Data Protection & Privacy Services
Secure your data, safeguard your reputation

Data breaches can cause severe financial and reputational damage. Cognizant’s data protection and privacy solutions offer end-to-end security for structured, unstructured and semi-structured data—at rest, in transit and in use.
Our expert services span advisory, transformation and operations, ensuring continuous protection and compliance. We stay ahead of emerging threats with deep expertise in:
  • Post-quantum cryptography (PQC)
  • Generative and agentic AI
  • Homomorphic encryption
  • Confidential computing
We protect your data—wherever it goes.

Offerings

Discover and define data profile 

Effective data security starts with visibility. Cognizant’s data discovery and classification services identify and profile enterprise data assets—structured and unstructured—ensuring accurate labeling and enhanced visibility. By uncovering sensitive information across your environment, we help implement strong protection measures, reduce risk and support compliance with industry regulations. Safeguard your critical data with confidence.

Combat data sprawl securely

As data sprawl grows, maintaining a data-centric, zero-trust security posture and regulatory compliance becomes increasingly complex. Cognizant’s comprehensive data protection services help organizations implement effective policies to secure sensitive information across environments.

Our key offerings include:

  • Data obfuscation (via Cognizant’s proprietary Data Obscure® or other platforms)
  • Static and dynamic data masking
  • Encryption and key management
  • Information rights management 
  • PKI and certificate management on data loss prevention, crypto agility and PQC readiness

Boost data governance with oversight

Cognizant's data governance services ensure secure lifecycle management of sensitive data through continuous monitoring and policy enforcement. Our offerings include:

  • Data security posture management
  • Database activity monitoring
  • Consumer data request handling (DSARs)
  • Compliance assessments (PCI DSS, GDPR, HIPAA and more)

We help organizations maintain a strong security posture, meet regulatory requirements and protect critical data assets with confidence.

