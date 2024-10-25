Intelligent Operations

<h3>Reimagine your operations for what’s next</h3> <p>Today's businesses face mounting pressure to move faster, reduce risk and respond in real time. That takes more than digital tools—it demands intelligent, integrated operations.</p> <p>Cognizant helps engineer new value across your operations, assets and teams by combining industrial expertise with AI, IoT, automation and analytics. We unlock performance gains, engineer resilience and open new avenues for growth through predictive maintenance, real-time monitoring, intelligent workflows and digital twins—without ripping and replacing existing systems.</p> <p>From the shop floor to the grid, we partner with manufacturers, oil and gas companies, utilities, energy firms and pharma leaders to modernize critical infrastructure and engineer sustainable and adaptive operations, transforming fragmented systems into intelligence-driven performance engines built for what’s next.</p> <p>By understanding the human element of change, we deliver solutions that your teams embrace, moving your business forward.</p>
OUR IMPACT
Real-world business outcomes—fueled by intelligence, built for impact
<h2>30%</h2> <p>reduction in operational costs, achievable through automation-first execution.</p>
<h2>70%</h2> <p>reduction in overall deployment efforts per production line.</p>
<h2>80%</h2> <p>reduction of support costs with a custom manufacturing execution systems (MES) platform.</p>
<h2>$3-5M</h2> <p>saved per plant through global digital factory rollout.</p>
CORE CAPABILITIES
<h3>Transforming operations across sectors</h3> <p>From trapped data to enterprise intelligence—Cognizant delivers full-stack capabilities to rewire operations for scale, efficiency and resilience.</p> <p>With hundreds of transformation projects and deep industry expertise, we help you modernize core systems across smart manufacturing, smart grid and supply chains—combining generative AI, IoT, cloud, edge and domain expertise to engineer real-time, data-driven performance.</p>
<h3>Engineering next-level performance</h3> <p>From asset management and manufacturing execution to workforce agility, we help clients improve uptime, efficiency and responsiveness. Our solutions are designed to integrate with systems like enterprise asset management (EAM), MES and manufacturing operations management (MOM)—and extend their value through data, AI and automation.</p>
WHY COGNIZANT
<h3>What you’ll unlock with Cognizant</h3> <p>Cognizant helps you turn complex operations into connected, resilient and insight-led capabilities—improving outcomes at every level.</p>
OUR PARTNERS
<h3>Meet our network of global partners</h3> <p>Backed by a global ecosystem of leading partners shaping the next era of smarter operations.</p>
FEATURED WORK
<h3>Connected operations in action</h3> <p>Explore how industrial leaders are transforming performance, resilience and innovation with Cognizant.</p>
NEWS AND INSIGHTS
<h3>Latest news and insights</h3> <p>Stay one step ahead. Explore the latest insights, trends and news shaping the world of IoT and engineering.</p>
LEADERSHIP
<h3>Leading the way</h3> <p>Meet the minds driving what’s next in intelligent operations—bold vision, real impact.</p>
<h3>Ready to engineer what’s next? Let’s talk.</h3> <p>Modernization is more than an upgrade—it’s your competitive advantage.</p> <p>Cognizant helps you simplify complexity and scale with confidence. Let’s discuss your operational goals.</p>
<h5 style="text-align: center;"><span style="font-weight: normal;"><span class="text-white">Find out what more we can do for you and your business</span></span></h5>