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Intelligent Process Automation
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Enhance process automation with the power of AI

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<h3>Modern AI-enabled intelligent automation</h3>
<h5><span class="text-primary">Connect your processes, people and insights across the enterprise with AI-enabled intelligent process automation (IPA) and achieve breakthrough performance at lower costs.</span></h5>
<h5><span class="text-primary"></span><span style="color: #000048;">We help clients rethink how they create value, innovate and grow by combining business and process expertise with intelligent digital, AI-enabled platforms to optimize business operations.</span></h5>
Connecting human and digital to supercharge business outcomes

We combine business and process consulting, domain and technology expertise with change management to help companies realize the full potential of IPA.

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Spotlight: Cognizant Neuro® Business Processes

Discover a faster, simpler way to deliver seamless experiences

See how our AI-powered automation platform accelerates data integration and reporting, boosts efficiency and transforms processes for any area of business.

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Gooty Agraharam, Cognizant VP - Digital Business Operations’ IPA Practice 
<p class="py-1"><b>Gooty Agraharam<br>
 </b>IPA Global Head and VP - Digital Business Operations IPA<br>
Cognizant&nbsp;</p>
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Offerings

Work intelligently, unleash potential

Cognizant’s Intelligent Process Automation practice combines advisory services with deep vendor partnerships and integrated solutions to create and execute strategic roadmaps. We begin where you are in your automation journey and help you accelerate your pace of adoption, embedding our teams directly into your culture to deliver results.
Cognizant advisory services

Accelerate. Simplify. Scale.

Intelligent automation requires equal focus on people and technology. Our advisory team works with you to create a sustainable framework to enable scale, establishing the right operating model and embedding change management. With in-depth domain expertise, offerings and data-driven methodology, we work with you to modernize business processes that deliver results.

We bring unique and compelling perspectives of the technology landscape. Our technology office has deep and broad expertise across domains to create a holistic, best-fit set of solutions to accelerate your digital transformation journey. Their insights help you navigate a quickly evolving landscape with ease and speed.

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Cognizant solutions

Reimagine work, engineer digital

Achieving maximum business results with intelligent process automation requires enterprise-wide digital operations using technology that’s uniquely designed for your IT ecosystem. Our proprietary and partner solutions help you simplify, accelerate and expand automation—enabling end-to-end processes to create flexible, resilient operating models.

By combining the power of industry tools with lifecycle accelerators that deliver a future-proof platform, we help you democratize automation technologies across business and operations teams. Using low-code solutions, task capture, process discovery and cognitive platforms across processes, you can move past employee “busy work” and drive true business innovation.

Cognizant implementation services

Optimal results delivered the way you work

Intelligent process automation success hinges on two must-haves: the right technology and a partner who immerses into the fabric of how you work. We focus on providing flexible, right-fit, customized solutions that support a non-linear approach to digital transformation. Our implementation model delivers with quality, utilizing change management to bolster outcomes.

With our platform approach, we integrate interconnected technologies to speed automation, optimize delivery and improve repeatability and scalability while ensuring resiliency. Our frameworks, accelerators and domain-specific assets help you achieve value faster. We enable citizen development strategies ranging from targeted groups to full scaled deployments.

Cognizant managed services

Modern operating models

Your organization exists to serve customers well—understanding their needs and moving quickly to meet their demands. We exist to help you do that. Through fully managed outsourced automation services, we provide flexibility in managing and scaling process innovation, partnering with your IT and business functions to deliver innovation through IP, technology and alternative talent models.

We can handle documentation, development, deployment and maintenance of process automation on your behalf and offer services in an outcome-based model. We provide sustainable business.

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Evolving from traditional RPA to agentic automation at scale

At UiPath Fusion 2025, Pearson Education's Venkat Bhaskara (Director of Automations-AgentOps) and Cognizant's Mariesa Coughanour (Head of NA Delivery, Advisory & Mindshare, Intelligent Automation), unpacked how organizations are moving beyond traditional automation and embracing intelligent, goal-driven agents.
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Speakers Mariesa Coughanour and Venkat Bhaskara
In this video, gain practical insights on change management, stakeholder prioritization and upskilling, and hear a real-world use case about how Pearson Education is transforming student enrollment with AgentOps.
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Cognizant solving automation challenges with partners

Unveiling the future of AI and automation
Discover the revolutionary world of agentic process automation with Cognizant and Automation Anywhere.

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Creating the next-gen automated enterprise
Explore a future where compliance, efficiency and next-gen technologies drive real outcomes with Cognizant, Amgen and UIPath.

