Pharmacovigilance
<h3>Transform pharmacovigilance complexity into game-changing opportunities</h3> <h5>As the pace of pharmaceutical drug delivery speeds up, ensuring patient safety and meeting regulatory demands, changing reporting requirements, managing rising costs and handling vast data sources is crucial.<br> </h5> <h5>Pharma/biotech organizations face incredible challenges when bringing new products to market and require simplicity, standardization with high-quality outcomes and compliance for their PV processes.</h5> <h5>At Cognizant, we simplify PV. Our FSP processes and technology help you stay compliant and reduce risks. We believe in transparent partnership, simplified governance and managing costs, so you can focus on innovation.</h5>
<h3>Business outcomes and strong ROI</h3> <p>Some of the results we've delivered</p>
WHAT SETS US APART
<h3>Cognizant pharmacovigilance services</h3> <p>Our team of experts combine extensive industry knowledge with technical expertise along with advanced AI, automation and cloud-based PV technologies to develop customized, human-centered solutions. From data collection, detection, and assessment to comprehension and oversight, our solutions ensure that your safety profile remains up to date and compliant, offering the flexibility and transparency you require. With a track record of delivering world-class results, and a comprehensive partner network, we are devoted to upholding excellence and patient safety while supporting your product releases.</p>
<h3>Key features of our pharmacovigilance services</h3>
<h3>Pharmacovigilance in action</h3> <p>These are a sample of the solutions we deliver for industry leaders.</p>
<h3>Thought leadership</h3>
SHOWCASE
<h3 style="text-align: left;">Featured work</h3>
LIFE SCIENCES MANAGEMENT
<h3>Leadership</h3>
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Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.
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