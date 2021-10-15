Cloud Solutions

Cloud management

Gain access to a range of cloud management services and solutions and capabilities that help your business get the most from cloud with full observability, automation, cost supervision and AI operations. Our solutions combine different platform options, tools, blueprints and professional services that you can use to implement your own platform or to leverage Cognizant’s IP solutions and shared services.

Our cloud management function uses Cognizant Neuro® IT Operations to deliver an AI-first cloud delivery model that is both adaptable and secure.

Adaptable: It can integrate into an existing cloud operations scenario or establish a future cloud operating model for our customers, replete with the best-fit tools and automation.

Secure: It incorporates zero trust and cyber resilience in cloud operations by implementing cloud security best practices, tools and technologies to make cloud security an inherent part of cloud management.

At Cognizant, we are committed to delivering exceptional technology services that meet and exceed client expectations. Our Service Level Agreement (SLA) outlines the standards and commitments we uphold to ensure the highest quality of service for our clients. We offer standardized and custom SLAs designed specifically for customers as per their business requirements.

Scope of services The scope of services includes managing public cloud operations for Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Software as a Service (SaaS). It also covers cloud security, data protection, cyber resilience on cloud and multi-cloud network management.

Our SLAs are typically measured based on the following criteria: