A male worker in hard hat and safety vest sitting in front of multiple computer monitors.

Intelligent Operations

Engineer your boldest operations yet—built to sense, decide, act and deliver

Powered by AI, IoT and Neuro® Edge

Cognizant helps asset-intensive industries modernize operations—connecting data, systems and people across the value chain to reduce risk, unlock efficiency and drive resilient growth at scale.

A robotic arm playing chess.
<h3>Reimagine your operations for what’s next</h3> <p>Today's businesses face mounting pressure to move faster, reduce risk and respond in real time. That takes more than digital tools—it demands intelligent, integrated operations.</p> <p>Cognizant helps engineer new value across your operations, assets and teams by combining industrial expertise with AI, IoT, automation and analytics. We unlock performance gains, engineer resilience and open new avenues for growth through predictive maintenance, real-time monitoring, intelligent workflows and digital twins—without ripping and replacing existing systems.</p> <p>From the shop floor to the grid, we partner with manufacturers, oil and gas companies, utilities, energy firms and pharma leaders to modernize critical infrastructure and engineer sustainable and adaptive operations, transforming fragmented systems into intelligence-driven performance engines built for what’s next.</p> <p>By understanding the human element of change, we deliver solutions that your teams embrace, moving your business forward.</p>
Transform your operations
OUR IMPACT

Real-world business outcomes—fueled by intelligence, built for impact

<h2>30%</h2> <p>reduction in operational costs, achievable through automation-first execution.</p>
<h2>70%</h2> <p>reduction in overall deployment efforts per production line.</p>
<h2>80%</h2> <p>reduction of support costs with a custom manufacturing execution systems (MES) platform.</p>
<h2>$3-5M</h2> <p>saved per plant through global digital factory rollout.</p>
McCormick logo
“We're pleased to partner with Cognizant as we look to accelerate the global transformation of our core technology infrastructure. Cognizant differentiated itself from other providers with its clear focus on client centricity, transformation, flexibility and a future-ready solution.”
Sarah Aronovici, McCormick's VP IT Service & Solution Delivery
CORE CAPABILITIES
<h3>Transforming operations across sectors</h3> <p>From trapped data to enterprise intelligence—Cognizant delivers full-stack capabilities to rewire operations for scale, efficiency and resilience.</p> <p>With hundreds of transformation projects and deep industry expertise, we help you modernize core systems across smart manufacturing, smart grid and supply chains—combining generative AI, IoT, cloud, edge and domain expertise to engineer real-time, data-driven performance.</p>
  • Industrial data intelligence
  • Industrial infrastructure modernization
  • Integrated systems thinking
  • Scalable accelerators
Industrial data intelligence
Many industrial firms struggle to even access the data they already have, trapped in legacy systems, fragmented platforms and outdated assets. We help you take control of your entire data lifecycle and turn data into strategic intelligence.
  • Capture, classify and contextualize structured and unstructured data across the full asset lifecycle
  • Break silos by integrating IT and operational technology (OT) data into a single source of truth
  • Use AI and analytics to uncover trends, automate root cause analysis and recommend actions
  • Enable real-time decisioning and monitoring with digital twins, dashboards and predictive models

A man giving a presentation while looking at charts.

Industrial infrastructure modernization
Is aging infrastructure holding you back? We help modernize your industrial systems—blending legacy reliability with the agility of cloud, edge and AI—to drive performance and future-proof operations.
  • Seamlessly integrate new tech with existing systems to unlock productivity
  • Enhance visibility and control with IIoT, agentic AI and cloud-native architectures
  • Automate routine tasks, reduce waste and boost compliance using next-gen orchestration tools
  • Build a resilient, scalable foundation for long-term growth and transformation

A view of a mock power plant.

Integrated systems thinking
We connect the dots across people, processes and platforms, so you can break down silos, accelerate innovation and deliver end-to-end performance improvements—at every layer of operations.
  • Align IT and OT for seamless data and workflow integration
  • Identify system-wide improvements to increase speed, quality and sustainability
  • Deploy integrated solutions, from control systems to cloud platforms, with end-to-end accountability
  • Deliver measurable outcomes working with a single partner for strategy, delivery, deployment and ongoing support

Aerial view of high tech corporation buildings.

Scalable accelerators
Our industry tested suite of proprietary solution enablers—OnePlant™, Cognizant Asset Performance Excellence and more—help simplify complexity, fast track deployment and accelerate intelligent operations across IT and OT. These platforms consolidate data, orchestrate systems and enable real-time decision-making—powering transformation with speed, precision and measurable outcomes.

With these accelerators, you can:

  • Deploy solutions up to 4x faster at one-fifth the cost of traditional custom builds
  • Embed predictive analytics, gen AI models and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) to drive faster, context-aware decision-making
  • Run autonomous systems and remote operations with AI-driven orchestration tools
  • Boost uptime and performance with prebuilt diagnostics and automation frameworks
  • Unify and contextualize IT, OT and engineering data for AI-driven insights
  • Scale faster with Industry 4.0 aligned platforms that cut risk and time-to-value

Assembly line of robotic arm working on mobile phones.

<h3>Engineering next-level performance</h3> <p>From asset management and manufacturing execution to workforce agility, we help clients improve uptime, efficiency and responsiveness. Our solutions are designed to integrate with systems like enterprise asset management (EAM), MES and manufacturing operations management (MOM)—and extend their value through data, AI and automation.</p>
A male and female colleague having a conversation while looking at laptop screen.
Operational excellence
Improved throughput and real-time responsiveness --

Unlock measurable improvements in efficiency and quality through gen AI powered process automation, digital twins and intelligent orchestration. From reducing waste to increasing throughput and accuracy, we engineer smart operations built for continuous performance.

