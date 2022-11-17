Skip to main content Skip to footer
Cognizant Ocean
Contact
Blue food

Making aquaculture more sustainable, data-driven, and profitable

Learn more
Blue energy

Ensuring more reliable energy across land and sea.

Learn more
Blue life

Ensuring a safer, more resilient water supply

Learn more
Blue transport

Extracting new value from cleaner, smarter maritime shipping

Learn more
OVERVIEW

Making big waves—and a big difference—in the Blue Economy

We take a holistic approach to managing and protecting the ocean’s resources by addressing every aspect of the Blue Economy, from aquaculture and shipping to energy and carbon capture.

Using advanced technologies and a robust partner ecosystem, we gather, analyze, and apply data-driven insights to greatly improve the health and well-being of our planet’s oceans—as well as the lives and livelihoods of those who depend on them.

KEY INSIGHTS

Projected Blue Economy investment benefits by 2050

$6.7 T

Aquaculture and wild fisheries
 

Go to blue food

$5.1 T

Maritime vessel and supply chain

Go to blue transport

$3.5 T

Offshore wind, solar, oil and gas

Go to blue energy

$200 B

Carbon capture and water utilities

Go to blue life

Source: oceanpanel.org

OUR APPROACH

Bringing innovation to the surface

We work with our clients and partners to co-create empowering solutions that help organizations transition from an “as-is/to-be” mindset to an evolutionary model of continuous intervention, improvement and impact.

Intervention
  • R&D collaboration between Cognizant, clients and partners consulting advisory
  • Transition to net zero
Improvements
  • Execute MVP to achieve specific, measurable, time-bound improvements
  • Sensor applications, machine learning operations, gen AI enablement
Impact
  • Next-gen initiatives create synergies across the Blue Economy
  • Disciplined, sequential scale and automation to maximize impact
Home_Video_Background_1450x496.png

Talk with us about the future of the blue economy

Each member of our team takes responsibility for creating a culture that enables exceptional experiences.

STIG MARTIN FISKÅ

Head of Cognizant Ocean

STIG MARTIN FISKÅ

Head of Cognizant Ocean
Connect
Stig Martin Fiskå

ISABELLA LINDHOLT

Program Lead

ISABELLA LINDHOLT

Program Lead
Connect
Home_Team_Isabella_02.png

AKSEL HALLMO

Commercial Lead

AKSEL HALLMO

Commercial Lead
Connect
Home_Team_Aksel_03.png
PARTNERSHIPS

Tidal and Cognizant—dedicated to sea-change

Tidal began as an Alphabet Moonshot Factory project to enhance our understanding of ocean health and the impact of climate change by helping organizations gain unprecedented visibility into the intricate aquatic relationships and ecosystems they rely on.

At Cognizant, we’re helping integrate these technologies into the enterprises that drive the Blue Economy forward, linking data and insights from across their organizations to improve efficiency and sustainability.

Learn more

Technology partnerships

We partner with leading innovators and disruptors, combining our best-in-class capabilities with some of the most trusted and well-established names in technology.

Learn more about our technology partners

LATEST THINKING

BLUE FOOD ARTICLE

Tying the aquaculture value chain together through systemic design and human insights

An era for building digital products for aquaculture companies that move away from single-point solutions but looking further and linking the entire value chain together.

Learn more
Harnessing the Ocean economy through digital innovation and AI

BLUE TRANSPORT ARTICLE

Unlocking value in sustainable business

How Cognizant Ocean looks at sustainability as a business opportunity and staying ahead of risk.

Learn more
New tech partnership creates innovative business opportunities for the fishing industry

BLUE LIFE ARTICLE

The global freshwater crisis: navigating towards sustainable solutions

Urgent call to remediate increasing threats from climate change and population growth calls for innovative solutions.

Learn more
future of us generic image

BLUE ENERGY ARTICLE

Monitoring bio-diversity in energy installations

The impact of energy installations on ocean ecosystems : Challenges and Solutions.

Learn more
fish farming

REPORT

Bringing new technology to the ocean 

Find out how next-gen technologies are helping the aquaculture industry plan for the future and sustainably scale operations.

Get the report
Ocean brochure

Get answers to your questions

Our clients turn to us to help them reimagine ways of working with technology.

Please enter valid name.
Please enter valid email address.
Please enter valid company name.
Please enter valid contact number.
Please select the region.
Please select the inquiry type.
Please select the sub inquiry type.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PRESS

For the latest media resources download our media kit.

Download media kit