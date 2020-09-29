<h3>The healthcare segments we serve</h3>
Payer solutions
We connect payers and providers to create a frictionless member experience with agent-ready intelligence that scales across your operations.
<h3>Why Cognizant?</h3>
<p>Cognizant is an AI builder and technology services provider, building the bridge between AI investment and enterprise value by building full-stack AI solutions for our clients.</p> <p>Our healthcare platforms are increasingly being made agent-ready by design: policy-governed, auditable and built on industry-standard healthcare interoperability protocols.</p>
How we transform organizations like yours
<h3>Our partner ecosystem enables tailored solutions</h3>
<p>We leverage the 4,850+ product experts in our partner ecosystem to identify and develop the best solutions for your needs, whichever segment you work in.</p> <p>With agent-friendly pathways and support for emerging AI-system protocols, TriZetto Unify creates new opportunities for ecosystem innovation across payer-provider workflows.<br> </p>
<p>Please visit our Cognizant partners page to <a href="/content/cognizant-dot-com/us/en/about-cognizant/partners.html" target="_self">learn more</a>.</p>
<h3>Consistently recognized by top industry analysts</h3>
<p>Cognizant continues to be recognized in the IT and healthcare markets by the top healthcare industry analysts.</p>
<p>Please visit our Cognizant awards page to <a href="/content/cognizant-dot-com/us/en/orphan/industry-analyst-recognition.html" target="_self" rel="noopener noreferrer">learn more</a>.</p>
<h3>Latest thinking</h3>
<h3>Leadership</h3>
Get your healthcare workflows AI-agent-ready
Explore how TriZetto Unify can support governed, interoperable payer-provider workflows beginning with Electronic Prior Authorization.