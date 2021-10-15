Quality Engineering & Assurance

Gen AI and automation-driven continuous testing
Moving past conventional test automation, Cognizant® Intelligent Quality Engineering supercharges the test lifecycle by embedding AI to enhance upstream quality, accelerate processes and enable predictive optimization with production observability.
E2E quality engineering | Shift right and observability | Test data management | Shift-left testing
Building trust in AI: from uncertainty to confidence
The final mile of AI implementation is where complexity peaks. Bias, drift and lack of explainability often emerge at scale—making quality assurance essential. Cognizant® AI Eval ensures effective implementation of quality assurance for AI systems enabling enterprises to deploy at scale, with confidence.
Data assurance | Functional and model quality assurance | Trustworthy assurance | Non-functional assurance
Industry-specific quality engineering solutions
Cognizant® Business Assurance helps you achieve business objectives by leveraging deep domain expertise and regulatory frameworks to ensure end-to-end (E2E) quality across your core operations. We help you adopt AI responsibly and launch products safely.
Front-to-back business process assurance (BPA) | COTS product assurance | Regulatory compliance assurance | User acceptance testing
Confidently future ready
Integrating new technologies with existing systems and IT environments can be challenging. Cognizant® Technology Assurance helps organizations build resilience and seamlessly adopt future technologies through adaptive quality engineering solutions for enterprise platforms, cloud environments and connected devices.
Our clients stay ahead of the curve with our accelerated QE solutions that support modernization and address the complexities of evolving technologies.
Cloud platform assurance | Modernization and migration assurance | Phygital, IoT and mobility assurance | Robotic test automation
Elevate brand value and experience
We offer comprehensive, metrics-based, non-functional testing and observability services to ensure experiences are personalized, accessible, inclusive, sustainable, faster and secure. Cognizant® Experience Assurance capabilities form a complete quality engineering solution for complex digital ecosystems.
Customer experience assurance | Performance testing | Resilience and chaos engineering | Security testing | Accessibility testing | Sustainability testing
Enabling new-age quality architecture
Accelerated innovations, expanded AI adoption and evolving business needs with large-scale transformations demand a shift from traditional QA to modern AI-first quality engineering. Cognizant® Quality Advisory & Architecture empowers this transition and drives quality transformation through a comprehensive, AI-powered advisory framework tailored to organizational needs.
Enterprise-wide quality architecture | Modern QE solutions using AI | End-to-end QE transformation and coaching
FAQ
Quality Engineering & Assurance (QE&A) is an end-to-end approach that embeds quality across the entire software lifecycle, from design through deployment. It goes beyond traditional testing by integrating automation, observability, and AI to ensure speed, reliability, and compliance in every release. With QE&A, enterprises shift from reactive defect detection to proactive quality engineering.
Take the first step
We provide expert guidance on implementing enterprise quality assurance, including transformation support and tailored intelligent QA strategies. Contact us to engage with our Quality advisory experts.