Scale your AI vision to enterprise reality Cognizant AI Factory is the enterprise-grade ecosystem designed to power the full AI lifecycle, from ideation through secure, scalable operations. As the backbone of our AI-first strategy, it enables cost-optimized AI solutions for every client challenge. It is built on NVIDIA’s advanced GPUs and Enterprise AI stack that supports all deployment models: on-prem, private cloud, public and hybrid cloud. Whether you are building intelligent agents, fine-tuning LLMs or modernizing existing platforms, the AI Factory is your strategic enabler for enterprise reality.