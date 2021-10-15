Cloud Solutions

Cloud services
Not sure where to start? Our cloud advisory services can help your business chart its cloud journey from day one by building a cloud strategy and technology modernization roadmap—from proof of concept to enablement and optimization. Our services ensure the focus is not just on solutions—but also on building the talent and teams needed to support them.
Our Skygrade-based automated AI-driven assessments of existing applications and infrastructure help to understand the cloud readiness and the efforts needed for cloud migration based on the 6R frameworks.
We provide the tools and resources necessary to support the implementation of DevOps practices in a cloud computing environment. Achieve faster, more reliable software releases using a DevOps software development methodology that emphasizes collaboration, automation and continuous delivery.
Our advisory services include strategy development, maturity assessment, tools rationalization.
Cognizant OneDevOps platform speeds up DevOps adoption by proactively identifying bottlenecks, providing insights and ensuring traceability in the continuous delivery pipeline. It integrates with leading DevOps tools to reduce downtime, improve code quality and enhance release stability.
App build, migration and modernization encompass continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD), application release orchestration and automation, containerization and DevSecOps.
Managed services include Infrastructure as Code (IaC) pipeline automation, DevOps tools maintenance and support and routine tasks such as release management, environment operations and source control management (SCM) / change management.
Gain access to a range of cloud management services and solutions and capabilities that help your business get the most from cloud with full observability, automation, cost supervision and AI operations. Our solutions combine different platform options, tools, blueprints and professional services that you can use to implement your own platform or to leverage Cognizant’s IP solutions and shared services.
Our cloud management function uses Cognizant Neuro® IT Operations to deliver an AI-first cloud delivery model that is both adaptable and secure.
Adaptable: It can integrate into an existing cloud operations scenario or establish a future cloud operating model for our customers, replete with the best-fit tools and automation.
Secure: It incorporates zero trust and cyber resilience in cloud operations by implementing cloud security best practices, tools and technologies to make cloud security an inherent part of cloud management.
At Cognizant, we are committed to delivering exceptional technology services that meet and exceed client expectations. Our Service Level Agreement (SLA) outlines the standards and commitments we uphold to ensure the highest quality of service for our clients. We offer standardized and custom SLAs designed specifically for customers as per their business requirements.
Scope of services The scope of services includes managing public cloud operations for Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Software as a Service (SaaS). It also covers cloud security, data protection, cyber resilience on cloud and multi-cloud network management.
Our SLAs are typically measured based on the following criteria:
- Response time
- Percentage adherence to repair/resolve time
- Time to fulfill and percentage adherence
- Number of tickets open past double the expected resolution time categorized by severity and priority.
Maximize the value of cloud by accelerating your transformation to unlock its full potential. Whether your migration is a lift-and-shift stepping stone or a complete transformation to cloud native and containerization, our services deliver outcomes that help businesses focus less on IT and more on innovation, investment opportunities and growth throughout their journey to longer-term modernization.
Cognizant Skygrade is used for transforming workloads of on-premises or virtualized applications. The process begins with a rapid, tool- driven automated assessment for the existing application and infrastructure estate, followed by disposition analysis. A strategy for a cloud-smart migration is then developed. This is followed by automated migrations with smart wave planning based on the dependency mappings, automated containerization, automated quality engineering/quality assurance (QE/QA) and transformation recipes and industry models.
Getting the most value from your cloud initiatives means defining the right operational procedures and practices for the public cloud era. Our cloud optimization services manage delivery, tuning and performance to provide your business the FinOps observability it needs to ensure optimized workloads.
The Cognizant Skygrade platform provides AI-augmented FinOps management by corelating utilization insights with cloud spend data and recommending workload placement across the best-fit cloud landing zones. It also provides AI-driven continuous optimization intelligence, which our operations teams act on—in collaboration with customers—to optimize cloud spending.
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By migrating some or all its data assets to the cloud, an organization can achieve the following benefits:
- Cost savings. Reduce the cost of apps using a scalable and repeatable migration methodology delivered through a factory model; control costs using consumption-based pricing and eliminate capex-heavy on-premises environments.
- Speed. Improve time to market using an integrated DevOps pipeline with a layered cloud security model.
- Rationalized application portfolio. Identify applications suitable for cloud migration using a full-stack discovery and assessment methodology.
- Business transformation. Cloud migration solutions allow businesses to move and innovate faster, modernize aging infrastructure, scale globally, gain better insights from data and restructure organizational models to create better customer experiences.
- Digital transformation. Achieve digital transformation by enhancing agility, enabling better use of advanced technologies and facilitating culture change.
- Data center consolidation. Spend less time managing data centers and more time running the business by migrating to the cloud.
- Agility and scalability. Use autoscaling and scalability to meet the organization’s peak demands without provisioning for excess capacity.
- Geographic reach. Access applications from any location, on any device, leveraging the connectivity backbone of cloud service providers (CSPs).
- Integration. Integrate with other systems (application programming interface) seamlessly—and cost-effectively with cloud migration solutions.
- Simplicity. Hasten and simplify the setup of data and applications and make updates automatic.
- Low maintenance. Turn responsibility over to a CSP for maintaining hardware, software and network infrastructure.
Migrating applications and data to the cloud is becoming a routine activity in the digital age—one that business and IT stakeholders can launch quickly, efficiently and effectively. However, in a highly fragmented market, enterprises may find it challenging to choose the best-suited cloud services, deployment models and workloads from the multitude of choices currently available.
Migrating to the cloud can be a cumbersome and risky exercise for traditional enterprises that have relied on legacy in-house systems to deliver services and revenue for years. Some typical challenges enterprises face when considering cloud migration solutions include:
- Deciding on the workloads to be moved and the order of migration.
- Maintaining the reliability and performance of business-critical services.
- Implementing appropriate levels of security controls and regulatory compliance
Among the cloud migration approaches are:
- Greenfield, which entails building applications on cloud with a “cloud-first” approach and ingesting cloud-native functionality
- Brownfield, which includes rehosting, replatforming, rearchitecting and refactoring
- A combination of greenfield and brownfield strategies
A successful cloud migration framework is generally one that uses an Agile methodology executed through scrum to divide the planning and execution of a cloud migration—as well as the ongoing management and optimization of the cloud—into a series of five strictly defined processes:
- Assess and Plan: Evaluates portfolios for cloud suitability and cloud migration viability
- Design and Build: Sets up a secure cloud environment based on workload requirements
- Vision and Strategy: Ensures alignment with business and IT strategies
- Migrate and Validate: Transitions workloads to the cloud environment
- Run and Optimize: Manages cloud-based systems, including service
Various accelerators—such as prebuilt cloud migration solution blueprints and patterns, migration tools, factory models, performance dashboards and governance frameworks, as well as integrated change management processes—power such a framework.
With the right process, cloud migration can occur in as little as 30 days. This typically involves implementing a process that includes the following steps:
- Respond: Disruptions can cause organizations across the globe to reexamine business continuity measures that minimize customer impact.
- Recover: The rise of remote work has exposed the shortcomings of on-premises infrastructure and legacy applications. Organizations have struggled with critical application failure and data center outages due to sudden spikes in demand. Cloud can help organizations build highly available, scalable, resilient IT infrastructure that can handle variable demand while reducing operating costs.
- Reimagine: The post-pandemic world has seen the acceleration adoption of digital technologies across all walks of life, changing the way businesses operate and redefining how companies engage with employees and customers. Cloud adoption helps organizations build new and flexible operating models to compete by aligning modernization initiatives across platforms, applications and data.