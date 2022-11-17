Electricity

Engage with customers. Create compelling experiences.

In a digitally-connected world, customer experience management (CXM) plays a vital role in engaging customers in demand response programs. For example, energy conservation measures that help customers understand their energy usage better and provide an enhanced user experience help utilities and customers alike save money and resources. Cognizant areas of expertise include:

Customer segmentation

Analytics

Customer self-service

Omnichannel customer service

Integrated customer communications

Social media monitoring and analysis

We have built several targeted solutions in this area such as UtlityOne Engage and UtilityOne Insights. They can be implemented quickly and deliver award-winning CXM features such as omnichannel integration and single call resolution (SCR).