while there's still time to change the outcome. To get that clarity, telcos first need to tackle long-held assumptions.

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Why AI is creating a new divide in telecom

AI is reshaping telecom operations in real time, separating operators that adapt quickly from those still debating the business case.

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Telcos need a new way to deliver on-demand services. Agentic AI provides it.

Autonomous agents provide the dynamic approach telcos need to deliver services in an on-demand world.

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What will separate fiber broadband winners from losers? Granular data and organizational change

Granular data and new workflows will help network planners exponentially expand fiber broadband’s reach.

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To transform US telecom, how about a unified platform?

A platform modeled on the airline industry’s Skywise would boost competitiveness, national security and consumer satisfaction.

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For telecoms, there’s no reason to hesitate on core network virtualization

Virtualization costs are rising. But multi-vendor strategies and AIOps advances make core network transformation more flexible—and future-proof—than ever for telecom operators.

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Slow is fast: To speed telecom automation efforts, start with process simplification

For telecom and broadband leaders, the fastest path to automation begins with simplifying how work gets done—not with upgrading tech.

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Reimagine CX with a goal of zero support calls in five years

Stop patching cracks with better call centers and start eliminating the reasons customers call in the first place.

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Digital twins in telecom: a 6-point success strategy

Digital twins establish the connected, trusted enterprise data foundation that telecom companies need—and that accelerates their AI adoption.

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How AI can help telecom companies maximize SMB sales

AI is set to equip telecom companies with the intelligence and precision they need to grow their fiber market share in this important, but scattered, market.

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The AI concierge is in: Elevating telecom CX with a human touch

When paired with human-centric design, agentic AI has the potential to act as a concierge for telecom customers, making every interaction feel more personal and guided.

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Beyond the hype: How telcos can win with agentic AI

Telcos are perfectly positioned to reap the benefits of agentic AI.

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Telco field ops: Where agentic AI is driving big change

Agents are set to solve some of field ops’ toughest challenges.

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Why edge AI is a game changer

For telco providers and ODMs, edge AI introduces big opportunities--and challenges. Here are four considerations for implementing it.

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CX for a tap-and-swipe world: How telcos can adapt

Thanks to the combination of Gen AI and agentic AI, telcos can offer the convenience and personalization that customers love.

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Where is AI making a difference for the telecoms industry?

We identify six areas of AI intervention that show the greatest promise for enabling telco networks that are more secure, efficient and powerful.

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CSP field operations gets a gen AI makeover

Like the cloud before it, NaaS is changing how enterprises buy network services, unlocking value for enterprises and CSPs alike.

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Join the conversation with Cognizant CMT

Visit our Cognizant Communications, Media and Technology LinkedIn page to get the news on how we’re helping clients shape the future. We invite you to join the conversation to exchange ideas, gain insights, and connect with our leaders driving transformation.

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COMMUNICATIONS MANAGEMENT

Leadership

Anurag Sinha

Senior Vice President and Communications, Media and Technology Business Unit Leader

Vijay Anand - Cognizant
Vijay Anand

Senior Vice President, Communications, Cybersecurity and NEP

Anand Srinivasan - Cognizant
Anand Srinivasan

Senior Vice President, Communications, Platform and SaaS

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Ready for more business value?

Let our team show you how to optimize—and monetize—your network.

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