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Get insights from automation leaders from Intelligent Automation Week

Organizational acceptance of automation: Tips for managing change
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Generative AI: The biggest trend for automation
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Scaling automation: How to successfully go from experimentation to enterprise adoption
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Trust: The key for making automation successful
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BANKING

Storebrand Bank embraces automation to deliver instant customer value

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FINANCIAL

Property data provider improves average handling time by 24%

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TECHNOLOGY

CoreLogic achieves rapid Power Automate migration

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COMMUNICATIONS

Community Fibre saves 12,000 hours per year with automation

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MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT

Intelligent automation transforms advertising operations

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INSURANCE

Insurer saves £7.5M/year with RPA

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BANKING

Automation helps bank cut manual fraud processing by 90%

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UTILITIES

Empowering users to drive digital transformation at PG&E

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TRANSPORTATION & LOGISTICS

Automation streamlines finance functions at PostNord

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HEALTHCARE

Intelligent automation spurs 8X ROI

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UTILITIES

Automation center of excellence trims costs and fuels productivity

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MANUFACTURING

IPA improves CX & efficiency for agricultural giant

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COMMUNICATIONS

Telecom company saves $4.9M with RPA

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Analyst recognitions and awards

Everest Group names Cognizant a Leader in Agentic Process Automation (APA) Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026
Everest Group names Cognizant a Leader in Agentic Process Automation (APA) Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026

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Peak Matrix Intelligent process automation award badge
Cognizant named a Leader in Everest Group Intelligent Process Automation Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025

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Avasant Banking Process Transformation 2024 logo
Cognizant named a Leader in the Avasant Banking Process Transformation 2024 RadarView™

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Peak Matrix Intelligent process automation award badge
Cognizant named a Leader in Everest Group PEAK Matrix® for Intelligent Process Automation 2024

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Avasant Banking Business Process Transformation 2023 RadarView badge
Cognizant named a Leader in the Avasant Banking Business Process Transformation 2023 RadarView

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Recognitions and awards
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Partner awards

Microsoft intelligent automation partner of the year 2025 badge
Microsoft Intelligent Automation Partner of the Year 2025

Cognizant was named the 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year for Intelligent Automation. This success highlights Cognizant's leadership in building scalable automation and AI solutions, leveraging Microsoft's tech stack for digital transformation across industries.

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Automation Anywhere 2023 Partner of the Year badge
Automation Anywhere 2023 Partner of the Year

Cognizant is named Innovation Solutions Partner of the Year for North America for building creative solutions using new products and generative AI.

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Microsoft Intelligent Automation Partner of the Year 2023 badge
Microsoft Intelligent Automation Partner of the Year 2023

Cognizant has been recognized as Microsoft’s global IA Partner of the Year for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft Power Platform technologies.

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UiPath 2022—Partner of the Year for BPO and Managed Services

Cognizant earns dual awards: Worldwide Partner of the Year for Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) and Managed Services (MS), and Regional (Americas) Partner of the Year for BPO / MS. Both awards highlight Cognizant's success using UiPath products to scale digital business operations for our clients.

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SS&C Blue Prism 2023 – Regional Best Practice & Implementation Partner badge
SS&C Blue Prism 2023 – Regional Best Practice & Implementation Partner

Cognizant has been awarded the Best Practice and Implementation Partner of the Year Award in the APAC region. The award was based on our expertise in delivering intelligent automation capabilities to digitally transform how organizations operate, compete and innovate.

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Workato 2021 Strategic Partner of the Year badge
Workato 2021 Strategic Partner of the Year

Cognizant is recognized by Workato for delivery excellence and industry expertise to enable clients to automate work across the enterprise.

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UiPath 2021—Global Growth Partner of the Year

Cognizant is recognized as a leader in evangelizing UiPath growth products, solutions and capabilities for scaling our clients' automation programs.

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BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE

Insights

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BLOG

The mortgage factory of the future: scaling lending with AI and automation

Smarter, scalable, and customer-centric mortgage operations. Read on for a practical roadmap that enables organizations to unlock immediate value while preparing for advanced AI capabilities.

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BLOG

Practical tips for integrating generative AI

The world of automation and generative AI are joining together to deliver unprecedented business process improvements. In this article Mariesa Coughanour, Cognizant Automation practice, talks about the keys to successfully integrating these technologies.

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REPORT

Get the most out of your IPA investment

To maximize your intelligent automation investment, start with a comprehensive total cost of ownership (TCO) measurement.

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BLOG

The #1 technology for sustainability: intelligent automation

From our recent Deep Green research, there is a clear path for how businesses can emerge as sustainability leaders to meet the needs of a changing world.

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WHITE PAPER

How digitally modern processes make great experiences

At a time when experiences are everything, automating processes for speed, intelligence and fluidity will constitute a significant competitive advantage.

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REPORT

Scaling up intelligent automation

Organizations that instated intelligent automation—not only into their strategies but also into the way employees work—have experienced superior business outcomes.

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BLOG

Remote work hinders innovation? Not so fast…

A much-discussed study loses much of its impact when the timeline of its findings is examined.

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Take the first step

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.

Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.

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