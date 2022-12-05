Application modernization helps your business to modernize applications leveraging the AWS cloud-native technology stack.

Our services include application re-platforming, re-factoring, re-architecting and re-building, which are aimed at helping you migrate legacy applications to AWS. We use lightweight, portable and flexible containers that provide an ideal platform for modernizing legacy applications. Amazon managed services support microservices architecture and serverless computing using ECS, EKS, Fargate and Lambda.

Among the many benefits of application modernization, your business can increase agility, scalability, cost savings, improve performance, reliability and security.

We also offer: