Capital Market Infrastructure Technology Transformation

Cognizant delivers end-to-end AI, cloud and data-driven transformation for exchanges, CCPs, depositories and custodians—compressing settlement cycles, unlocking new revenues and building resilience for tomorrow's markets. We enable 60% faster post-trade cycle times for a tier-1 global exchange operator via Cognizant's AI-powered post-trade modernization.

Monetize market data, expand into digital assets and diversify revenue beyond traditional exchange and clearing fees.

<h3><b>Reimagining the infrastructure that moves global markets</b></h3> <p>Market infrastructure firms face rising volumes, tighter settlement cycles, digital asset growth and regulatory pressure. Cognizant helps modernize core systems with AI, cloud and data engineering to improve resilience and unlock new revenue across the trade lifecycle.</p>

Harness the value of market data through analytics, real-time distribution and AI-powered insights that drive monetization across asset classes.

Transform custody operations with cloud platforms, automated servicing, AI reconciliation and fewer fails for better client experiences.

Replace fragmented onboarding processes for exchange members, clearing participants and custodial clients with intelligent, automated workflows. Reduce onboarding friction and accelerate KYC/AML processing with a modern digital experience.

Reinforce regulatory compliance frameworks to meet EMIR, MiFID II, CSDR, DORA, and T+1 mandates with automated reporting and auditability. Enhance operational resilience to manage systemic risk, market volatility and rising cyber threats.

Modernize legacy trading, clearing and custody systems to streamline a fragmented technology landscape and enable cloud-native transformation. Harness AI and advanced analytics to gain real-time insights, predictive capabilities and intelligent automation—turning decades of market data into a strategic competitive asset.

Deliver intuitive, real-time platforms to enhance engagement across exchange members, clearing participants and custodial clients. Advance data analytics capabilities to generate deeper market insights and empower participants with self-service tools.

Develop digital products and data-driven services to create new value for existing clients and unlock emerging market opportunities. Rapidly adapt business models and infrastructure to respond to fintech-driven disruption, digital asset growth and evolving participant demands.

Compress settlement cycles through intelligent automation, real-time reconciliation and AI-driven exception management. Implement collateral optimization and advanced risk engines to reduce counterparty exposure, lower capital requirements and drive operational cost-out across the entire post-trade lifecycle.

Rearchitect legacy trading engines and matching platforms for ultra-low latency, cloud-native scalability and seamless integration with digital asset ecosystems. Deploy next-generation AI-powered market surveillance to detect anomalies, prevent manipulation and ensure market integrity across all asset classes.

Boost productivity for trading, clearing and operations teams with digital solutions encompassing workflow automation, real-time dashboards, AI-powered decision support and integrated front-to-back processing across all booking centers.

Exchanges and data providers are sitting on decades of proprietary market data. Cognizant’s digital strategy unlocks commercial value from legacy and real-time data assets—creating analytics products, licensing revenue streams and institutional data services.

Cognizant's big frame automates migration of exchange and clearing data infrastructure to next-generation cloud platforms—delivering real-time queries, advanced analytics and machine-learning insights at the velocity markets demand.

Transform legacy trading engines, clearing systems and custody platforms into cloud-native, API-first architectures built for T+1, digital assets and growing market volumes. Decommission technical debt and build a modern core ready for tomorrow's demands.

Drive straight-through processing and dramatically reduce manual intervention across clearing, settlement, corporate actions and custody. Leverage proven accelerators—Meritsoft for fails management and Pega for workflow automation—to achieve end-to-end operational efficiency.

Consolidate cloud, infrastructure IT operations and cybersecurity for exchange and clearing systems.

Cognizant's AI platforms solve the last-mile challenge—accelerating from proof-of-concept to full production deployment across post-trade automation and market surveillance.

Mission-critical market infrastructure demands software built for resilience, precision and scale. Cognizant engineers bespoke trading, clearing and custody platforms that deliver measurable competitive advantage.

AI integration for platforms, services and proprietary IP to enhance system quality, streamline orchestration and reduce total cost of ownership for exchanges, CCPs and custodians.

In Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® Assessment, Cognizant has been recognized as a leader in capital markets IT services—distinguished by depth of domain expertise, technology innovation and demonstrated client value delivery across market infrastructure.

cuts investor update reporting time from four days to 45 minutes using intelligent automation

protects bond investors by building a blockchain platform with ISIN mapping for over 3,700 assets

T+1 settlement mandates represent a systemic challenge for exchanges, CCPs and custodians. Five critical transformation areas determine T+1 readiness and ongoing settlement efficiency.

New tooling ecosystems have emerged, integrating gen AI capabilities directly into data engineering platforms—with profound implications for market data infrastructure and analytics.

AI empowers market infrastructure engineering teams to leverage new technology trends, focused on improving operations efficiency, system reliability and regulatory resilience across the trade lifecycle.

Market infrastructure providers are expanding beyond trading and settlement into data products, digital assets and AI-driven analytics services—representing a fundamental transformation.

Adoption of ISDA’s Common Domain Model is off to a slow start—but CDM is here to stay. We identify the three signals that prompt a shift to CDM.

<h3>The people behind your transformation</h3> <p>Our market infrastructure specialists bring deep domain expertise across exchanges, CCPs, depositories and post-trade operations. Reach out to start a conversation.</p>

Ready to modernize your market infrastructure?

Connect with Cognizant's capital markets experts to explore how AI, cloud and data-driven transformation can help you compress settlement cycles, unlock new revenue and build the resilient infrastructure that tomorrow's markets demand.