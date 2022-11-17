Skip to main content Skip to footer
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@162eedb3" Careers
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@61cd90d0" News
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@5fdebd4d" Events
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@8b6144a" Investors
Aviation
Contact

Charting a new course in aviation innovation

Travel is booming, and airlines and airports are busier than ever. But outdated infrastructure struggles to keep up with passenger growth, causing inefficiencies and delays.

Our mission is to help airlines and airports embrace these changes with advanced technologies that enhance passenger experiences, modernize operations, optimize workforce management and ensure optimal use of their facilities, fleets and other assets.

Our approach is simple: connect all stakeholders, airports, airlines, air traffic controllers, ground handlers and border force, to ensure seamless coordination and peak efficiency.

OUR SOLUTIONS, SERVICES AND CAPABILITIES

A wide range of aviation solutions to help your business take flight

AIRLINES

Our passenger experience transformation offering helps ensure travelers experience a seamless and engaging journey from start to finish. It focuses on five primary areas: omnichannel and PSS transformation including transition to offer and order management, GDS ecosystem modernization, loyalty transformation, next-generation contact centers and automated refunds.

  • Omnichannel and PSS transformation: We help airlines transform their PSS and omnichannel capabilities for a seamless, efficient and personalized customer experience. 
  • GDS ecosystem modernization: We modernize GDS ecosystems and implement modern NDC and cloud-based solutions to enable greater flexibility and scalability. 
  • Loyalty transformation: We help airlines shift from traditional miles-based systems to dynamic, revenue-based models, designed with the end user in mind. 
  • Next-generation contact centers: We take customer support teams to the next level with AI-powered chatbots, automation and analytics to improve accuracy and reduce the need for human agents. 
  • Automated refunds: We help airlines manage their refunds services through automated AI and machine learning tools. 

Our flight, ground and airport operations services offering focuses on maximizing operational efficiency and ensuring optimized airline performance. It covers five primary areas: crew management, agent handling, operations control center, disruption management and airport operations. 

  • Crew management: We help airlines optimize crew scheduling, roster and management to ensure efficient utilization of crew resources, compliance with regulatory requirements and enhanced crew satisfaction. 
  • Agent handling: We empower airlines to efficiently and accurately provide information to airline agents to boost the passenger experience while delivering seamless self-service capabilities.
  • Operations control center: We provide real-time monitoring, predictive analytics and automated decision-making to optimize flight operations and ensure on-time performance.
  • Disruption management: We provide airlines with the tools to effectively manage disruptions, from real-time accommodation to automated notifications to passengers.
  • Airport operations: We help airport optimize operations including baggage handling, aircraft turnaround and regulatory compliance checks only ensure on-time performance and reduce the safety and operational risk.

Our engineering modernization services help airlines effectively manage their fleet, anticipate maintenance needs and streamline processes to improve safety and reduce costs. It focuses on five primary areas: MRO systems, predictive maintenance, digital twins and IoT, parts planning and legacy modernization. 

  • MRO modernization: We modernize airlines’ MRO systems to enhance maintenance planning, execution and reporting, ensuring optimal performance and regulatory compliance.
  • Predictive maintenance: We implement predictive maintenance solutions to anticipate issues, improve real-time system health and minimize unplanned downtime.
  • Digital twins and IoT: We leverage digital twins and IoT to provide real-time insights into aircraft components and enable seamless data integration.
  • Parts planning: We optimize parts planning and inventory management to reduce excess stock, minimize delays and ensure timely availability of critical components.
  • Legacy modernization: We upgrade legacy TPF systems to incorporate the latest technologies while preserving essential functionality.
AIRPORTS

Our airport operations offering focuses on ensuring profitability and shared situational awareness for all stakeholders, including airports, airlines and border control. It covers three primary areas: operational decision support, forecasting and planning and post-operational insights.

  • Operational decision support: We enable airports to create a connected ecosystem of integrated partners and vendors, enhancing coordination across check-in, security, stands, gates, border force, air traffic control and more.
  • Forecasting and planning: We help airports forecast aircraft, passenger and baggage demand to address capacity constraints, ensuring optimal resource allocation and improved operational efficiency.
  • Post-operational insights: We help airports deliver intelligent, actionable alerts with targeted next-best actions tailored to specific roles, such as security and baggage operations.

