<h3>From product vision to reality</h3> <p>In today’s world, standing still means falling behind. To stay ahead, you need to deliver groundbreaking new products and reimagine user experiences.</p> <p>Take control of your product journey. Optimize every stage—from design to deployment—with advanced technologies including digital twins, edge computing, embedded AI and cloud-native architectures.</p> <p>Conquer data chaos and accelerate product development with a unified digital thread, and outpace the competition by employing technology that lets you act with agility.</p> <p>Create products that are secure by design, while embracing sustainable product development now for future growth.</p> <p>Become synonymous with innovation—where smart products deliver real results.</p>
Real-world outcomes engineered to perform
<h1><b><span class="text-white">85%</span></b></h1> <p>reduction in product maintenance effort, freeing up client R&D capacity for future development.<b></b></p>
<h1><b><span class="text-accent2-light"><span class="text-white">30%</span></span></b></h1> <p>reduction in downtime by implementing digital twin strategy for predicted operation and performance optimization.</p>
<h1><b><span class="text-white">40%</span></b></h1> <p>cut in design-to-market time for an automotive OEM via a real-time AI-powered digital thread.</p>
<h1><b><span class="text-white">30%</span></b></h1> <p>reduction in testing effort achieved true risk-based verification across mobile and web platforms.</p>
<h3>Smart product innovation, engineered across domains</h3> <p>With engineering DNA at our core, we bring breakthrough ideas to life, building intelligent, connected solutions, embedded systems and personalized experiences—all engineered for real-world results.</p>
<h3>What you’ll unlock with Cognizant</h3> <p>Cognizant will help you gain a competitive edge with lifecycle expertise and end-to-end solutions that empower you to foresee market shifts, streamline operations and supercharge your product journey from concept to commercialization.</p>
<h3>Meet our network of global partners</h3> <p>From embedded intelligence to edge-native platforms, we collaborate with the world’s most trusted tech leaders to turn smart product visions into scalable realities.</p>
<h5 style="padding-top: 30.0px;"><b>Building global engineering strength through strategic acquisitions:</b></h5> <p>Cognizant’s acquisitions of Mobica, Softvision, Belcan and Devbridge have expanded our global footprint and added world-class engineering talent across Europe and North America. With deep expertise in product engineering, connected devices and digital platforms, we help clients accelerate innovation with nearshore scale, end-to-end global delivery and proven excellence in ER&D and embedded software.</p>
<h3><b>Ready to innovate? Let’s talk.</b></h3> <p>Unlocking the full potential of IoT and connected technologies demands deep engineering knowledge and experience.</p> <p>We provide the expertise to guide you from concept to market success. Let's discuss your smart product ambitions and how we can help you achieve them.</p>
