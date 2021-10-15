Quality Engineering & Assurance

Cognizant Technology Assurance

Confidently future ready

Integrating new technologies with existing systems and IT environments can be challenging. Cognizant® Technology Assurance helps organizations build resilience and seamlessly adopt future technologies through adaptive quality engineering solutions for enterprise platforms, cloud environments and connected devices.

Our clients stay ahead of the curve with our accelerated QE solutions that support modernization and address the complexities of evolving technologies.

Cloud platform assurance | Modernization and migration assurance | Phygital, IoT and mobility assurance | Robotic test automation