Skip to main content Skip to footer
Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Solutions
Contact

Expert partner for MES implementations, helping guide clients from concept to production, deliver end-to-end lifecycle management and boost productivity through comprehensive MES support.

Life Science MES expertise from concept to production

Manufacturing 4.0 initiatives and data integrity demands are driving life sciences companies to adopt MES to meet compliance and efficiency needs, help streamline industry processes and boost productivity.
Cognizant's global MES expertise and extensive experience with leading vendors make us the ideal partner for MES solution implementation and support. We provide value throughout the complete project lifecycle and ensure seamless integration.
A shift to electronic batch records enables clients to handle and prioritize exceptions, encourages “right-first-time” manufacturing and facilitates faster batch release. MES also enables IT-OT system integration and connectivity so clients can access and utilize open data to drive business insights and improve decision-making.
Accelerate digital transformation with customized MES
Accelerate digital transformation with customized MES

We offer concept studies in platform and technology selection, pilot evaluation, global deployment tactics, manufacturing operations management, electronic batch records and optimal business system integration.

A man and woman talks looking at a tablet screen
Achieve operational excellence with MES program delivery
Achieve operational excellence with MES program delivery

We help implement MES across life sciences, aligned with ISA-95. We offer GMBR/MBR development services on site, remotely and via a factory model to achieve operational excellence.

Man working with machineries
Enhance production efficiency with MES support services
Enhance production efficiency with MES support services

We provide on/offsite support based on an ITIL model, production system control and 24/7 remote manufacturing OT support for incident request and problem management.

Group of people looking at the futuristic user interface.
Maintain MES compliance for peace of mind
Maintain MES compliance for peace of mind

We help our clients with MES implementations that adhere to GMP regulations. Our end-to-end solutions incorporate best practices to help our clients ensure compliance across their MES projects and achieve optimized operations.

Man looking at a monitor which has robot arms

Cognizant life sciences manufacturing services

IT-OT Consultancy

Leverage over 2,000+ world-class IT-OT consultants working across manufacturing and labs, to ensure your digital technologies align with and effectively meet your business objectives. Our expertise spans corporate programs, digital strategies, and roadmaps to manufacturing systems concepts, design, and compliance.

System Integration

Access extensive support throughout the entire project integration process, covering planning, design, build, testing and qualification. Drive seamless, on-time and within-budget project implementations while meeting your business requirements. Count on our expertise to execute your projects successfully, enabling digital transformation and enhancing patient health.

Site Services

Boost manufacturing uptime and audit readiness with our high-touch support services. Manage OT, manufacturing IT and QC lab system lifecycle for peak compliance. Cognizant delivers a comprehensive range of site services, and our tailored solutions handle all manufacturing support requirements, whether onsite or offsite.

Thought leadership

IT-OT convergence, advanced analytics and AI, powered by a "connected by intent" mindset

Explore how these technologies are driving evolution in the biopharma sector for the new digital age.

Read more
A guy and woman examining a manufacturing kind of unit in a tablet
Enhancing data infrastructure in manufacturing with process analytical technologies (PAT)

Read how using PAT data effectively in manufacturing provides real-time operational insights for better control, higher yields, purity and shorter cycle times.

Read more
Abstract dot point connect with gradient lines
How digital twin technology can benefit life sciences manufacturing

Digital twin technology offers life sciences manufacturers a promising solution to streamline processes and improve data quality and integrity. Read our blog to find out more.

Read more
Water molecule zoomes image

Whitepapers

Industry 4.0

Revolutionizing life sciences manufacturing through connected systems and data.

manufacturing unit
OT Cyber Security

Ensuring business resiliency in life sciences manufacturing 4.0

hands of a person typing in the keyboard on a laptop
Streamlining Computer System Validation (CSV)

A risk-based approach for life sciences manufacturing and labs.

one male person explaining something to another person in a laptop screen
Data Egress—Connecting the cloud

Unlocking advanced analytics for the life sciences industry.

top view of a cloud like image on a dias enabled with lights

BROCHURE

Manufacturing Execution Systems

Achieve faster batch release through digital systems that reduces time and errors while delivering context-rich data.

Read more
cover page image of the smart manufacturing whitepaper
LIFE SCIENCES MANAGEMENT

Leadership

Gaurav Marya

Life Sciences SBU Head & Global Head of Health Sciences M&A, Cognizant

Gaurav Marya
Jim Lehane

AVP, Head of Life Sciences Manufacturing

Take the first step

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.

Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.