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AI Factory
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Scale your AI vision to enterprise reality

Cognizant AI Factory is the enterprise-grade ecosystem designed to power the full AI lifecycle, from ideation through secure, scalable operations. As the backbone of our AI-first strategy, it enables cost-optimized AI solutions for every client challenge.
It is built on NVIDIA’s advanced GPUs and Enterprise AI stack that supports all deployment models: on-prem, private cloud, public and hybrid cloud.
Whether you are building intelligent agents, fine-tuning LLMs or modernizing existing platforms, the AI Factory is your strategic enabler for enterprise reality.

Accelerate AI adoption with proven expertise

Leveraging our expertise, we integrate the full AI stack—infrastructure, platforms and intelligent assets—to deliver measurable business outcomes from your AI potential.

Unified AI powerhouse

Full-stack solution integrating agentic intelligence with E2E infrastructure accelerates every enterprise use case.

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AI resiliency layer

This layer is a unified control plane that ensures AI agents are continuously monitored, governed and managed.

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Prebuilt blueprints and agents

Ready-to-use blueprints and preconfigured agents help streamline deployment and deliver value faster.

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Enterprise-grade security

Built-in security guardrails ensure robust security, governance and compliance with ISO/IEC 42001:2023.

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With unlimited potential, we are building use cases across all industries

Insurance
  • Agentic incident management
  • Value stream management
  • Investor relations
Manufacturing
  • Digital twin/ Digital factories 
  • Service automation 
  • Field service operations
  • Agentic logistics and supply chain
Life sciences
  • Agentic AI market access solution
  • Protocol authoring
  • Neuro® AI medical, legal, regulatory (MLR) 
  • Drug discovery
  • Genomic data / analytics
Retail
  • Personalized marketing  
  • Airline policy assistant
  • Travel decisioning assistant
  • Store assist
  • Retail Contact Center
  • Order management system

Resources

AI Infrastructure built for scale

Watch to discover how Cognizant and Dell Technologies are redefining enterprise AI—delivering a unified, secure architecture with measurable business impact.

Building the enterprise-grade AI platform from core to edge

Discover how Cognizant and Dell Technologies are helping enterprises with a unified architecture that delivers security, sovereignty and measurable ROI.

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Partners

Take the first step

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.

Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.