Intelligent Process Automation
Connect your processes, people and insights across the enterprise with intelligent process automation (IPA) and achieve breakthrough performance at lower costs.
Cognizant Neuro® Business Processes—a faster, simpler way to deliver seamless experiences
Tap into an automation fabric to orchestrate talent, technology and new ways of working in an intelligent, holistic way.
Offerings
Work intelligently, unleash potential
Cognizant’s Intelligent Process Automation practice combines advisory services with deep vendor partnerships and integrated solutions to create and execute strategic roadmaps. We begin where you are in your automation journey and help you accelerate your pace of adoption, embedding our teams directly into your culture to deliver results.
Accelerate. Simplify. Scale.
Intelligent automation requires equal focus on people and technology. Our advisory team works with you to create a sustainable framework to enable scale, establishing the right operating model and embedding change management. With in-depth domain expertise, offerings and data-driven methodology, we work with you to modernize business processes that deliver results.
We bring unique and compelling perspectives of the technology landscape. Our technology office has deep and broad expertise across domains to create a holistic, best-fit set of solutions to accelerate your digital transformation journey. Their insights help you navigate a quickly evolving landscape with ease and speed.
Reimagine work, engineer digital
Achieving maximum business results with intelligent process automation requires enterprise-wide digital operations using technology that’s uniquely designed for your IT ecosystem. Our proprietary and partner solutions help you simplify, accelerate and expand automation—enabling end-to-end processes to create flexible, resilient operating models.
By combining the power of industry tools with lifecycle accelerators that deliver a future-proof platform, we help you democratize automation technologies across business and operations teams. Using low-code solutions, task capture, process discovery and cognitive platforms across processes, you can move past employee “busy work” and drive true business innovation.
Optimal results delivered the way you work
Intelligent process automation success hinges on two must-haves: the right technology and a partner who immerses into the fabric of how you work. We focus on providing flexible, right-fit, customized solutions that support a non-linear approach to digital transformation. Our implementation model delivers with quality, utilizing change management to bolster outcomes.
With our platform approach, we integrate interconnected technologies to speed automation, optimize delivery and improve repeatability and scalability while ensuring resiliency. Our frameworks, accelerators and domain-specific assets help you achieve value faster. We enable citizen development strategies ranging from targeted groups to full scaled deployments.
Modern operating models
Your organization exists to serve customers well—understanding their needs and moving quickly to meet their demands. We exist to help you do that. Through fully managed outsourced automation services, we provide flexibility in managing and scaling process innovation, partnering with your IT and business functions to deliver innovation through IP, technology and alternative talent models.
We can handle documentation, development, deployment and maintenance of process automation on your behalf and offer services in an outcome-based model. We provide sustainable business.
