Blue Energy
Accelerating the transition to net zero
The offshore energy industry must embrace new technologies and new ways of thinking to meet increasingly stringent regulations, streamline lifetime costs, reduce lead times, increase resiliency, optimize distribution and protect wildlife.
OVERVIEW
<h4>Powering a green revolution in Blue energy</h4>
THE CHALLENGE
Generating energy and opportunity offshore
<h2><span style="color: #ffffff;">$31B</span></h2> <p><span style="color: #ffffff;">investment globally in offshore wind energy in 2020</span></p>
<h2><span style="color: #ffffff;">35GW</span></h2> <p><span style="color: #ffffff;">installed offshore wind capacity globally in 2021 </span></p>
<h2><span style="color: #ffffff;">3.3M</span></h2> <p><span style="color: #ffffff;">jobs in wind energy within five years</span></p>
OUR APPROACH
<h4><span style="color: #000048;">Bringing innovation to the surface</span></h4>
<p>We work with our clients and partners to co-create empowering solutions that help organizations transition from an “as-is/to-be” mindset to an evolutionary model of continuous intervention, improvement and impact.</p>
OUR AMBITION
<h4><span style="color: rgb(255,255,255);">Ensuring more reliable energy across land and sea</span></h4> <p><span style="color: rgb(255,255,255);">We help leading utility organizations leverage advanced technologies like AI to process massive amounts of data, drive informed decisions and ensure a more stable, resilient energy supply.</span></p> <p><span style="color: rgb(255,255,255);">Are you ready to reduce overall costs and contribute to a cleaner, more sustainable future?</span></p>
LATEST THINKING
<h4><span style="color: rgb(255,255,255);">About Cognizant Ocean</span></h4> <p><span style="color: rgb(255,255,255);">We take a holistic approach to managing and protecting the ocean’s resources by addressing every aspect of the Blue Economy, from aquaculture and shipping to energy and carbon capture.<br> <br> Using advanced technologies and a robust partner ecosystem, we gather, analyze and apply data-driven insights to greatly improve the health and well-being of our planet’s oceans—as well as the lives and livelihoods of those who depend on them.</span></p>
<h4>Talk with us about the future of blue energy</h4> <p>Each member of our team takes responsibility for creating a culture that enables exceptional experiences.</p>