Our intelligent asset management solution empowers facility managers, engineers and airports with the insights needed to make data-driven decisions for predicting and addressing maintenance needs. It focuses on two primary areas: autonomous airports and facility and fault management systems.

  • Autonomous airports: We provide airports with the resources to become self-sufficient, enhancing operational efficiency and reducing downtime through predictive maintenance.
  • Facility and fault management systems: We deliver real-time monitoring and analytics to identify and resolve faults quickly, ensuring optimal performance and minimizing disruptions across building management systems, lifts, lounges and other systems.

Our digital passenger experience offering unlocks new revenue streams across the entire passenger journey, from pre-travel to in-flight, by delivering seamless and targeted experiences that increases wallet share and enhances customer loyalty. It addresses two primary areas: e-commerce and retailing and digital identity and seamless travel.

  • E-commerce and retailing: We help airports integrate with partners including concessionaires and retailers to optimize product placement and maximize revenue opportunities.
  • Digital identify and seamless travel: We ensure airports deliver a frictionless experience by streamlining passenger verification and security processes, enabling seamless integration across touchpoints, from check-in to boarding.

Our digital workplace solution enhances productivity and engagement through omnichannel experiences, chat and self-help tools, and a user-focused service management system that addresses employee queries efficiently. It focuses on three primary offerings: employee experience, finance transformation and modern workplace.

  • Employee experience: Our solution enhances associate experience by fostering engagement, productivity and satisfaction through intuitive digital tools and seamless support, including creating centralized systems that promote data sharing, collaboration and business intelligence.
  • Finance transformation: We drive finance transformation by focusing on standardization, automation and systems-based processing to replace legacy finance systems and simplify billing processes.
  • Modern workplace: We assist airports in deploying a self-service management tool that provides clear calls to action and effectively addresses all employee inquiries, improving productivity and employee satisfaction.

Our connected workforce offering enables retailers to prioritize their employees and create dynamic schedules that fit the demands of their operations for maximum productivity with the most cost-savings. It focuses on two primary offerings: intelligent workforce planning and operations and rostering and fatigue management.

  • Intelligent workforce planning and operations: We empower airports to reduce the number of contingent workers required for day-to-day activity with our dynamic allocation capabilities.  
  • Rostering and fatigue management: We help airports build integrated planning and rostering systems for crew, airport staff, security, TSA/border force and ground handlers to ensure regulatory compliance and optimal operating costs.

Business outcomes and strong ROI

Results we’ve delivered for leading airlines and airports

35%

YoY increase in cargo revenue

65%

improvement in push-back accuracy

5K

reduction in missed connections per year

30%

improvement in crew scheduling efficiency

100M+

revenue increase from online check-ins

80%

improvement in PNR handling time

Case studies

Airline uses chatbot to improve CX

See how this airline deployed a virtual agent capable of answering over 60 of the common customer inquiries relating to its loyalty program.

Read the case study
A mobile phone screen showing a chatbot conversation
THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

Latest thinking

Where the action is for AI in aviation

From strategic pricing to optimizing baggage drop-offs, airlines are starting to make extensive and widespread use of AI.

Know more
A woman ATC worker
Achieve unmatched user experiences with conversational AI

See how the travel and hospitality sector is leveraging intelligent virtual assistants and chatbots to serve up personalized concierge experiences.

Know more
Woman on the phone
Riyadh Airports Company selects Cognizant for digital transformation

Riyadh Airports Company has appointed Cognizant to enhance its ERP and business process automation to improve the traveler experience.

Read the announcement
Digital waves and graphs on a glass screen
How gen AI can revolutionize travel and transport

Gen AI can address current challenges for travel and transport industries by enhancing multimodality, sustainability and self-healing capabilities.

Know more
A woman with passport in one hand walking through an airport

Upcoming industry events

Aviation Festival Americas

May 14–15
Miami, Florida

Learn more
The future of travel and hospitality

Tomorrow offers a world of opportunities, but industry leaders must be open to new digital insights—and focus on people first.

Know more
Young child with toy plane
"How" an experience is delivered "is" the experience

Customer experience isn’t delivered in a vacuum—it requires a multilayered ecosystem that reliably and repeatably delivers on the brand promise.

Know more
Woman working on laptop

Take the first step

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.

Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.