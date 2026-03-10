Semiconductor leader fast-tracks connected services, unlocking SDV value

A major US-based semiconductor and connectivity company is a key enabler of advanced automotive platforms, supporting original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) worldwide with technologies that power connected, intelligent and software-driven vehicles. With a strong presence across automotive chipsets and digital ecosystems, the company plays a critical role in shaping next-generation (next-gen) mobility experiences.

To maintain a competitive edge and lead the next phase of SDV innovation, the client sought to develop a connected services platform delivering integrated, customizable experiences across diverse chips and vehicles. The challenge was to build a cloud- and chip-agnostic, future-ready platform capable of continuous upgrades and feature customization, while supporting seamless digital lifestyle services and accelerating commercialization through innovation across edge, cloud, and Generative AI—well beyond traditional OEM development timelines.

Traditional OEM development cycles span three to four years, but market pressures demanded a much faster launch. The client required a global, scalable engineering model that combined technology leadership, continuous platform innovation, and multi-platform support. Finding a partner with deep automotive systems and engineering expertise was critical to driving this transformation.