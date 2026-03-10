Semiconductor leader fast-tracks connected services, unlocking SDV value

Case study
At a glance
Industry
Technology
Location
Global
Challenge
Rapidly deliver a connected services platform that unlocks software‑defined vehicle value by simplifying ecosystem complexity, enabling enhanced in‑vehicle experiences and accelerating OEM commercialization.
Products and services
IoT & Engineering
Intelligent automotive and mobility
Smart products
Success highlights
- Delivered a scalable, device-cloud platform that is hardware, cloud and hosting agnostic—future-proofing OEM investments
- Achieved 30%–35% acceleration in platform development and equivalent cost reduction, with over 95% of the engineering team offshore
- Onboarded 100+ automotive engineers with expertise in connected vehicles, OEM, cloud and edge technologies in under three months for global-scale delivery
- Expandability of the platform from 4-wheeler and 2-wheeler platform seamlessly
- Built a framework capable of testing the platform for over 1 million vehicles, ensuring reliability and scalability
The challenge
Our approach
Cognizant addressed the client’s SDV ambitions by combining deep automotive systems expertise with a global, cloud-native engineering model purpose-built for rapid commercialization.
Leveraging advanced engineering practices and domain expertise, Cognizant established a global delivery model that accelerated platform development while maintaining flexibility, security, and future readiness. Our approach focused on enabling rapid innovation, seamless ecosystem integration, and continuous evolution—allowing the client to commercialize connected services faster and at scale across SDV platforms.
To realize this vision, we implemented a scalable cloud- and device-native delivery model aligned with the client’s platform goals, supported by the following capabilities:
- Multi-cloud integration: Leveraged a cloud agnostic architecture to develop the platform, enabling movement from AWS to Google Cloud Platform (GCP) with less than 5% code change across a large microservices estate (70+ services)
- Edge gateway development: Designed and delivered an in-vehicle intelligent edge gateway to support real time data processing, dynamic configuration changes without code modifications, decision making, and seamless integration. An any-to-any framework enabled easy integration across in-vehicle and external applications
- Robust over-the-air framework for continuous innovation: Enabled safe and secure remote delivery of new features, ensuring the platform remains future‑ready and capable of evolving without disrupting vehicle operations
- Open APIs and developer enablement: Established open API frameworks and developer portals, allowing third parties to extend the platform with new applications, services, and automations—unlocking additional use cases across the ecosystem.
- Cognizant CoreART accelerators and SDV engineering expertise: Applied bespoke SDV accelerators and deep engineering experience to increase development velocity, reduce platform complexity, and accelerate base platform readiness—establishing a strong foundation for scalable future enhancements
- Robust development processes and enterprise grade continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD): Implemented tool enabled quality and security checks, automated security assessments, infrastructure security, and monitoring, alongside high levels of test coverage, test automation, and performance testing using simulators and frameworks. A multi cloud CI/CD approach with infrastructure as code automated environment provisioning across development and QA, significantly reducing development friction and enabling faster, more reliable testing and release cycles
- Global engineering ramp-up: Mobilized 100+ automotive domain experts, including specialists in connected vehicle platforms and OEM-scale deployments, in under three months to support large-scale development and validation cycles
This approach ensured rapid, high-quality delivery and consistent performance across vertical lines and chipsets – enabling innovative outcomes at scale.
Business outcomes
Platform acceleration and future readiness
Cognizant accelerated the client’s connected services platform roadmap and streamlined its development model, resulting in faster delivery cycles, improved cost efficiency, and a foundation with extensive flexibility for future mobility services. The program also enabled scalable integration with key ecosystem partners.
Program benefits delivered
- Delivered a scalable, device-cloud platform that is hardware, cloud, and hosting agnostic—future-proofing OEM investments
- Developed a robust framework to seamlessly integrate large ecosystem partners, accelerating the delivery of new features. Available integrations include CRM platforms (Salesforce), biometric authentication, and in-car wallets
- Achieved 30%–35% acceleration in platform development and equivalent cost reduction, with over 95% of the engineering team offshore
- Onboarded 100+ automotive engineers with expertise in connected vehicles, OEM, cloud, and edge technologies in under three months for global-scale delivery
- Built a framework capable of testing the platform for over 1 million vehicles, ensuring reliability and scalability
- Enabled seamless platform expandability across both 4‑wheeler and 2‑wheeler vehicle segments