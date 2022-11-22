Skip to main content Skip to footer


Press release | May 15, 2023

Cognizant launches Cognizant Neuro® AI platform to help companies responsibly deploy generative AI at enterprise scale   Read more

Cognizant helps companies modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they stay ahead in a fast-changing world.

Advance your career—and the world we live in

Continuously sharpen your technical skills, your problem-solving abilities and your entrepreneurial spirit. Join Cognizant, and help us change lives.

Cognizant The Netherlands

See how Cognizant engineers your modern business.

Cognizant Benelux blog

Cognizant Benelux blog

learn about views from our Benelux leaders and experts.

About us

About us

and how we are building businesses that outpace change.

RETAIL

G-Star RAW scales OMS with cloud

RETAIL

G-Star RAW scales OMS with cloud

and resulted in 90% reduction in overall impact of downtime.

Read more
BANKING

Cognizant helps ABN AMRO Clearing Bank

BANKING

Cognizant helps ABN AMRO Clearing Bank

accelerate its digital transformation towards a global cloud-based IT landscape.

Learn more
How to be a future-ready city

To thrive, a city must be more than smart; it must be resilient. Learn the six ways cities can fulfill their visions.

Engineering excellence

We deliver excellence by hiring and partnering with the best in the business.

RECOGNITION

An Everest PEAK Matrix® Enterprise QA Leader 2022

Cognizant ranks ahead of 32 providers as a Leader in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® Assessment for creating prominent market impact in Enterprise QA services.

DIGITAL STUDIO

Reimagine business with digital innovation

The Cognizant Digital Studio serves as the factory where digital solution concepts are brought to life.

RECOGNITION

An Everest PEAK Matrix® DX Leader 2022

Cognizant's Digital Interactive Experience recognized as having a strong vision for the future of experience and the expertise to bring it to life.

Get answers to your questions

Our clients turn to us to help them reimagine ways of working with technology.

