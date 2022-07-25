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Tech to Watch

Understand new innovations in technology and how to unlock their potential. This collection of articles and reports will help you find business opportunities and drive growth.

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AI SPOTLIGHT
<h3>The infinite opportunities in generative AI</h3> <p>Leaders who understand the scale of what’s unfolding and begin deploying generative AI safely today stand to gain more than the usual “first-mover advantage.”</p>
A man walking on a bridge towards light.

INTERACTIVE REPORT

New work, new world

We’ve identified the biggest AI advancements in the last three years and why this has accelerated job impact. We also highlight the job families that could see the most—and the fastest—change while providing guidance on how business leaders can navigate the changes ahead.

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<h5><span class="text-primary">&nbsp; &nbsp;Related articles</span></h5>

INTERACTIVE REPORT

How to think—and act—like an AI-native business

Existing businesses can’t become AI natives, but they can study how these new companies centralize AI in their operations and technology and benefit from thinking and acting like their newest competitors.

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DEEP DIVE

Turning potential to profit: Building consumer trust in AI

Our research reveals widespread mistrust regarding generative AI’s impact on economic, technological and societal interests. By shoring up trust in AI, businesses can discover new opportunities to win consumers’ hearts and minds.

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INDUSTRY TECH
<h3>Evolving industry work through innovation</h3> <p>Discover the technological advances shaping new&nbsp;innovations in technology across industries.</p>
A person holding a glass ball

INDUSTRY INNOVATION

A look at four industries, 30 years from now

INDUSTRY INNOVATION

A look at four industries, 30 years from now
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BANKING

How banks and insurers can avoid the top 10 generative AI risks

BANKING

How banks and insurers can avoid the top 10 generative AI risks
A doctor working in front a computer

HEALTHCARE

Five principles of gen AI for healthcare

HEALTHCARE

Five principles of gen AI for healthcare
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LIFE SCIENCES

4 ways clinical development will improve with gen AI

LIFE SCIENCES

4 ways clinical development will improve with gen AI
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TECHNOLOGY

It’s 2024. Time to start executing on your gen AI strategy

TECHNOLOGY

It’s 2024. Time to start executing on your gen AI strategy
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MANUFACTURING

Driving sustainable—and profitable—manufacturing with AI

MANUFACTURING

Driving sustainable—and profitable—manufacturing with AI
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LATEST TECH INSIGHTS
<h3>Keep up with the latest advancements in tech</h3> <p>Learn about the latest innovations and opportunities emerging from the ever-changing tech landscape.</p>
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CASE STUDIES
<h3>Evolving the meaning of innovation with our global partners</h3> <p>See how our client partners are evolving their customer experience through new innovations in technology such as AI and cloud-powered solutions.</p>
Blue-colored pills

HEALTHCARE

Virtual AI clinician diagnoses symptoms with 98% accuracy

A national healthcare agency proved that a virtual AI clinician is capable of diagnosing over 900 common medical concerns across an entire population.

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CAPITAL MARKETS

AI chatbot cuts $6.7M in costs

Implementing conversational AI empowered a large wealth management company to cut operating costs through the automation of over 400 of clients’ most common customer queries.

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AUTOMOTIVE

Volkswagen Group Ireland transforms CX with cloud

One of the world’s most recognizable automotive manufacturers benefits from a 50% improvement in back-office productivity by implementing a cloud-based omnichannel customer service environment.

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