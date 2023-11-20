  1. Industries title Industry & Digital Expertise | Cognizant
  2. Cognizant Ocean title Leading in Blue Economy Solutions | Cognizant
Blue Energy
Contact

Accelerating the transition to net zero

The offshore energy industry must embrace new technologies and new ways of thinking to meet increasingly stringent regulations, streamline lifetime costs, reduce lead times, increase resiliency, optimize distribution and protect wildlife.

Cognizant Ocean

Making a big difference in the Blue Economy.

Know more

Blue food

Making aquaculture more sustainable, data-driven, and profitable

Know more

Blue life

Ensuring a safer, more resilient water supply

Know more

Blue transport

Extracting new value from cleaner, smarter maritime shipping

Know more

style
Background Transparent
OVERVIEW
<h4>Powering a green revolution in Blue energy</h4>

Offshore energy plays a key role in the fight against climate change by reducing greenhouse gases and enhancing energy security while creating thousands of jobs and attracting billions in investment. But integrating offshore energy effectively and efficiently into aging power grids represents a significant challenge to sustainable growth—both in terms of the environment and in regard to profitability.

This where Cognizant® can help.

style
Background Lightest Gray
THE CHALLENGE

Generating energy and opportunity offshore

<h2><span style="color: #ffffff;">$31B</span></h2> <p><span style="color: #ffffff;">investment globally in offshore wind energy in 2020</span></p>
<h2><span style="color: #ffffff;">35GW</span></h2> <p><span style="color: #ffffff;">installed offshore wind capacity globally in 2021&nbsp;</span></p>
<h2><span style="color: #ffffff;">3.3M</span></h2> <p><span style="color: #ffffff;">jobs in wind energy within five years</span></p>
Background Image
Background Style
object-fit-cover,object-position-left-top
style
Background Transparent
OUR APPROACH
<h4><span style="color: #000048;">Bringing innovation to the surface</span></h4>
<p>We work with our clients and partners to co-create empowering solutions that help organizations transition from an “as-is/to-be” mindset to an evolutionary model of continuous intervention, improvement and impact.</p>
Intervention
  • R&D collaboration between Cognizant, clients and partners consulting advisory
  • Transition to net zero
Improvements
  • AI orchestrates end-to-end transparancy value
  • Sensor applications, Machine Learning Operations
Impact
  • Next-gen initiatives create synergies across the Blue Economy
  • Change management keeps transformational efforts on target
style
Background White
OUR AMBITION
<h4><span style="color: rgb(255,255,255);">Ensuring more reliable energy across land and sea</span></h4> <p><span style="color: rgb(255,255,255);">We help leading utility organizations leverage advanced technologies like AI to process massive amounts of data, drive informed decisions and ensure a more stable, resilient energy supply.</span></p> <p><span style="color: rgb(255,255,255);">Are you ready to reduce overall costs and contribute to a cleaner, more sustainable future?</span></p>
Background Image
Background Style
object-fit-cover,object-position-left-35%-top-80%
style
Background Transparent
LATEST THINKING
apiUrl
/content/cognizant-dot-com/us/en/industries/ocean/energy/jcr:content/root/container/ctscontainerwidthcon_1546231121/relatedsection.search.json
limit
24
errorMsg
Oops! There is an error in the search. Please try again
noDataMsg
No Results found
layout
4
variation
horizontal
pretitle
false
description
false
truncate
enabled
readmore
Read more
target
_self
seemore
See more
seeless
See less
MaxDisplayTiles
isShowAuthorName
isShowReadTime
initialDisplayTiles
dateFormat
numberOfLinesDescription
See more
style
Background Lighter Gray
<h4><span style="color: rgb(255,255,255);">About Cognizant Ocean</span></h4> <p><span style="color: rgb(255,255,255);">We take a holistic approach to managing and protecting the ocean’s resources by addressing every aspect of the Blue Economy, from aquaculture and shipping to energy and carbon capture.<br> <br> Using advanced technologies and a robust partner ecosystem, we gather, analyze and apply data-driven insights to greatly improve the health and well-being of our planet’s oceans—as well as the lives and livelihoods of those who depend on them.</span></p>
More about Cognizant Ocean
More about Cognizant
Background Image
Background Style
object-fit-cover,object-position-left-top
style
Background Primary
<h4>Talk with us about the future of blue energy</h4> <p>Each member of our team takes responsibility for creating a culture that enables exceptional experiences.</p>
Gustavo Ostos Rios
Gustavo Ostos Rios

Product Owner

Stig Martin Fiskå
Stig Martin Fiskå

Head of Cognizant Ocean

style
Background Transparent, rm bottom padding
/fragments/us/en/site/contactus_widget_form/general-contact-form
style
Background Transparent