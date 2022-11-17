Preconfigured for quick integration with existing business apps

Cognizant UtilityOne Engage is a customer engagement platform that provides preconfigured and integrated customer experience solution that works with leading billing solutions and can be offered as a service offering. Because UtilityOne Engage includes a set of service offerings that are pre-built for utilities, most integration efforts are straightforward, and systems deploy quickly through a variety of customer channels resulting in transformative experiences.

Cognizant’s utilities consultants and technology experts are available to help clients realize the full potential of UtilityOne Engage by adopting and integrating the latest digital technologies. These include integrated voice response systems, web analytics, mobile apps, virtual assistants, social media and machine learning to name a few.