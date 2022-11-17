Skip to main content Skip to footer
Asset Management
Contact

Innovation is more of a priority than ever.

We help asset managers reimagine business models and rethink their approach to operations and technology.
CAPITAL MARKETS ECOSYSTEM

Targeted solutions

Smart packaged solutions to transform for the digital age.

Data Strategy Roadmap and Rollout

A flexible solution for secure asset-management transactions and multiple engagement levels.

View solution
Front-Office Optimization

Our family of digital solutions and services boost advisor productivity and organizational effectiveness across lines of business and booking centers.

View solution

Additional capabilities

Grow your business with the right strategies

Partner with our teams to determine and validate your organization’s strategic pursuits and to meet tactical needs. We help you succeed in a fast-paced business and competitive environment. 

Cognizant Strategy and Advisory Services include: 

  • Operating model design 
  • Data strategy definition 
  • Assessments such as build-versus-buy-versus-outsource or third-party commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) product selection
  • Roadmap definition and implementation
  • Program and change management 

Create more efficient sales and distribution strategies

Move to a client-centric view for your products and services. Our Omnichannel Distribution and Delivery makes smart use of disruptive technologies. The results for your organization include lower distribution costs and new models for personalized investment experiences. 

Cognizant Omnichannel Distribution and delivery offerings include: 

  • Design and implementation of consistent omnichannel experiences 
  • Assessment of customer persona and customer journey analytics across all touchpoints 
  • Efficient delivery of investment products and services for convenient, easy exchange of information

Select the right products for your business challenges

Choose the right third-party commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) products to solve business problems across your front, middle and back office. 

Cognizant COTS offerings include: 

  • Implementation and integration with upstream and downstream systems for faster straight-through processing
  • Established partnerships with leading firms and insightful business knowledge regarding product suitability and usability
  • Centers of excellence to develop innovative accelerators for speedy, efficient product implementation

Gain measurable, meaningful results

Our value-based models generate results. Key offerings for Cognizant Managed Solutions include:

  • Lifecycle technology services from strategy through build 
  • Management, maintenance and continuous innovation for client application platforms and business processes 
  • Development of target operating models to ensure organizational resources support strategic vision
  • Tailored operating models that align organizational efforts and achieve business vision
THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

Latest thinking

Countdown to 2021: The end of LIBOR

Turn a logistical headache into an opportunity to modernize.

Read more
Next steps for private equity firms to stay competitive

Ramp up the three As in technology: AI, analytics and automation.

Read more
Why faster growing firms lead the AI race

Outperformers in financial services are AI optimists, take ethics seriously and rely on a mix of sourcing options.

Read more
PRESS ROOM

In the news

Take the first step

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.

Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.