<h3>Transform pharmacovigilance complexity into game-changing opportunities</h3> <h5>As the pace of pharmaceutical drug delivery speeds up, ensuring patient safety and meeting regulatory demands, changing reporting requirements, managing rising costs and handling vast data sources is crucial.<br> </h5> <h5>Pharma/biotech organizations face incredible challenges when bringing new products to market and require simplicity, standardization with high-quality outcomes and compliance for their PV processes.</h5> <h5>At Cognizant, we simplify PV. Our FSP processes and technology help you stay compliant and reduce risks. We believe in transparent partnership, simplified governance and managing costs, so you can focus on innovation.</h5>