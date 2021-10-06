Intelligent Process Automation
Enhance process automation with the power of AI
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<h3>Modern AI-enabled intelligent automation</h3>
<h5><span class="text-primary">Connect your processes, people and insights across the enterprise with AI-enabled intelligent process automation (IPA) and achieve breakthrough performance at lower costs.</span></h5>
<h5><span class="text-primary"></span><span style="color: #000048;">We help clients rethink how they create value, innovate and grow by combining business and process expertise with intelligent digital, AI-enabled platforms to optimize business operations.</span></h5>
Spotlight: Cognizant Neuro® Business Processes
Discover a faster, simpler way to deliver seamless experiences
See how our AI-powered automation platform accelerates data integration and reporting, boosts efficiency and transforms processes for any area of business.
<p class="py-1"><b>Gooty Agraharam<br>
</b>IPA Global Head and VP - Digital Business Operations IPA<br>
Cognizant </p>
Offerings
Work intelligently, unleash potential
Cognizant’s Intelligent Process Automation practice combines advisory services with deep vendor partnerships and integrated solutions to create and execute strategic roadmaps. We begin where you are in your automation journey and help you accelerate your pace of adoption, embedding our teams directly into your culture to deliver results.
Evolving from traditional RPA to agentic automation at scale
At UiPath Fusion 2025, Pearson Education's Venkat Bhaskara (Director of Automations-AgentOps) and Cognizant's Mariesa Coughanour (Head of NA Delivery, Advisory & Mindshare, Intelligent Automation), unpacked how organizations are moving beyond traditional automation and embracing intelligent, goal-driven agents.
In this video, gain practical insights on change management, stakeholder prioritization and upskilling, and hear a real-world use case about how Pearson Education is transforming student enrollment with AgentOps.
Cognizant solving automation challenges with partners
Get insights from automation leaders from Intelligent Automation Week
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AI business accelerators
Speed your adoption of AI and Automation using our pre-configured solutions for business operations
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Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.
Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.