As enterprises simplify, modernize and secure their legacy environments for the digital era, robust quality assurance (QA) is essential. Quality takes an end-to-end connotation and must straddle both legacy and digital systems.
Cognizant Quality Engineering & Assurance (QE&A) is reimagining QA for you, employing an end-to-end ecosystem approach with intelligent and automated QA processes. In so doing, you gain quality and speed to promote faster business and technology change, as well as a better customer experience.
Reorienting enterprise quality to deliver business assurance

Enterprises are increasing technology investments to transform their businesses. To meet the rising expectations, organizations must orchestrate quality as a centralized function in their operating model. Download the report to know more on the evolving priorities of business assurance organizations.

Webinar on Everest Group report: Future of Enterprise Quality

A glimpse into the webinar where we discuss the evolving quality parameters and business assurance model, for companies undergoing digital transformation.

Cognizant named Leader in Enterprise QA services

Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022 positioned Cognizant as a Leader, ahead of 32 providers for creating leading market impact in Enterprise QA services.

Standardized billing improves Inmarsat’s operational efficiency
Orica modernizes IT with SAP S/4HANA digital core
Quality@speed

Cognizant Quality Engineering & Assurance helps you succeed in digital with quality and speed.

With more than 650 clients across industry verticals and a global footprint, Cognizant QE&A is a recognized thought leader in quality assurance.

At QE&A, putting quality in the fast lane with relentless automation and intelligent QA is just the beginning. QE&A is reimagining quality with QA Hub™, an ecosystem approach that merges deep industry expertise with QA intellectual property and innovation, supported by compelling partnerships and vibrant communities. Indeed, there is so much opportunity when the quality is right.

Link QA to business results

Cognizant connects QA outcomes closely to business outcomes by elevating QA from application quality to business process.

Business process testing

Business process-aligned QA solutions, built on our industry knowledge and library of domain test assets, that address your business objectives.

User acceptance testing

End-to-end testing of your applications that assure quality for the end user. 

Assurance for blockchain 

Blockchain compliance and regulatory adherence ensure your applications meet industry and geo-specific regulations and compliance requirements.

Propel your digital agenda

As technology comes front and center of every digital agenda, our end-to-end assurance solutions cover your entire digital technology stack—including social, mobile, analytics, cloud and IoT technologies—to ensure it plays well with your traditional enterprise technology stack. 

IoT assurance

Industry-aligned assurance solutions for IoT using robotics, sensor virtualization and ecosystem test automation.

Mobility assurance

End-to-end assurance for your mobile applications, powered by our automation Intellectual Properties (IPs) and on-demand devices.

Cloud migration assurance

A 360-degree assurance framework ensures the cloud attributes that are key to the success of your migration to the cloud.

Big data assurance

Big data testing solutions that assure variety and velocity of data for your enterprise applications.

Technology assurance labs

In-region, cloud-based technology assurance labs that enable localized testing of your digital technology solutions, using cloud infrastructure and on-demand provisioning of devices.

Performance, security, accessibility

Ensure unmatched customer experience for your applications through QA solutions that focus on performance, security and usability. We bring a 360-degree view of quality by complementing business and technology assurance with a CX focus.

Performance testing

Performance testing of your applications built on myriad technologies and integrated ecosystems for a seamless customer experience. 

Security testing

SAST- and DAST-aligned assurance solutions that address the security and vulnerability requirements of digital ecosystems. 

Accessibility testing

Validation of your user interface design and usability elements, including ease of navigation and omnichannel access to drive user adoption and advocacy.

Crowd-sourced CX assurance

Crowd-sourced testing of end users’ experience, using our fastest platform for on-demand test services, tools, cloud-based device labs, IPs and test infrastructure.

Smarter quality assurance

At Cognizant, we embed intelligence and automation as the core constructs of quality assurance, using cognitive capabilities and a lifecycle approach to automation.

Quality insights

Build actionable insights into quality by using AI and machine learning capabilities. Integrated QA analytics across the software lifecycle enable early defect detection and test optimization. End user insights enrich existing business processes and help build superior products and services.

Automated business process testing

Our business process-aligned automation uses a patented algorithm based on natural language processing for automated generation of test cases. 

In-sprint automation 

Our Scriptless Test Automation solution facilitates continuous testing of your mobile and web applications in DevOps and agile environments.

Bot-assisted testing 

Configurable robots for automated testing of human-machine and machine-machine interactions at the physical/digital boundary for IoT.

Cognizant® Automation Center

How QA ensures that enterprise AI initiatives succeed

The euphoria around artificial intelligence (AI) focuses primarily on what it can do, leaving the hard work for expert teams to sort through. A curated quality assurance (QA) strategy, focused on parameters such as data, algorithm, biases and digital ethics can ensure that AI initiatives deliver.

From continuous to autonomous testing with AI

Continuous testing, or DevOps embedded with QA, helps organizations keep pace with market dynamics. Artificial intelligence can augment testing to be autonomous and zero touch.

Applying a comprehensive, automated assurance framework to validate cloud readiness

Our automation-driven approach to assuring continuity and quality before and after migrating operations to the cloud will safeguard your organization’s data, applications and servers.

Smarter QA for smart homes

By virtualizing components, simulating environments and using bots to automate human actions, enterprises can assure quality at speed for connected ecosystems such as the smart home.

