Mail & Express

Visibility beyond tracking

Cognizant’s digital solutions for mail and express combine traditional connected cargo capabilities with emerging technologies including digital mail, e-commerce, mobile commerce and telematics. We provide consulting, user experience design and technology services to help you achieve full supply chain visibility, deliver superior customer services and stay ahead of the digital curve.

Our services bring together domain expertise in logistics with mature IT delivery processes. As a result, they can be employed quickly to avoid the risk of technology obsolescence.