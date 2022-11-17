Skip to main content Skip to footer
Redefine customer engagement and transform the customer experience.

Changing customer expectations, behaviors and attitudes have upended yesterday’s utility model. As customer engagement channels evolve quickly with smartphones and other connected devices playing dominant roles, utilities need to shift focus and adopt new technologies that better serve digital consumers.
Cognizant® UtilityOne Engage helps utilities engage and delight today’s customers through web, mobile and voice assisted channels. Using a mix of newer technologies such as voice response systems, virtual assistants and machine learning, UtilityOne Engage builds loyalty while reducing costs.
As a web portal with mobile app and voice-assisted channels of engagement already built in, UtilityOne Engage is preconfigured for utility billing systems to provide personalized self-service. In addition, you can:
  • Reduce maintenance costs and reliance on call centers.
  • Personalize the customer experience and improve customer satisfaction.
  • Enable newer channels of engagement, including video and voice assistants.
  • Release services faster and increase new customer acquisitions.

Supporting service capabilities

Preconfigured for quick integration with existing business apps

Cognizant UtilityOne Engage is a customer engagement platform that provides preconfigured and integrated customer experience solution that works with leading billing solutions and can be offered as a service offering. Because UtilityOne Engage includes a set of service offerings that are pre-built for utilities, most integration efforts are straightforward, and systems deploy quickly through a variety of customer channels resulting in transformative experiences.

Cognizant’s utilities consultants and technology experts are available to help clients realize the full potential of UtilityOne Engage by adopting and integrating the latest digital technologies. These include integrated voice response systems, web analytics, mobile apps, virtual assistants, social media and machine learning to name a few.

Create seamless customer journeys

UtilityOne Engage provides a set of pre-built service offerings that help utilities engage with customers through a variety of channels. They include:

  • Web experience: Our UtilityOne Engage web experience helps to increase uptake, provides a more personalized customer experience and drives traffic toward web self-service channels.
  • Mobile experience: This offering provides a set of pre-built utility customer journeys and trending technical capabilities on smartphones and tablets. 
  • Video experience: Our video offering showcases personalized, interactive and engaging video content for customers. This helps utilities better engage by personalizing experiences such as viewing billing statements online. The result: increased customer satisfaction and reduced calls to the contact center.
  • Virtual assistants: Utility BOTS is a text and speech driven application with cognitive services built on Amazon Alexa and Google’s Dialogflow. It uses digital voice to bring self-service to customers through a zero-touch experience.

Take the first step

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.

Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.