Skip to main content Skip to footer
Generative AI
Contact

Unleash the decision-making power of generative AI

By seamlessly weaving generative AI into the fabric of business strategy, organizations worldwide can bridge the gap between human intelligence and technology to power decision-making for sustainable growth, innovation and a digital future defined by trust—and new possibilities.

Partner with a proven leader in responsible generative AI, and gain the intuitive technologies that help you collaborate, innovate and create the results you need to future-proof your business. Start today.

Our generative AI solutions

AI-powered conversational assistants
AI-powered conversational assistants

Enhance customer experiences by designing customized interactions and personalized support that drive engagement, automate processes and improve customer satisfaction.

Knowledge management and semantic search
Knowledge management and semantic search

Unlock valuable insights, accelerate information discovery and enhance decision making with technologies built for today’s workforce.

a computer screen with home energy written on it
AI-driven automation
AI-driven automation

Modernize operations, optimize efficiency and reduce manual efforts with simplified workflows that improve productivity.

two people looking at a tablet
Generative AI tools for developers
Generative AI tools for developers

Fuel developer productivity with tools and resources that enable faster development cycles and improved code quality, and help accelerate innovation, streamline workflows and enhance collaboration.

two people looking at a robotic arm
Cognizant Neuro® AI accelerates your adoption journey

Infusing the power of generative AI with human insight and expertise, our scalable and flexible end-to-end platform catalyzes responsible AI adoption to increase cost efficiencies and drive revenue.

Learn more
null

Partner with us

Leverage our full-scale consulting, advisory, problem-solving and delivery capabilities as well as our expansive client and industry acumen.

Seamless approaches

Drive results from our experts’ seamless approaches to AI adoption that skillfully infuse human and technology expertise.

AI cloud icon
Responsible AI leadership

Gain our focused commitment, leadership and understanding of responsible AI practices.

Leadership compass
Proven orchestration abilities

Utilize our ability to orchestrate across robust transformation platforms and ecosystems.

Data points merging
Deep domain knowledge

Develop flexible and reusable platforms, built on our experts’ industry intimacy and deep domain knowledge.

deep domain knowledge

Explore more services

Learn more about other services that can enhance data and AI in your business:

Quality engineering and assurance

Cognizant quality engineering and assurance—our robust end-to-end, ecosystem approach to achieving and maintaining quality of process, application and systems—helps businesses across industry verticals succeed in digital at speed. Simplify and modernize, improve CX, and accelerate business and technology change with QEA.

Learn more
Multicolored digital arrow pointing to the right
Sustainability

Cognizant advisory services and solutions help organizations become planet stewards, reduce their environmental footprint and turn sustainability commitments into achievable milestones.

Learn more
Skyscrapers with glass walls reflecting trees that are around it
Security

Cognizant’s end-to-end security solutions combine deep domain and industry expertise with a future-focused approach that eliminates security blind spots and gives businesses the confidence to be bold, move faster and succeed.

Learn more
In a server room, two female co-workers talking and further behind them are two male co-workers looking at the servers
Consulting

Our consultants elevate insight and experiences to help clients strategize, unify business and technology architectures, generate growth and enable competitive advantage.

Learn more
A group of people in a meeting

Leadership

Naveen Sharma

VP and Global Practice Head, Data and AI

Naveen Sharma
Mahadevan Krishnamoorthy

AVP, North Amerca Head for Architecture, Data and AI advisory

Mahadevan Krishnamoorthy
Tara Whitehead Stotland

Leader, Innovation and Strategy, Consulting North America

Tara Whitehead Stotland

Take the first step

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.

Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.