Asset Management

Partner with our teams to determine and validate your organization’s strategic pursuits and to meet tactical needs. We help you succeed in a fast-paced business and competitive environment.
Cognizant Strategy and Advisory Services include:
- Operating model design
- Data strategy definition
- Assessments such as build-versus-buy-versus-outsource or third-party commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) product selection
- Roadmap definition and implementation
- Program and change management
Create more efficient sales and distribution strategies
Move to a client-centric view for your products and services. Our Omnichannel Distribution and Delivery makes smart use of disruptive technologies. The results for your organization include lower distribution costs and new models for personalized investment experiences.
Cognizant Omnichannel Distribution and delivery offerings include:
- Design and implementation of consistent omnichannel experiences
- Assessment of customer persona and customer journey analytics across all touchpoints
- Efficient delivery of investment products and services for convenient, easy exchange of information
Select the right products for your business challenges
Choose the right third-party commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) products to solve business problems across your front, middle and back office.
Cognizant COTS offerings include:
- Implementation and integration with upstream and downstream systems for faster straight-through processing
- Established partnerships with leading firms and insightful business knowledge regarding product suitability and usability
- Centers of excellence to develop innovative accelerators for speedy, efficient product implementation
Gain measurable, meaningful results
Our value-based models generate results. Key offerings for Cognizant Managed Solutions include:
- Lifecycle technology services from strategy through build
- Management, maintenance and continuous innovation for client application platforms and business processes
- Development of target operating models to ensure organizational resources support strategic vision
- Tailored operating models that align organizational efforts and achieve business vision
