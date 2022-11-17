Industrial Manufacturing
Digital solutions to speed connected products to market
Deliver greater value
Cognizant provides strategy consulting, planning and implementation services to help you transform your products to smart and connected ones. Our solutions leverage digital technologies across sensory enablement, IoT adoption, wireless connectivity, cloud-based infrastructure and analytics.
Our Design Thinking framework helps you envision innovation possibilities and uncover breakthrough opportunities using digital. Cognizant Digital Works provides the technology architecture and implementation capabilities. Meanwhile, our partner ecosystem brings together the best-of-breed technologies to cover the entire digital value chain.
Stay a step ahead
Cognizant provides expertise in all leading enterprise resource planning and supply chain management packages to help you execute transformation roadmaps for streamlining business processes in the extended enterprise.
We take responsibility for managing the change program in a multi-vendor scenario and implement projects in a time-bound manner. We also help integrate back-end systems with other business applications, such as warehouse management and transportation management systems. Our expertise spans the traditional industry leading packages, as well as niche ones like sales and operations planning (S&OP) on the cloud, leveraging our partner platforms.
More agile engineering
We engage with you to extend your product development capability using our embedded software development, control systems and product lifecycle management expertise.
From focused projects to large-scale development centers, our Engineering and Manufacturing Services team is equipped to address a variety of client requirements. We have successfully transformed captive engineering centers of our clients into high-maturity service delivery organizations.
A new competitive edge
Cognizant helps you deploy systems and processes that enable you to transition to a solution-oriented business model and away from the traditional model of equipment selling. This covers service information architecture definition, service management framework, account management, warranty management and field personnel support. We use emerging digital technologies such as AI, IoT, mobile and analytics to deepen your service capabilities.
Innovate for tomorrow
With the convergence of digital technologies, a whole new concept of industrial manufacturing is taking shape. This is captured in Cognizant’s Factory of the Future capability set, which combines our design-to-value framework, fulfillment execution systems, shop floor incident reporting systems and shop floor analytics.
Using core manufacturing and enterprise systems as the foundation, we use analytics to make industrial manufacturing more intelligent, responsive and efficient—so your businesses stays competitive.
