Capital Market Infrastructure Technology Transformation

DEPTH OF EXPERTISE
CAPABILITIES
- Modernizing exchange infrastructure
- Accelerating post-trade efficiency
- Innovating for growth and market expansion
- Transforming interactions with digital solutions
- Unlocking data intelligence from legacy systems
- Strengthening compliance and resilience
- Simplifying client onboarding
Engineering next-generation exchanges
Rearchitect legacy trading engines and matching platforms for ultra-low latency, cloud-native scalability and seamless integration with digital asset ecosystems. Deploy next-generation AI-powered market surveillance to detect anomalies, prevent manipulation and ensure market integrity across all asset classes.
- Cloud-native migration of exchange core systems for 10 times throughput improvement
- AI-powered real-time market surveillance and anomaly detection
- Digital asset trading integration with existing exchange infrastructure
- Ultra-low latency order matching engine optimization
Optimize post-trade operations
Compress settlement cycles through intelligent automation, real-time reconciliation and AI-driven exception management. Implement collateral optimization and advanced risk engines to reduce counterparty exposure, lower capital requirements and drive operational cost-out across the entire post-trade lifecycle.
- T+1 settlement readiness assessment and implementation
- Automated reconciliation and exception management using AI
- Collateral optimization engines to reduce margin requirements
- Post-trade STP rate improvement to 98%+ via workflow automation
Driving market infrastructure growth
Develop digital products and data-driven services to create new value for existing clients and unlock emerging market opportunities. Rapidly adapt business models and infrastructure to respond to fintech-driven disruption, digital asset growth and evolving participant demands.
- Digital asset and tokenization platform development
- New market data product and analytics service creation
- Fintech partnership ecosystems and API marketplace frameworks
- Adjacency revenue streams in collateral management and securities lending
Reimagine engagement
Deliver intuitive, real-time platforms to enhance engagement across exchange members, clearing participants and custodial clients. Advance data analytics capabilities to generate deeper market insights and empower participants with self-service tools.
- Member portal modernization with real-time position and risk dashboards
- AI-powered self-service analytics for clearing participants
- Digital onboarding journeys reducing member activation time by 60%
- Personalized market data products for institutional clients
Realizing value from legacy market data
Modernize legacy trading, clearing and custody systems to streamline a fragmented technology landscape and enable cloud-native transformation. Harness AI and advanced analytics to gain real-time insights, predictive capabilities and intelligent automation—turning decades of market data into a strategic competitive asset.
- Legacy trading and clearing system decommissioning and cloud migration
- Real-time market data lake and analytics platform construction
- AI-powered predictive analytics for risk and liquidity management
- Technology portfolio rationalization to cut infrastructure costs 30%–40%
Managing risks
Reinforce regulatory compliance frameworks to meet EMIR, MiFID II, CSDR, DORA, and T+1 mandates with automated reporting and auditability. Enhance operational resilience to manage systemic risk, market volatility and rising cyber threats.
- Automated regulatory reporting for EMIR, MiFID II, CSDR, DORA
- AI-powered compliance monitoring and real-time breach detection
- Cyber resilience frameworks for mission-critical market infrastructure
- Operational resilience testing aligned to regulatory expectations
Enhancing digital experiences
Replace fragmented onboarding processes for exchange members, clearing participants and custodial clients with intelligent, automated workflows. Reduce onboarding friction and accelerate KYC/AML processing with a modern digital experience.
- End-to-end digital onboarding with automated KYC/AML processing
- Real-time document verification and identity validation
- Holistic client data collection and activation workflows
- Onboarding time reduction from weeks to hours
OFFERINGS
Cognizant named a capital markets leader
In Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® Assessment, Cognizant has been recognized as a leader in capital markets IT services—distinguished by depth of domain expertise, technology innovation and demonstrated client value delivery across market infrastructure.
PLATFORMS & TOOLS
DRIVEN BY RESULTS
THOUGHT LEADERSHIP
CONNECT WITH OUR LEADERS
Ready to modernize your market infrastructure?
Connect with Cognizant's capital markets experts to explore how AI, cloud and data-driven transformation can help you compress settlement cycles, unlock new revenue and build the resilient infrastructure that tomorrow's markets demand.