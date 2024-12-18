Smart products

Connected devices

From chip-to-cloud, reimagining what connected products can do

We help you accelerate innovation with intelligent, secure and scalable connected products—from silicon and embedded systems to cloud-native, edge-native architecture and edge intelligence. Whether you're building new or modernizing existing devices, we engineer every layer of the stack to unlock faster time-to-market, real-time intelligence, and adaptive performance at scale.

Here’s how we deliver value:

Accelerated innovation

Embedded engineering across hardware, firmware and silicon

Cloud-native connectivity for always-on, intelligent products

Product design, UX and full-stack R&D services

Smarter product ecosystems

Real-time data integration and device telemetry

AI-powered insights for predictive maintenance and personalization

Edge computing and low-latency responsiveness

Remote diagnostics, OTA updates, and lifecycle modernization

Powered by Cognizant Neuro® Edge, we bring intelligence closer to the device—enabling smarter decisions, faster

Secure and scalable platforms