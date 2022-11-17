Skip to main content Skip to footer
Blue energy
Cognizant Ocean

Making a big difference in the Blue Economy.

Blue food

Making aquaculture more sustainable, data-driven, and profitable

Blue life

Ensuring a safer, more resilient water supply

Blue transport

Extracting new value from cleaner, smarter maritime shipping

OVERVIEW

Powering a green revolution in Blue energy

Offshore energy plays a key role in the fight against climate change by reducing greenhouse gases and enhancing energy security while creating thousands of jobs and attracting billions in investment. But integrating offshore energy effectively and efficiently into aging power grids represents a significant challenge to sustainable growth—both in terms of the environment and in regard to profitability.

This where Cognizant® can help.

THE CHALLENGE

Generating energy and opportunity offshore

$31B

investment globally in offshore wind energy in 2020

35GW

installed offshore wind capacity globally in 2021 

3.3M

jobs in wind energy within five years

OUR APPROACH

Bringing innovation to the surface

We work with our clients and partners to co-create empowering solutions that help organizations transition from an “as-is/to-be” mindset to an evolutionary model of continuous intervention, improvement and impact.

Intervention
  • R&D collaboration between Cognizant, clients and partners consulting advisory
  • Transition to net zero
Improvements
  • AI orchestrates end-to-end transparancy value
  • Sensor applications, Machine Learning Operations
Impact
  • Next-gen initiatives create synergies across the Blue Economy
  • Change management keeps transformational efforts on target
OUR AMBITION

Ensuring more reliable energy across land and sea

We help leading utility organizations leverage advanced technologies like AI to process massive amounts of data, drive informed decisions and ensure a more stable, resilient energy supply.

Are you ready to reduce overall costs and contribute to a cleaner, more sustainable future?

Talk with us about the future of blue energy

Each member of our team takes responsibility for creating a culture that enables exceptional experiences.

AURELIO D'INVERNO

Product Owner

STIG MARTIN FISKÅ

Head of Cognizant Ocean

AKSEL HALLMO

Commercial Lead

About Cognizant Ocean

We take a holistic approach to managing and protecting the ocean’s resources by addressing every aspect of the Blue Economy, from aquaculture and shipping to energy and carbon capture.

Using advanced technologies and a robust partner ecosystem, we gather, analyze and apply data-driven insights to greatly improve the health and well-being of our planet’s oceans—as well as the lives and livelihoods of those who depend on them.

LATEST THINKING

ARTICLE

Monitoring bio-diversity in energy installations

The impact of energy installations on ocean ecosystems : challenges and solutions.

Harnessing the Ocean economy through digital innovation and AI

ARTICLE

Supporting energy transition in off-shore platforms with energy management systems

AI Energy Procurement for a secure and accelerated net zero transition.

New tech partnership creates innovative business opportunities for the fishing industry

ARTICLE

Weathering storms with resilient energy trading: harnessing AI for success

How AI driven predictive modeling can revolutionize energy trading by providing a detailed, data-driven approach.

Get answers to your questions

Our clients turn to us to help them reimagine ways of working with technology.