Robotic arms working on assembly line.
Asset performance

Smarter energy, equipment and material utilization

Drive uptime, safety and efficiency with AI-driven condition monitoring, predictive diagnostics, digital PLM and intelligent systems for asset traceability and lifecycle management. From energy optimization to proactive asset maintenance, we help reduce emissions, cut downtime by up to 50%, lower costs of ownership and support your net-zero goals.

Female employee looking at multiple computer screens.
Resource optimization

Maximize workforce capacity and operational agility

Optimize workforce deployment, inventory levels and lifecycle investments through AI-based scheduling, simulation and real-time analytics. Designed for scale, our solutions help you align resources with dynamic demand and residence goals.

Let’s talk possibilities
WHY COGNIZANT
<h3>What you’ll unlock with Cognizant</h3> <p>Cognizant helps you turn complex operations into connected, resilient and insight-led capabilities—improving outcomes at every level.</p>
plant invest icon
Lower operational cost and faster time-to-impact

Achieve up to 30% cost reduction with automation-first execution, intelligent data integration and frameworks proven to deploy 4x faster at one-fifth the cost—accelerating time-to-value without compromising quality.

projection icon
Future-ready operations engineered to evolve

Build resilient, scalable operations with architectures designed for high availability, seamless orchestration and adaptability to shifting business demands—supporting multi-region expansion and evolving workloads.

Cyber security icon
Cybersecurity embedded for continuous protection

Safeguard environments with end-to-end coverage—delivered through state-of-the art OT security labs, zero trust frameworks and real-time monitoring. We help clients mitigate risk, validate solutions and future-proof operations—aligned to NIST, ISO 27001 and IEC 62443. From edge to cloud, our approach enables secure transformation—without compromising innovation.

head icon
Empowered adoption, governance and sustained impact

Accelerate transformation with advisory-led frameworks, multilingual training and structured change management—minimizing disruption, fostering lasting adoption, so your teams are equipped to embrace innovation and unlock new value at every stage.

Regulartory icon
Regulatory-grade execution and real-time compliance

Tap into globally certified MES, IoT, cloud, IT/OT expertise—with deep experience in regulated sectors, supporting mission-critical performance with confidence. Strengthen regulatory readiness, emissions tracking and transparency with traceable systems and contextual dashboards—enabling ESG-aligned operations.

Accelerate innovation icon
Accelerate innovation and scale with confidence

270+ global delivery centers across 45+ countries and a proven three-shore delivery model, we help you codevelop, prototype and industrialize solutions faster. Our manufacturing innovation, ER&D, embedded systems labs and industry testing centers across India, Germany, Japan, Poland and North America enable rapid innovation, cut time to market and scale engineering outcomes.

See how Cognizant can help you lead
OUR PARTNERS
<h3>Meet our network of global partners</h3> <p>Backed by a global ecosystem of leading partners shaping the next era of smarter operations.</p>
AT&T Business logo
Aveva logo
aws logo
Cisco logo
Dassault Systemes logo
Google Cloud logo
IBM logo
Microsoft logo
nvidia logo
Omron logo
PTC logo
Siemens logo
<h3>Connected operations in action</h3> <p>Explore how industrial leaders are transforming performance, resilience and innovation with Cognizant.</p>
A bulldozer working in an open field with the sun behind it.
Major US heavy equipment manufacturer

Increased and accelerated data accessibility from weeks to hours and can now support two million machines.

Read more

Workers in hardhat looking at data shown on multiple computer monitors.
Global Fortune 500 manufacturer

Delivered 80% support cost saving with a custom MES platform driving real-time visibility and control.

Read more

Colleagues in hardhat and safety vest looking at solar panels.
Giant energy company

Established an automation center of excellence that delivered $10M savings by automating 75% of key utility operations.

Read more

Robotic arms working.
Global pharma manufacturer

Saved 4K+ person-hours through smart manufacturing and workflow digitization.

Read more

Start your impact story
NEWS AND INSIGHTS
<h3>Latest news and insights</h3> <p>Stay one step ahead. Explore the latest insights, trends and news shaping the world of IoT and engineering.</p>
An assembly robotic arm working on hardware.
OMRON and Cognizant partner to revolutionize manufacturing with unique one-stop IT-OT integration

This collaboration includes Cognizant being chosen as the engineering partner for OMRON’s Industrial Automation Business (IAB) products.

Read the news

Abstract image
Cognizant to Launch Neuro AI Platform with NVIDIA to Accelerate Enterprise AI Adoption

Built on NVIDIA AI, the platform enables multi-agent systems, tailored LLMs and digital twins to drive scalable, cross-industry AI transformation.

Read more

Arial view of one person walking ahead of a large group of people, towards a bright light.
Cognizant identified as a leader in the HFS Horizons: IoT service providers

Recognized for global scale, strategic impact and transformative IoT delivery—Cognizant earns top-tier Horizon 3 Leader status from HFS.

Read more

LEADERSHIP
<h3>Leading the way</h3> <p>Meet the minds driving what’s next in intelligent operations—bold vision, real impact.</p>
Ratna Sarma profile picture
Ratna Sarma

Global Head, Smart Manufacturing

Sharath Prasad profile picture
Sharath Prasad

AVP, Intelligent Operations

<h3>Ready to engineer what’s next? Let’s talk.</h3> <p>Modernization is more than an upgrade—it’s your competitive advantage.</p> <p>Cognizant helps you simplify complexity and scale with confidence. Let’s discuss your operational goals.</p>
<h5 style="text-align: center;"><span style="font-weight: normal;"><span class="text-white">Find out what more we can do for you and your business</span></span></h5>
