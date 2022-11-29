Data Protection & Privacy Services

As data sprawl grows, maintaining a data-centric, zero-trust security posture and regulatory compliance becomes increasingly complex. Cognizant’s comprehensive data protection services help organizations implement effective policies to secure sensitive information across environments.
Our key offerings include:
- Data obfuscation (via Cognizant’s proprietary Data Obscure® or other platforms)
- Static and dynamic data masking
- Encryption and key management
- Information rights management
- PKI and certificate management on data loss prevention, crypto agility and PQC readiness