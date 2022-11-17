Skip to main content Skip to footer
Healthcare
Contact

In healthcare, meeting next-generation consumer expectations means delivering whole-person care and creating unified experiences across physical, digital and stakeholder silos. To achieve success, Cognizant helps organizations modernize foundational IT infrastructure and move to an ecosystem-based operating model that prioritizes collaboration, agility and resilience while delivering the care experiences that consumers demand—anytime, anywhere.

DEPTH OF EXPERTISE

The healthcare segments we serve

Payers

Ready to deliver greater value? We help implement process improvements, increase innovation and prepare you for the future.

Pharmacy benefit managers

Our services include regulatory compliance solutions, clinical management programs, business intelligence systems and implementation advice.

Providers

Our innovative services and solutions help your organization deliver coordinated, quality care and improve financial performance.

Cognizant positioned as Leader on Everest Group’s Healthcare Cloud-based Core Administration Platforms PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023

Cognizant’s best-in-class platform, TriZetto, is recognized for its long-standing prowess in the claims space.

Read the report
everest logo
HFS ranked Cognizant as a leading Healthcare Provider (HCP) service provider

Cognizant was ranked the #2 overall provider and was rated #1 in HCP Services innovation in its latest report, “HFS Top 10: HCP Service Providers, 2022.”

Read the report
HFS top 10 badge
Cognizant named a Leader on Everest Group's RCM Platform Providers PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022

We were chosen for our healthcare domain expertise and end-to-end platform featuring a deep portfolio of revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions such as pre-claim, patient access, pre-billing, claims, account resolution, and financial management.

Read the report
Peak Matrix leader for RCM
Cognizant named a Leader in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® for CXM Services for Healthcare 2022

We emerged as a Leader in this first-time report due to our strong domain presence in healthcare, robust digital-first offerings, and competent global delivery network for servicing payers and providers.

Read the report
Everest group peak matrix badge; Intelligent Process Automation Leader Badge, 2022
Cognizant named a leader in healthcare payer operations

Everest Group cites our strength in vision and strategy, scope of services such as BPaaS, focused investments in areas including automation and advanced analytics as well as our diversified delivery presence as key factors for our leadership position.

Read the report
everest logo; Healthcare Payer Operations Leader Award 2022
Cognizant named as a Leader on Everest Group’s Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022

We once again achieved the highest rating and differentiated ourselves with our end-to-end capabilities in the RCM value chain and our strong analytical and automation solutions for healthcare providers.

Read the report
Everest group peak matrix badge, revenue cycle management operations, 2022
Cognizant named a leader in Intelligent Automation in Healthcare – Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022

Everest Group cites several differentiators, including Cognizant’s investment in innovation as well as creating a vision and strategy for clients that help them accelerate their digital journey and get business value faster.

Read the report
Everest Group names Cognizant a Leader in its 2022 Healthcare Analytics Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment

The report assessed 25 service providers and positioned Cognizant as a leader for its healthcare platforms and solutions for data management and analytics.

Read the report
Everest Healthcare Analytics Services Leader 2022
Cognizant named 2021 Best in KLAS for payer claims and administration platforms

KLAS ranks Cognizant #1 for its TriZetto® Facets® and TriZetto® QNXT™ platforms in the healthcare payer market.

Read more
Best in KLAS 2021
IDC recognizes Cognizant for its on-demand data access capabilities

IDC recognizes Cognizant’s strategic approach and investment, core experience, comprehensive solutions and SaaS delivery when naming us a vendor to watch in enabling customer-360 data platform for healthcare payers.

Read the report
IDC logo
DRIVEN BY RESULTS

Delivering value-centered care solutions

We solve healthcare’s toughest challenges. We can help you with yours.

RESULTS

Signature Performance

RESULTS

Signature Performance

speeds claims processing by 30% with automation.

Learn more
person pointing at reports on a tablet

RESULTS

El Paso Health

RESULTS

El Paso Health

uses automation to drive efficiencies in claims processing.

Learn more
doctor using a laptop

RESULTS

Non-profit community-focused health plan

RESULTS

Non-profit community-focused health plan

kickstarts modernization with Microsoft Azure.

Learn more
blue optical fiber wires

RESULTS

A large healthcare provider

RESULTS

A large healthcare provider

reduces healthcare cost with AI.

Learn more
doctor pointing at a monitor
BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE

Recently published insights

PERSPECTIVES

8 steps to a successful ‘digital front door’ for healthcare

To create a “digital front door” for patients to get the information they need, the first step is to assess your patients’ needs before tailoring apps and data for them.

Read more
illustration of a purple door

BLOG

Unified experiences will be healthcare’s future

There are many points of friction along the patient journey, but prior authorization processing is among the most time-consuming, costly and frustrating.

Read more
stethoscope laying on a laptop

PERSPECTIVES

Building modern experience centers for today’s healthcare consumer

Designing consumer-centered experiences enables healthcare organizations to anticipate needs, improve outcomes and compete successfully.

Read more
stethoscope laying on a tablet
Merging anytime, anywhere convenience with proactive healthcare experiences

Cognizant’s Virtual Healthcare Solution for remote patient monitoring simplifies the process of merging the benefits of virtual healthcare with the expansive capabilities of the Microsoft Cloud.

Learn more
Cognizant virtual healthcare solution
HEALTHCARE ECOSYSTEM

Targeted solutions

Engage with our business and technology experts for more information on solutions that will help you address today’s challenges while preparing for the future.

TriZetto Learning Services

In today’s dynamic healthcare environment, it’s challenging to maintain a skilled workforce. Organizations that flourish are the ones that embrace learning as a core competency.

Learn more
People collaborating
TriZetto Healthcare Products

Cognizant’s TriZetto Healthcare Products help you drive administrative efficiency, improve quality of care, and improve member and patient experiences.

Learn more
Doctor reading report
Virtual Health Solutions

Healthcare is transforming with expanded services beyond office visits. Deliver the anytime, anywhere care that patients and members expect with powerful offerings from Cognizant.

Learn more
Pregnant woman on the phone using a tablet
Consulting

Cognizant’s services address the industry trends and market forces that drive business and IT decision-making—from rethinking new business models to enabling digital innovation.

Learn more
targeted-solution-cognizant-consulting
THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

Latest thinking

Payers must maximize the price transparency hand they’re dealt

We show how to analyze machine-readable files for a competitive edge.

Read more
circuits connecting to a brain
Protect revenues, enhance patient satisfaction, improve access to care

How revenue cycle management can help healthcare organizations lessen the financial burden on their patients while decreasing account receivables.

Read more
doctors in a meeting
Three ways innovation hubs can accelerate personal health technology

By creating cross-disciplinary teams focused on prototyping and testing personal health technology experiences, health organizations can become effective wellness advisors.

Read more
person wearing a smart watch

Take the first step

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.

Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.